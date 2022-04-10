(Nutrition)
They’ll get you moving.
Functional Nutritionist Julie Olson, founder of Fortitude Functional Nutrition, says this Chocolate Avocado Shake is perfect, pre-workout. Blend 1 c. unsweetened almond milk, 1 tbsp. almond butter, 1 c. baby spinach, ¼ avocado, and ¼ c. chocolate protein powder.
Julie Olson/Fortitude Functional Nutrition
This nutrient-packed Coconut Macaroon Protein Shake by BlendJet will give you all the energy you need before your workout. With ingredients like coconut water, coconut milk, and coconut yogurt, as well as some vanilla protein powder and agave, it’s a coconut lover’s dream come true.
Shutterstock