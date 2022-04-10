(Nutrition)

Kickstart Your Workout With These Pre-Game Shakes & Snacks

They’ll get you moving.

By Natalia Lusinski
Shutterstock
Homemade green smoothie (detailed close up shot; selective focus). Mason jar filled with spinach hor...

Functional Nutritionist Julie Olson, founder of Fortitude Functional Nutrition, says this Chocolate Avocado Shake is perfect, pre-workout. Blend 1 c. unsweetened almond milk, 1 tbsp. almond butter, 1 c. baby spinach, ¼ avocado, and ¼ c. chocolate protein powder.

Julie Olson/Fortitude Functional Nutrition

This nutrient-packed Coconut Macaroon Protein Shake by BlendJet will give you all the energy you need before your workout. With ingredients like coconut water, coconut milk, and coconut yogurt, as well as some vanilla protein powder and agave, it’s a coconut lover’s dream come true.

Shutterstock

