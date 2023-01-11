(Health)
Yes, milk is on the list — it really does a body good.
Vitamin D is an important nutrient that helps maintain healthy bones. Plus, it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are good for your immune system, your muscles, and brain cells. While you can get vitamin D from sunlight, you can also get it from certain foods.
Shutterstock
Fortified milk is a great source of vitamin D that will help strengthen your bones. So if you grew up with parents who wanted you to have milk with dinner or before bed, this is probably why.
Shutterstock