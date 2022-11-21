Menu
(Health)
If You Want To Up Your Mood Naturally, Try One Of These Serotonin-Boosting Foods
Happiness loading.
by
Natalia Lusinski
2 hours ago
Shutterstock
You’ve probably heard about
serotonin
, the feel-good hormone that plays a pivotal role in how our body functions. It can impact mood, digestion, sleep — you name it. While some people take medication to increase their serotonin levels (which is a fine solution for some), certain foods can help, too.
Shutterstock
If you’re a fan of cheese (who isn’t, right?), good news: It can boost your serotonin levels. This is because it contains the amino acid tryptophan. So feel free to indulge in that charcuterie board!
Shutterstock
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.