(Health)

If You Want To Up Your Mood Naturally, Try One Of These Serotonin-Boosting Foods

Happiness loading.

Shutterstock
Healthy toast with sliced avocado, boiled eggs, spices and fresh spinach. Delicious breakfast or sna...
You’ve probably heard about serotonin, the feel-good hormone that plays a pivotal role in how our body functions. It can impact mood, digestion, sleep — you name it. While some people take medication to increase their serotonin levels (which is a fine solution for some), certain foods can help, too.Shutterstock
If you’re a fan of cheese (who isn’t, right?), good news: It can boost your serotonin levels. This is because it contains the amino acid tryptophan. So feel free to indulge in that charcuterie board!Shutterstock
Tap