(Health)
No supplements necessary.
Magnesium is a mineral that helps your body and brain in several ways, from promoting heart health to building proteins and strong bones to elevating your mood. And, the good news is, it’s found in many foods, so you can add it to your diet naturally.
Pumpkin seeds don’t just have to be eaten around Halloween! They are a great source of magnesium year-round and can help with bone density, which is important when it comes to preventing osteoporosis.
