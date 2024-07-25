I’ve dutifully packed workout attire for every trip I’ve taken for well over a decade — and my leggings and sports bras almost always return to their respective drawers unworn. On a rare occasion, one or two of these Spandex items see some action on the plane ride home when I’ve run out of clean clothes and I’m craving an elastic waistband after a particularly indulgent getaway. While I have the best intentions to keep my muscles toned on the road, spending time on a treadmill in a dingy hotel gym never appeals once I arrive at my destination. The only bicep curls I perform involve lifting a poolside cocktail from the arm of a lounge chair to my lips.

However, a whole host of hotels are upping the ante with enticing fitness and recovery amenities worthy of elite athletes. “We are seeing more and more that guests want to go on holiday where they can switch off and relax, while also seeking a place where they can engage and improve themselves — be it through a mental, physical, or nutritional reset,” says Zoe Wall, vice president of Siro and Wellness, a new “fitness and recovery hotel” concept. The first location opened in Dubai with a second to follow in Montenegro next year. “I think this can be explained as a result of a societal shift in what we collectively deem valuable when it comes to our mind and body,” she adds.

To unlock their peak mental and physical potential, travelers are willing to spend big (i.e., upwards of $1000 a night) on luxurious locales that offer some of the same equipment and cutting-edge technologies you’d expect to find at an Olympic training center. The Global Wellness Institute reports that “wellness tourism,” defined by the organization as “travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one’s personal wellbeing,” is growing significantly faster than general tourism, estimating that this market will reach $1.4 trillion by 2027. The institute also noted that wellness travelers outspend “regular” tourists, with international travelers forking over, on average, $1764 per trip (41% more than typical international tourists). The numbers are even higher closer to home, with domestic wellness tourists spending 175% more than normal travelers at $668 per trip.

“I’ve been working in the hospitality space for 24 years and gyms are no longer an afterthought,” says Kenneth Ryan, vice president of global operations for spa, wellness, fitness, and retail at Marriott International. “Guests are choosing where they stay based on the fitness offering.” For the past 18 months, Ryan has spent time refreshing the gyms at many of Marriott’s luxury properties around the globe (including The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, JW Marriott, and St. Regis) with “performance-based” equipment from Life Fitness, Matrix, and Technogym — the latter being the official supplier of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recently added half racks for weight training, slotted treadmills that simulate exercises like sled pushing or parachute running, and functional training machines that allow the body to move in multiple dimensions.

Guests are also “looking for their travels to expose them to new wellness experiences that they may never have tried previously,” says Connie Wang, managing director at Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles. Anna Bjurstam, who holds the title of “wellness pioneer” for Six Senses Spas and Wellness, notes the number of people seeking advanced protocols and treatments is rising. “A couple of years ago, the early adopters were super interested in intermittent fasting, cold plunges, and blue-light-blocking glasses, but that is normal for them now, so they are expecting PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) mats, cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, and more,” says Bjurstam. The new Six Senses slated to open early next year in London will boast an AI-adaptive Carol bike, an ARX (adaptive resistance exercise) machine, a Juvent vibrating platform, and Vasper technology that combines compression, cooling, and interval training.

“[Clients] are educated enough to understand that recovery is just as important as fitness,” says Bjurstam. Six Senses offers a variety of biohacking equipment at its locations around the globe, including back massagers, compression boots, infrared belts, vibroacoustic chairs, binaural beats, and intermittent hypoxic therapy (which Bjurstam says is similar to high-altitude training in that it boosts oxygen levels) to fast-track the healing process and alleviate jetlag. The company is also trialing an “in-room wellness menu” at several properties, which includes services like a 20-minute personal stretch from a personal trainer. It’s proving to be especially popular in cities with guests who are short on time and want to maximize every moment of their visit. Hotel Figueroa even outfitted an entire suite with high-devices and fitness equipment for guests to enjoy at their convenience.

Many brands are tapping top professional athletes and coaches for advice to stay on top of the latest trends and help inform their approach. Siro engaged AC Milan to co-develop their functional fitness classes. They also consulted with the Italian soccer team’s trainers, medical staff, and therapists to design the property’s accommodations, food and beverage menus, and recovery offerings. Aman New York launched a strength and recovery program late last year with tennis star Maria Sharapova and Six Senses continually collaborates with a range of pros who specialize in everything from food to fitness — including sleep guru Dr. Michael Breus, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry, female health expert Dr. Mindy Pelz, longevity specialist Dr. Mark Hyman, and CEO of The Class Taryn Toomey.

In addition to boldface names, hotels are leveraging scientific data to tailor fitness protocols and treatments to guests to optimize results. “The basis for every treatment recommendation is an initial and final examination for each guest,” says Simon Krzizok, deputy head of sports science at Lanserhof Sylt. One of the key aspects of the assessment at this property in List, Germany is the bioimpedance measurement, which helps determine the body composition. “Of particular interest to the sports scientists are values such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, body water, and the phase angle, which is an indicator of cell health,” explains Krzizok. Six Senses uses a noninvasive, FDA-approved device as part of its wellness screening to determine several biomarkers, including body composition, oxygen saturation, heart rate variability (HRV), and blood pressure, says Bjurstam. Other factors — including galvanic skin response, stress, and sleep — are also tested to paint a full picture of a person’s health.

As for who is forking over the funds to train like an Olympian when they’re out of office? According to experts interviewed for this story, anyone and everyone is feeling the burn — from solo travelers to multigenerational families. Whether you’re a CEO, a bride-to-be, or an athlete training or recovering for a championship, these properties provide an arsenal of high-tech tools that can be used to whip your body and brain into shape. “Today, people look at vacation differently…it’s a time to pause, be healthier, and learn,” says Bjurstam. “When we go away, we want to improve and leave better than we came.”

If the athletes diving, flipping, sprinting, and breakdancing their way to gold in Paris are inspiring you to level up your wellness routine, keep reading to discover six posh places to jumpstart healthy habits.

Hotel Figueroa: Los Angeles, CA

Book the Rest & Recovery Suite at Hotel Figueroa to road-test a range of high-tech devices and fitness equipment in the comfort of your room. After you’ve worked up a sweat using the Forme mirror and Peloton bike, treat tired muscles to Hyperice Normatec compression boots or HigherDose’s infrared PEMF mat that combines heat with healing vibrations for the ultimate recovery (it is reportedly a favorite among astronauts after intense space missions). To ensure restorative rest in the heart of bustling downtown LA, the property outfitted the bedroom with an array of sleep-enhancing gadgets that address noise, light, and air pollution—including a Loftie clock that creates bespoke bedtime stories, a Molekule Air Pro system, a Gamma Light Therapy Revive lamp, a customizable Eight Sleep mattress, and a personalized Pluto pillow that can be ordered ahead of your stay.

Siro One Za’abeel: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

“We are no longer in the age of seeking nutritional quick ‘fixes’ and fitness crash courses,” says Wall. “There is a greater overall awareness of overall wellbeing, from the inside out, that will benefit us not only physically, but mentally and emotionally too.” To cater to a new breed of wellness-minded travelers, Siro One Za’abeel offers an expansive “fitness lab” featuring state-of-the-art equipment and an array of classes, including a boxing course designed by Olympian Ramla Ali. Refuel after a workout with meals selected by the in-house nutritionist and prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, or book treatments like cryotherapy and myofascial cupping in the “recovery lab.” Stay for a few nights in one of the tranquil rooms or suites that overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline. All are outfitted with a thermo-regulating mattress and a variety of equipment (such as resistance bands, an exercise ball, and a stretch ladder).

Lanserhof Sylt: List, Germany

“The physical and mental demands on our society and our everyday lives have changed significantly over the years…but there is not always the opportunity to optimize physical processes and focus on health,” says Krzizok. “Many of our guests use their stay at Lanserhof as a ‘reset.’” The award-winning “medical resort” Lanserhof Sylt, which sits on the shores of the Wadden Sea, offers various packages that focus on everything from stress resilience to cardio health, but Krzizok says every program has at least one thing in common: “fasting and the associated regeneration of the digestive system.” The average traveler spends ten days on the North Frisian island enjoying lectures, personal training sessions, mental coaching, nutrition counseling, spa services, and various treatments that range from reflexology to infusion therapy. Nordic walking and “early morning awakenings” by the water are also popular with clients who want a breath of fresh air.

Six Senses Kaplankaya: Bodrum, Turkey

The secluded Six Senses Kaplankaya on the Aegean Sea is ideal for those who want to balance hiking, biking, and kayaking the rugged coastline with a world-class spa that boasts a crystal steam room, a salt grotto, and an indoor igloo. If you’re ready to ramp up your fitness routine, the property recently launched an Olympic training package (available July through October 2024). The weeklong experience includes a blood analysis, an IV protocol, red light therapy, Watsu pool therapy, ozone sauna therapy, muscle-recovery massages, intermittent hypoxia-hyperoxia training (IHHT), twice-daily personal training sessions, sleep tracking, and a customized meal plan.

JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District: Edmonton, Canada

Whether you’re in town for an NHL game or a concert, JW Marriott Edmonton Ice District is within walking distance of Rogers Place arena puts you in a prime position. It also grants guests access to Archetype, a members-only fitness club on the hotel's fifth floor. The brainchild of Simon Bennett, the former director of high performance to the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, this 13,000-square-foot facility is outfitted with all the equipment a pro athlete needs to train for the Stanley Cup, as well as a Somadome Meditation Pod featuring color therapy, binaural beat meditation, and microcrystalline tiles said to promote healing.

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland: Portland, Oregon

“We specifically designed some key elements in the hotel to attract traveling [NBA] teams,” says Ryan of The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, which is a short drive from Moda Center, home to the Portland Trail Blazers. “We built a large, performance-based fitness facility and certain rooms have longer beds so players can sleep comfortably.” Even if you don’t have plans to dunk a ball, the ultra-luxe spa, infinity pool, and gym will keep you at the top of your game. Perched on the 19th floor of the hotel, the 4,000-square-foot space offers panoramic views of the city and Cascade Mountain Range, as well as private relaxation pods, a snow shower that emulates a cold plunge, and an array of Technogym and Peloton equipment.