(Health)
Perfect for Valentine’s Day.
You probably know that Valentine’s Day is all about chocolate. And if you want a delicious libido booster, it can help. Research has found that women who consumed chocolate had higher Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) scores than women who did not.
While you’re eating the chocolate, why not add some strawberries? They, too, have been found to have aphrodisiac properties dating back to the 13th century. In both ancient Rome and France, the fruit symbolized fertility. They’re also good for you and rich in antioxidants, which also ups the libido.
Shutterstock