Kathy Hilton has a zest for life. “I wake up excited to take on the day,” Hilton tells The Zoe Report over Zoom the day after Met Gala Monday, adding that she’s in New York City for a hot minute. “I stay on the Upper East Side, and I forgot how busy today would be.” A little chaos is not unusual for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whose schedule is often packed to the brim with shoots, wardrobe fittings, and travel. But the Hilton matriarch still finds time to prioritize family, which inspired her latest cameo in Old Navy’s summer campaign, alongside her daughter Paris. “The Old Navy brand means so much to me and my family,” Hilton says. “I used to get the girls Old Navy sweaters every year, and I love how the brand continues to collaborate with fun designers,” Hilton adds.

These days, Hilton is sporting the label from day-to-night, noting that the Mid-Rise Slouchy Straight Jeans are her latest go-to. “I’ll wear them every day,” she says, adding that working alongside her daughters keeps her inspired to try new projects. In addition to her Old Navy campaign, Hilton recently teamed up with daughter Nicky on a home decor project. “My girls are my biggest inspiration — if they’re up to something new, I want to be, too.”

Ahead, Hilton discusses the secrets to feeling her best on screen and off — from prioritizing quality time with family to her secret facial recipe that’s good enough to eat.

Kristin Corpuz for Old Navy

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

The first thing I do is drink my coffee. When I’m staying in a hotel, I love using the Keurig — it’s so easy, and you don’t need to order room service. When I’m at home, I take my coffee outside and do my affirmations and pray. I thank God for everything — my family, my life. I try to get everybody in, and I feel so good after.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I’m excited to go to Shanghai this summer with my husband to this incredible spa. It’s supposed to be gorgeous, and I think it may help with my sleep — I have a tough time sleeping and am always waking up in the middle of the night to write to-do lists.

Kristin Corpuz for Old Navy

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

I go to Erewhon, and I buy a lot of fresh cut fruit. I do these “fruit facials” for a week: I’ll take a slice of watermelon and rub it all over my face and chest. The next day, I do a banana. I use the peel and massage it on my skin. I do it with lemons and cherries when they’re in season. I leave it on for 20 minutes, that’s my secret!

One thing you can’t live without is...

SPF. I swear by Clarins.

Do you have a favorite workout or wellness practice?

I love reformer Pilates; I have a machine at home. [Also] walking on the treadmill. I wear the Boundless Leggings from Old Navy because they work well from day to night. I work out in them and then dress them up with a blazer for dinner.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

My biggest splurge was my mother-of-the-bride dress for Paris’ wedding; Fernando Garcia made it for me, and I felt like a princess.

What’s the small stress-saving luxury you swear by at home?

I am a candle nut — I have different candles in every room to help me unwind. I launched one with Harry Slatkin — it’s gorgeous and oversized.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I do the Tru Niagen drip whenever I can. It has magnesium in it, and I should be doing it at night, but sometimes I get it in the morning so it relaxes me. It’s better than any massage. It has your vitamin B, C, glutathione, everything!

How has fashion influenced the way you express yourself?

I am so inspired by designers and collaborations. Christopher John Rogers just did a collab with Old Navy, and I wear the striped sweater with everything.