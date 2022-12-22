Looking For A Healthy, Hearty Winter Breakfast? This Is Just The Thing

(Nutrition)
Start the day right.
Who doesn’t love a good breakfast burrito? Love & Lemons has a great recipe for one, featuring a lot of protein-rich foods, like eggs and avocados. (There’s also a vegan version, which has ingredients like black beans, spinach, and tofu scramble.)
Shutterstock
If you’re more of a pancake person, and want a hassle-free recipe with just four ingredients, try Fit as a Mama Bear’s recipe for Dairy-Free Protein Pancakes. They’re low in carbs, but big on taste.
Natalia Danko / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images