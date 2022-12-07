(Health)
Yes, you are what you eat.
For those unfamiliar (lucky you) bloating is that intense feeling of “fullness,” when your stomach feels pain or tightness. This is typically a result of a build of gasses, caused by certain foods. Ahead, we list the most common culprits of bloating, to help you avoid the dreaded effect (or keep to a minimum).
Dairy products, like milk and ice cream, can cause bloating in people who are lactose intolerant, which means they cannot fully digest the lactose (sugar) found in milk. Luckily, there are many lactose-free products available these days, as well as milk alternatives, like almond or coconut “milk.”
