(Health)
Sweet dreams.
Cottage Cheese
DJ Blatner, registered dietitian and NOW Wellness Expert, tells TZR that cottage cheese helps promote sleep due to the amino acid L-tryptophan. “Tryptophan plays a role in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that’s associated with healthy sleep,” she says. “Enjoy it with some cinnamon.”
Shutterstock
Herbal Tea
There are several types of herbal teas which can help promote sleep, Dr. Peter Polos, MD, sleep medicine specialist and expert for Sleep Number, tells TZR. These include everything from chamomile and peppermint to valerian root and catnip (yep, catnip!).
Shutterstock