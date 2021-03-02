Why Fashion Is The Ultimate Form Of Self-Care For Rita Ora

While many have fully succumbed to a life of sweatpants, hoodies, and house slippers, there are others who refuse. Case in point: Singer Rita Ora, who's fashion has served as a form of self-care this past year. Yes, a nice at-home facial and Epsom bath is all well and good, but nothing sends her self-esteem through the roof like a great-looking outfit that accentuates her favorite features.

"For me, every day I wake up feeling like, 'OK, what do I want to conquer today?' and that helps me get dressed," Ora explains to TZR. "I always wear a tight pair of pants to make myself feel really sexy and feminine. Ones I recently discovered and I can't take off are the [Maison] Margiela shiny pants. They're high-waisted and they make your legs look super long."

With a new EP Bang just released last month, a hit TV show that's currently filming (Ora serves as a judge on The Voice in Australia), and a new collaboration with ShoeDazzle that launched on March 1, there's little time to treat oneself. But, when Ora does indulge, fashion is an easy way to go. "Fashion allows me to express myself artistically and hopefully put a foot in the right direction in the rest of my day," says Ora.

Indeed. Speaking of feet, the aforementioned ShoeDazzle collection that Ora helped design is very telling to where her head is at at the moment. Already known for her bold and vibrant style, Ora wanted to make sure her fearless signature was all over the new installment, which encompasses everything from chunky boots and slides to sleek mule sandals and strappy sky-high heels. "I wanted to include a few brighter, louder colors, just to put my spin on things," says the singer, who lists style icons like Gwen Stefani, Madonna, and Mariah Carey as her muses. "A very strong woman that glamorizes femininity inspires me, and always makes me want to get up in the morning and put on something that makes me feel confident in my skin."

Ahead, Ora dishes on the other ways she keeps herself inspired these days, from utilizing Post-Its for self-affirmation to an at-home facial steam. Read on for all the positive vibes.

When you have a chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

To indulge and treat myself, I’ve definitely been doing a lot of online shopping. [I've] discovered things I wouldn’t usually buy, but actually work really well, like overall jumpers. I wear them over my button-up shirts, which I never really used to do before, but I’m obsessed with at the moment. I’ve also been indulging myself with a lot of skin care and a lot of self-love in the mirror.

What kind of self-love? Do you do affirmations?

My mum is a big manifester. She’s always like, ‘Put it into the universe and it will come back to you.' So I always write affirmations. I stick them on little Post-Its around my room. I also bought this facial steamer on Amazon. Don’t know if it works, but it feels really good. And I give myself little facials and hair masks and do things that make me feel better.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

Stretch. I try not to look at my phone straight away. I give myself 10 minutes or so of calmness. I brush my teeth, I wash my face, I put on some music. Then I get into the shower and I start my day.

Speaking of music, what are you listening to these days?

Oh, gosh. I’ve been so indulged with my new project that came out on Feb. 12 [EP Bang]. So I’ve been listening to a lot of mixes and versions of myself. But, if I’m not working, then I tend to listen to a lot of old ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s music. I love Elton John. He actually has a really good radio station on Apple Music that I listen to called "The Rocket Hour" that always plays such great classics. Deep down, I’m a very old soul.

What’s one thing you can’t live without?

Face cream and lip balm. Definitely lip balm.

Where would you like to go first, once you’re able to travel safely again?

You know, I’ve never been to India. I just watched Eat Pray Love again. So I now want to go do that and meditate and see all these incredible temples. That’s something on my wishlist.

Do you have a favorite workout or wellness practice?

Oh yes! There’s an incredible woman that’s from the U.K. — Body By Ciara — and she does live classes. She does about three to four styles of workouts a day. Her body is unbelievable. She’s really kept me going throughout this climate and I do that every day with just a few weights and some resistance bands.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

Patience. I think in life, you know, patience is a big value that we all should have.

What’s a go-to healthy meal you love to make?

You are what you eat, so I definitely take that seriously. And I’ve discovered my new love for courgettes. 'Courgettes' is what we call it [in the U.K.], I think you guys [Americans] call it ‘zucchini.’ There are so many different ways of making courgettes that are very healthy and yet you feel like you’re having a full meal. You can sprinkle some Parmesan, parsley, salt, and pepper, and put it in the oven for about 10 minutes. You get this really crispy, pizza-like feel, but you’re eating a vegetable!

What small stress-saving luxury do you have at home?

Skin care, honestly. I’ve been really into skin care, body care, Epsom salts, bath soaps, and a lot of different creams and vitamin C serums. I don’t know if I’m late, but it’s my new obsession.

Is there a skin care brand you’re really loving right now?

Sunday Riley! I know it’s not the cheapest, but it’s so incredible. There’s also a great exfoliant by Kate Somerville that’s like a 10-minute treatment. It’s fantastic.

What are you saving for at the moment?

You know, I’m currently filming The Voice here in Australia and my indulgence is wearing these incredible outfits and doing lots of photoshoots and feeling good about myself.

What’s one thing you would go back and tell your younger self?

It’s pretty simple. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Yeah, that’s it.