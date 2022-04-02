Easy Spring Salad Recipes You Can Make In Under 10 Minutes

(Health)
‘Tis the season.
This Simple Radish Salad is as refreshing as it is colorful — plus, the chickpeas are a superfood, which means they’re packed with super-good-for-you nutrients, like fiber, protein, and magnesium. Check out the full recipe by A Couple Cooks.
Kristen Kellogg, founder at Mapped Wellness, tells TZR that this Salmon Salad is full of nutrients and Omega-3s. Add 4 oz. of fresh salmon to an avocado and top with pine nuts. Add chickpeas for even more protein. Squeeze lemon juice and garlic-infused olive oil on top and spice accordingly.
Shutterstock