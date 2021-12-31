The Celebrity Trainers You Need To Follow On IG ASAP

(Fitness)
Fitness inspo, anyone?
Even if you can’t afford to work out with a celebrity fitness trainer, you can still learn their staying-in-shape tricks — all through Instagram. These trainers have worked with top talent, from Gwenyth Paltrow to Alicia Keys to Kanye West. So why not learn from the best?
With 30 years of experience under her (fitness) belt, Jeanette Jenkins has trained a countless number of celeb clients, from Alicia Keys to Pink. Plus, she’s the founder of The Hollywood Trainer LLC, and her Insta is full of exercise (and life) inspo.