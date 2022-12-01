(Holiday Gifting)

This Advent Calendar Is Perfect To Sip On

Tea is the new chocolate.

December means that Advent season is here, and luckily there are all kinds of calendars out there to indulge any and all interests. Here are our favorite tea-filled options to sip on.
Pukka Tea
Days of Joy Tea Advent Calendar
$20
If you’re looking for caffeine-free tea, Pukka Tea’s Advent Calendar is perfect. It features 24 different organic herbal tea blends, including robust flavors like lLemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey, Ginseng Matcha Green, and Wild Apple & Cinnamon.
