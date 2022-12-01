Menu
(Holiday Gifting)
This Advent Calendar Is Perfect To Sip On
Tea is the new chocolate.
by
Natalia Lusinski
32 minutes ago
@teaforteofficial
December means that Advent season is here, and luckily there are all kinds of calendars out there to indulge any and all interests. Here are our favorite tea-filled options to sip on.
Shutterstock
Pukka Tea
Days of Joy Tea Advent Calendar
$20
If you’re looking for
caffeine-free tea
,
Pukka Tea’s Advent Calendar
is perfect. It features 24 different organic herbal tea blends, including robust flavors like lLemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey, Ginseng Matcha Green, and Wild Apple & Cinnamon.
