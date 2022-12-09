(Nutrition)
Cookies and pancakes? Yes, please.
Matcha has a lot of health benefits — it boosts brain health and is full of antioxidants. But did you know it’s not just for drinking as a tea? So you can still get its health benefits, but in other ways, like through matcha cookies or fudge. (Yum!)
If you’re looking for healthier pancakes, then try these matcha-infused ones by Natalie’s Health. With ingredients like oats and vanilla, they are flavorful — yet have no refined sugars.
