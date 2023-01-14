(Health)
No prescription necessary.
People with anxiety tend to worry excessively about future events. Signs include everything from feelings of tension and sweating to a rapid heartbeat and heart palpitations. Although some people take doctor-prescribed medications to help alleviate their anxiety, some herbs may help, too.
Shutterstock
Lemon balm has been proven to quell anxiety and it can be taken in pill form, applied topically, or sipped as a tea. Aside from helping you relax, it can also help boost mood and cognitive functioning, like improving your memory.
Shutterstock