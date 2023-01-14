(Health)

Have Anxiety? Try One Of These Herbs

No prescription necessary.

Shutterstock
best herbs for anxiety

People with anxiety tend to worry excessively about future events. Signs include everything from feelings of tension and sweating to a rapid heartbeat and heart palpitations. Although some people take doctor-prescribed medications to help alleviate their anxiety, some herbs may help, too.

Shutterstock

Lemon balm has been proven to quell anxiety and it can be taken in pill form, applied topically, or sipped as a tea. Aside from helping you relax, it can also help boost mood and cognitive functioning, like improving your memory.

Shutterstock

Tap