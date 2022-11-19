(Nutrition)
The perfect cozy treat.
For a festive red soup, try this Beetroot Coconut & Ginger Soup by @sumakween (which she says was inspired by @sssssoupsssss’ recipe). With vegetable stock as the staple, it’s plant-friendly, and also has vegetarian tom yum paste, onion, and lime to help round out the flavor.
@sumakween
Tina Prestia, founder of Tina’s Table, has the perfect recipe for a hearty winter soup: pasta with chickpeas. It contains some key good-for-you ingredients, like chickpeas (a superfood) and garlic.
@tinastableitaly