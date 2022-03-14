(Nutrition)

Looking For A Mid-Day Pick-Me-Up? Try One Of These Healthy Snacks

Yes, you can make your own energy bars.

By Natalia Lusinski
Energy granola bites

If you need more energy during the work day, having the best healthy snacks on hand is the way to go. Ahead, nutritionists share some of their favorite recipes.

Crystal Zabka-Belsky, dietitian at Clean Eatz Kitchen, likes Cran-Pineapple Peanut Butter Protein Balls: 3 c. whole oats, 2/3 c. dried cranberries, 2/3 c. dried pineapple, 2/3 c. ground flaxseed, 1 c. omega-3 peanut butter, 2/3 c. honey, ¼ c. honey-roasted peanuts, and 2 tbsp. vanilla and almond extracts.

