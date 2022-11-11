Menu
(Health)
Want A Healthier Gut? Try Eating These Nutrient-Rich Foods
They do a tummy good.
by
Natalia Lusinski
1 hour ago
Shutterstock
Bananas
You may know that bananas are good for you — they have a lot of potassium — but did you know they’re also good for
gut health
? This is because
they contain a prebiotic fiber
, which helps the good bacteria in your gut, and
research shows
bananas can also help your digestive system stay “regular,” too.
Tetra Images/Getty Images
Yogurt
This fermented treat contains live cultures and good bacteria, like lactobacillus and bifidobacterium — which means a
lot
of probiotic cultures
for you and your gut.
Shutterstock
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.