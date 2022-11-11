(Health)

Want A Healthier Gut? Try Eating These Nutrient-Rich Foods

They do a tummy good.

Shutterstock
Bananas

You may know that bananas are good for you — they have a lot of potassium — but did you know they’re also good for gut health? This is because they contain a prebiotic fiber, which helps the good bacteria in your gut, and research shows bananas can also help your digestive system stay “regular,” too.Tetra Images/Getty Images

Yogurt

This fermented treat contains live cultures and good bacteria, like lactobacillus and bifidobacterium — which means a lot of probiotic cultures for you and your gut.Shutterstock
