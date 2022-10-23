(Health)
Yes, please.
With pumpkins at every turn, why not roast the seeds for a healthy snack? They’re full of antioxidants, and also contain immune-boosting zinc, protein, and fiber. Plus, they’re good for digestion, bone health, and can even help curb insomnia!
This paleo-friendly Sweet Potato Snack Bowl by Flora & Vino has lots of chopped nuts, dried fruit, and pecan butter — as well as mashed sweet potatoes, of course. You’ll get antioxidants, fiber, potassium, and plenty of nutrients. And sweet potatoes can help with digestion, too.
