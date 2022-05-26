Need A Pick-Me-Up That Isn’t Coffee? Try One Of These Teas Instead

(Health)
Jitters not included.
Pure Matcha by Golde will give you an energy boost, antioxidants, and amino acids via, you guessed it, matcha — but without the jitters from typical caffeine. Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder made from tea leaves, and Golde sources its from small farms in Uji, Japan.
Pu·erh tea is known for its ancient healing properties and makes for a great coffee alternative. Numi’s Emperor's Pu·erh is organic and sourced from 500-year-old wild tea trees in China. It then goes through a 60-day fermentation process, which results in a rich, earthy flavor.