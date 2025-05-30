Twenty-four year-old Melissa Ben-Ishay didn’t see it coming. “I was lucky to be fired from my job because I wasn’t very good at it,” she says to TZR, reflecting on the pivotal moment in which she was unceremoniously ousted from her her first post-college job at investment banking giant Deutsch, where she served as a media planner. Perhaps a setback in the moment, the event set off a sequence of events that would lead her to her truly calling: confectionary superstar. Yes, after being encouraged to take her love of baking to the next level, the young entrepreneur did just that, launching the now-beloved bakery Baked by Melissa. Since its inception in 2008, the brand has become nationally known for its miniature cupcakes available in variety packs of flavors, from classics like PB&J and Chocolate Chip Pancake to limited edition Churro. As word spread, so did Be-Ishay’s wingspan — the NYC native has since expanded to 14 locations beyond the pop-up window she opened in SoHo more than 15 years ago, with new collections and seasonal flavors added to the mix of mini desserts on ever evolving menu.

While the brand continues to keep busy delivering cult-favorite sweet treats nationwide, Ben-Ishay herself has also been busy. In fact, she’s added yet another title to her resume: TikTok chef. Since hopping on the platform in 2020 to share her daily healthy meals and family-approved recipes, she’s has gained a robust following of 2.6 million and counting. A quick search for “Melissa Ben-Ishay Salads” pops up across social media, with countless videos of the entrepreneur chopping veggies for her viral salads — with a little salt and “pep” — IYKYK. “It’s so soothing,” she says, explaining that cooking, alongside baking, is a form of therapy for the busy mom of two. “I feel like people think it actually takes me a minute and 30 seconds to make dinner. The point always is, you have to put the work in.”

Ahead, Ben-Ishay shares her mindful morning routine — from 5 a.m. daily workouts to desserts at every meal. Because a little indulgence does the body and mind a lot of good.

How do you start your day?

I wake up at 4 a.m. I pee. Then I pour myself some cold brew without ice — I leave it out overnight so it’s room temperature. I don’t want to risk waking anyone up by opening the fridge. Then, I have lemon water with salt. I take the water that was next to my bed at night and pour it in a cup with the juice of half of a lemon.

I leave the house at 4:30 a.m. every day to meet my friends for our 5 a.m. workout class. We switch up the exercise, but every single day that’s the routine.

Very cool that you run in such a disciplined circle of friends. How important is community to you as it relates to wellness?

These women are friends I met through my kids and living in New York City. We’re all neighbors to an extent. My cup is filled before anyone else wakes up — the workout is really for my mental clarity above all else.

What is your favorite workout these days?

HIIT, Solidcore, and personal training are my go-tos. Without working out and getting my endorphins in, I won’t be my best self. I like to sweat, I need the drip. You know?

Do you have a meditation practice as well?

As far as meditation goes, when I am feeling frustrated, I do this breath work routine that my makeup artist taught me years ago. She’s a reiki healer and she showed me what to do when I’m stressed: inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4 seconds, and exhale for 4 seconds.

How do you practice self-care as a business owner and mom?

I do a lot of things to take care of myself, because I believe there is nothing more important than your health. Besides our thoughts, what impacts our health the most are the people we surround ourselves with and what we put in and on our bodies.

My food philosophy is that if you get your nourishment from your meals, you can indulge in dessert every single day. I need a bite of something sweet after every meal, not just dinner. I am mindful of the meals I’m eating, and the ingredients I’m using.

What is your best tip for confidence in health, or business?

Having a positive attitude and seeking every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow are my core values — I know that it leads to success.

What is your go-to recipe for feeling good?

Cooking is my therapy. It’s so soothing to me, and my husband enjoys it too. We learned how to share a very small New York City apartment kitchen early on in our relationship, and we spent a lot of time cooking and making meals for people we love. That’s how we learned to chop.

As for my viral salad recipe, it’s simple: cucumbers, tomatoes, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and white vinegar.

What is a wellness mantra you live by?

You can do anything.