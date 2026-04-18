If you’re graduating this spring, chances are high that you’re thinking about your outfit just as much as the ceremony (you will not trip walking across that stage). For the handbag to accompany you on your big day, you don’t want anything too cumbersome, just a place to stash small essentials like your phone and lip gloss — something that elevates your graduation day look and promises to look timeless in photos. Locating a piece of such luxe versatility might sound like a heavy lift, but Coach Outlet’s Nolita 19 has been training for just such a moment.

Compact and customizable, the Nolita 19 is crafted from high-end materials — so it’ll make your grad look pop, hold your must-haves, and seamlessly transition to the after party. This is a bag you’ll continue to wear long after you’ve tossed your cap in the air.

The Appeal

When accessorizing a commencement look, you’re considering function and aesthetic in equal measure, and the Nolita doesn’t miss a beat. The small bag can tuck under your arm for a Y2K-inspired silhouette or the convertible strap transforms into a wristlet for the ultimate in minimalist-chic. Whatever your styling choice, the Nolita is a masterclass in scale — effortlessly carrying your graduation staples without weighing you down. Since it’s crafted from richly textured pebbled leather or signature coated canvas, it’s worthy of a milestone moment — and it’ll easily fold into your post-grad life and looks, making it a timeless investment.

The Luxe Details

Gleaming gold-toned hardware accents the Nolita 19; you’ll notice it in the brand’s signature logo across the front, zippered top, and at the adjustable shoulder strap. This strap is designed with a 6.25-inch drop, featuring a ring at one end, and a dog leash clasp on the other for the shoulder bag to wristlet transition. The brand offers you the option of adding one of Coach’s adorable bag charms — so you can add a little of your unique personality if you feel like pumping up your grad ‘fit a bit.

What It Holds (Realistically)

On graduation day, you don’t need to carry a lot — but you do need space for essentials like an iPhone (up to an 16 Pro Max), keys, and maybe even a slim power bank so your phone doesn’t die at a key moment. The Nolita is designed with a 7.5-inch length and 4.5-inch height; plenty of space to fit the aforementioned musts without breaking a sweat. The lined interior features two credit card slots, so you can fit your ID and credit cards if you don’t feel like carting your wallet to the ceremony. And since it features a zipper across the top, you won’t have to worry about anything falling out while you’re in the middle of all those post-ceremony hugs.

Who It’s For

The Nolita is the ultimate fashion chameleon. It’s for the grad who wants to move from stage to after-party without a mid-day bag swap; it’s for the refined traveler who wants to go hands-free at times and move with a light footprint, and it’s for the party-goer who can’t be bothered with bulk. From pivotal moments like graduating to every milestone after, this is a wardrobe anchor from a heritage brand.

Meet The Expert

Andrea Gale is a Los Angeles-based fashion editor. For over four years, she’s hunted down the freshest in fashion and lifestyle, writing and editing shopping guides for outlets like Bustle, Elite Daily, Nylon, and The Zoe Report. She’s got a passion for the perfectly selected accessory and a knack for scouring new and returning trends to find the pieces you’ll return to again and again.