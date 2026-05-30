These Retro-Glam Pieces Will Make Your Summer Wardrobe Way Less Boring

With A-listers like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner spotted in capri pants and Rihanna making a vintage silk scarf the accessory du jour, it’s safe to say retro glam is back. There could be no better news for fashion maximalists, and these pieces will make your summer wardrobe way less boring. Look for capri pants (obviously), a leopard print midi dress that’s giving ‘mob wife summering in Capri,’ and a stunning leather shoulder bag from a brand that’s known for its archival designs. Scroll on for the glam-up your wardrobe deserves.

1 Curve-Hugging Capri Pants Accented With Ruffles & Bows Net-A-Porter ISABEL MARANT Alene Capri Pants $590 See On Net-A-Porter From the eye-catching print, to the delicate bows that accent the ruffled hem, these curve-hugging capri pants are the definition of retro glam. Crafted from pure cotton, the high-waist silhouette is practically begging to be paired with heeld thong sandals and oversized sunnies. Available sizes: 34 — 42

Available colors: 1

2 A Short-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater In Glamorous Cashmere Ralph Lauren Cashmere Short-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $248 See On Ralph Lauren With its simple crew neckline and short sleeves, this sweater is a timeless and versatile wardrobe addition — and there’s something so glamorous about the close-but-not-too-clingy fit. Crafted from pure cashmere, this is a piece will make your summer edit for years to come. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

3 A Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag With Gleaming Gold-Toned Hardware Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Pillow Quilting $575 See On Coach Coach modeled this shoulder bag after archival ‘70s designs, so it’s the perfect accessory for anyone who wants their summer wardrobe to have a bit of vintage inspiration. Crafted from gorgeous quilted leather, it features a 21.5-inch gold-toned shoulder strap that’s as functional as it is glamorous — you’ll have the option of styling it as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Available colors: 8

4 A Vintage-Meets-Modern Polka Dot Peplum Top FAITHFULL Petro Top $210 See On FAITHFULL The combination of the peplum hem and polka dot print give this top a vintage-inspired vibe; the chocolate hue modernizes the silhouette and the European flax linen feels airy. Show off your shoulders with the strapless neckline; smocking at the back ensures a snug, slip-proof fit. And there are matching capris to complete retro ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

5 Bold Yet Timeless Red Lipstick TOM FORD Runway Lip Color $62 See On TOM FORD Whether you want to amplify an already flashy look or add pizazz to a simple ensemble, this red lipstick is the answer. Bold yet timeless, it functions as an accessory — and the long-lasting formula contains nourishing ingredients like pomegranate seed oil, so your lips will feel smooth and moisturized. Available colors: 20

6 An Animal Print Midi Dress That’s Giving Mob Wife CHANEL Métiers D'Art 2026 Midi Dress $5,900 See On CHANEL If you want to feel like a mob wife summering in Capri, this Chanel dress will get you there; the animal-inspired print is loud in the best possible way. Wide tank sleeves button at the straight neckline, infusing the ‘60s-inspired midi-length silhouette with a hint of modernity. Every element is luxe, right down to the gorgeously textured blend of cotton and silk. Available colors: 1

7 Kitten Heel Thong Sandals In Metallic Gold-Toned Leather beek Corella Heeled Thong Sandal $189 See On beek The shoe to put on your summer fashion wish list: These thong sandals. Designed with a 1.5-inch kitten heel, and crafted from stunning metallic gold-toned leather, they’re not just on-trend; they can handle either day or evening ensembles. And with that comfy memory foam footbed, you can always keep them on all day. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 5

8 A Chunky Emerald-Toned Ring With Rich Vintage Vibes Kurt Geiger Emerald Dome Ring $78 See On Kurt Geiger This chunky brass ring features a glittering emerald-hued crystal at the center; since jewel tones feature prominently in this summer’s fashion trends, it’s an easy way to both update and glamorize your outfit. The brushed finish gives it a vintage vibe — like something you inherited from a wealthy relative. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large

Available colors: 2