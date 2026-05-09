The Memorial Day Edit: Stylish, Summer-Coded Pieces For Your Getaway Wardrobe

More than just a long weekend, Memorial Day is the official sartorial pivot toward summer, and if you have a getaway planned, your vacation wardrobe deserves consideration. You want pieces that feel as polished as the destination itself, yet effortless enough to slip into from sunrise to sunset — and that won’t take up too much room in your carry-on. Whether it’s a pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses that’ll take you from the beach to the boardwalk, or an heirloom-quality leather bag you can convert as the day turns to night, these investment-worthy finds prove that the right pieces don’t just complete a look, they define the entire getaway mood.

1 An Airy Crocheted Cover-Up You Can Style As A Dress Ulla Johnson Zadie Dress Coverup With Crochet Detail $550 See On Ulla Johnson Romantic yet relaxed, this cover-up feels like a love letter to slow, summer dressing. Crafted from airy cotton gauze, it drapes beautifully over swimwear — and thanks to pretty crocheted trim and ethereal open back, it can still hold its own as a standalone piece. Add a woven tote and slides, and you have an outfit that feels as effortless as the getaway itself. Available sizes: Petite — X-Large

Available colors: 1

2 A Wear-All-Day Leather Sandal With Delicate Studded Straps beek Bitsybird Leather Sandal $240 See On beek This leather sandal is the finishing touch your getaway wardrobe has been waiting for. The studded strap adds just enough edge to balance out breezy dresses and delicate lace, while the molded footbed ensures you’ll be comfy if ‘just a quick walk’ turns into hours of wandering. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

3 A Beachy-Chic Floral Satin Mini Dress MISA Los Angeles Priya Dress $395 See On MISA Los Angeles With its vibrant floral print and mini length, this party dress was tailor-made for summery golden hour hangs. Crafted from lush satin, the strapless silhouette gets both structure and comfort from an elasticized bustline and an adjustable wrap tie at the side. Complete the beachy-chic ensemble with a kitten heel thong sandal. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

4 A Luxe Pebbled Leather Bag With Clever Convertible Straps Coach Tabby 26 Shoulder Bag $450 See On Coach Inspired by 1970’s Coach archives, this Tabby bag is both timeless and of-the-moment. Made from buttery pebbled leather, gold-toned hardware gives it the perfect, polished finish. It comes with a detachable 7-inch strap and an adjustable 21-inch strap, so you can sling it over your shoulder for daytime exploring, or style it as a top handle bag for a more refined evening mood. Available colors: 5

5 A Buttery One-Piece Swimsuit You Can Style As A Top Galamaar Chemise One-Piece $276 See On Galamaar This buttery yellow swimsuit is a must for any vacation — channeling high femme energy for poolside hangs, it can also double as a standalone top when slipped under flowy skirts. It features a square neckline with an adjustable tie-front and a saucy peekaboo opening; the back has a slightly cheeky cut that hints at booty, without leaving you overexposed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

6 Lace-Trimmed Satin Shorts That Are Surprisingly Versatile Net-A-Porter SEA Ethel Lace-Trimmed Shorts $325 See On Net-A-Porter Crafted from gorgeous jacquard satin fabric and trimmed with sheer lace, these shorts are a versatile addition to your vacation capsule wardrobe. The easy-fitting silhouette is ideal for layering over swimwear by day, or pairing with an oversized blazer come evening; consider them your shortcut to that undone, vacation-ready look. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

7 A Pink Quartz Ring In A Bold & Chunky Silhouette FARFETCH Aurelie Bidermann Mirasol bague ring $411 $308 See On FARFETCH This sculptural ring brings a touch of vintage-inspired glamour to your vacation looks. Crafted in France, its luminous gold-toned finish and gleaming pink quartz stone make it feel like a found treasure — and the chunky silhouette instantly elevates a manicure and a glass of something chilled in-hand. Available sizes: 52 — 54

Available colors: 1

8 A Printed Hermès Scarf That’s Wearable Art See On Hermès Le Jardin des Peintres scarf 70 $500 See On Hermès Few things whisper timeless luxury quite like an Hermès silk scarf. Printed with a garden motif, this scarf feels more like art than a mere fashion statement. Tie it around your neck, weave it through your hair, or knot it onto your tote — it’s the kind of sophisticated accent that will turn your vacation OOTD into something worth documenting. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1

9 Timeless Tortoiseshell Sunnies You’ll Wear The Whole Vacation FWRD Miu Miu Oval Sunglasses $524 See On FWRD These Miu Miu sunglasses are giving New-York-socialite-on-vacay in all the right ways. Designed in Italy, the brown tortoiseshell frames feature lenses with 100% UV protection, and a slightly chunky oval silhouette that’s chic whether worn poolside, checking out the town, or for an alfresco meal. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1