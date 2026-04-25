If Lena Dunham’s new memoir lead to a re-watch of Girls, which lead to you breaking out the smoky black eyeliner and hunting for your old skinny jeans, you already know: Indie sleaze is back. To fully embrace the inevitable return of the ‘messy girl’ aesthetic, these are the stylish throwback pieces that will bring your wardrobe up-to-date. Whether it’s a grungy, skull-emblazoned silk scarf or a slouchy-chic leather tote (oversize, obviously), your indie sleaze itch is about to get scratched. Scroll on to shop the edit.

1 A Grungy Silk Scarf That’s Peak Indie Sleaze Alexander McQueen Pleated Skull Scarf $320 See On Alexander McQueen Crafted from inky black silk and emblazoned with ivory skulls, this Alexander McQueen scarf doesn’t just channel the current indie-sleaze moment, it was a major player in the original indie sleaze movement. Made in Italy, it’s an opportunity to own a little bit of fashion history — and adding the 45-inch by 51-inch square to your outfit will give it a trendy twist without a full wardrobe overhaul.

2 Skinny Jeans With Rock ‘N Roll Leather Coating Acne Studios Skinny Fit jeans $1,000 See On Acne Studios Any true indie sleaze edit should include skinny jeans, and this pair puts a modern spin on the silhouette with a black leather-like coating, and a leg that’s tapered but not clingy. The high-waist silhouette is crafted from non-stretch denim — you can see a bit of indigo peeping through at the pockets, adding chic contrast. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

3 The Oversize Sunnie Silhouette That Defined The Messy-Girl Era Celine Triomphe 18 Sunglasses $550 See On Amazon As the ‘00s progessed to the ‘10s, sunglasses got bigger, and these oversize sunnies are such a chic take on the look. Slightly wider at the temples, they feature a top bar and gradient lenses — ‘70s-inspired details that merge with the iconic indie-sleaze style for an of-the-moment silhouette.

4 A Fluttery Puff-Sleeve Top Giving Subversive Romance Chloé Puff-Sleeve Top In Silk Georgette & Lace $4,350 See On Chloé Crafted from lush silk georgette, with ruffled puffed sleeves and a fluttery hem that hits at the bottom of the hip, this top perfectly encapsulates the after-party poet energy of the era. A sheer band at the midsection makes it ideal for evening looks, but with a fitted tank layered underneath, it’s instantly daytime-apropos. Available sizes: 34 — 40

Available colors: 1

5 Black Eyeliner For Recreating The Mid-‘00s Smoky Eye Violet Grey Westman Atelier Eye Love You Eye Pencil $34 See On Violet Grey It’s not just fashion and accessories that can nod to the mid ‘00s; try smudging this black eyeliner across your lids. Formulated with jojoba oil and shea butter, it delivers a matte finish that’s not drying — and since it’s safe to use on the waterline, you can create the smokiest of smoky eyes.

6 A Rockstar-Muse Romper With A Bow-Tie Neckline Saint Laurent Lavallière Taffeta Romper $3,700 See On Saint Laurent If, for you, ‘00s style is more rockstar-muse than overt grunge, this romper is an essential. Crafted from silky-smooth fabric, the bow-tie neckline and lace-trimmed shorts lend the piece a delicate air; top the easy-fitting silhouette with a chain belt if you want to add a little more rocker-inspired edge. Available sizes: 2 — 8

Available colors: 1

7 An Oversize Shoulder Bag That’s Both Trendy & Timeless Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 See On Coach Crafted from luxurious black leather, this Coach bag is the sort of heritage-quality piece you’ll keep forever. With its 17-inch height and 15-inch length, the slouchy hobo silhouette samples mid-’00s style — but the slender 12.5-inch shoulder strap and slightly flared bottom balance it with timeless minimalism. Opt for the black colorway to infuse your look with some of the era’s rock ‘n roll sensibility. Available colors: 9

8 Slouchy & Statement-Making Thigh-High Boots FWRD AMINA MUADDI Jamie Thigh High 80 Boot $2,200 See On FWRD These boots feature a slouchy and statement-making 25-inch shaft, and a 3-inch heel. Crafted from buttery leather, the pointed-toe silhouette is practically made for showing off with a mini skirt — or for layering over a pair of skinny jeans. Available sizes: 36 — 41

Available colors: 1