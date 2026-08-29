Texture Is Fall’s Fashion Hero — & These Stunning Pieces Elevate Every Outfit

If you follow fashion trends, you know that this fall is all about adding texture to your outfits; from sheer lace layers to swinging fringe accents to rich leather and suede everything, more is officially more. By adding a few key runway-inspired pieces to your closet, you’ll be able to mix and match so many dimensional looks that instantly feel elevated. Layer a tank trimmed in swinging fringe over casual denim or throw on a buttery leather jacket over a sheer blouse for a look that read so ‘right now.’ Scroll on for the ultimate fall texture edit.

1 A Structured Button-Down Shirt Made From Sheer Floral Lace Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal Juliet Lace Button Down $398 See On Fleur Du Mal Sheer floral lace turns this structured button-down shirt into a piece that’ll put all your other going-out tops to shame. The texture adds lingerie-inspired elements to the menswear-inspired notch collar and button cuffs; amplify the sultry detail by styling yours over a bra you’d like to show off. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

2 A Swishy Fringed Scarf That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways DISSH DISSH Fiora Black Cupro Fringe Scarf $113 See On DISSH You don’t have to be chronically online to know how the impact fringe has made on fashion right now, and this DIISH scarf is an incredibly versatile piece to have in your closet. Designed with a sweeping 75-inch length, it brims with styling potential; try it tied around your hips or waist, or draped around your neck — either way, the soft fabric and swishy fringed trim make even the simplest look appear more expensive. Available sizes: One-size

3 A Luxe Suede Hobo Bag That Elevates Every Fall Ensemble Coach Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 34 $395 See On Coach Crafted from velvety-soft suede, Coach’s luxe Brooklyn shoulder bag has been spotted on all the It-girls — and its luxe texture naturally pairs with fall’s chunky knits and buttery leathers. The single shoulder strap, with a 12.5-inch drop, can effortlessly sling over your shoulder, and the hobo silhouette is roomier than you’d imagine; at 13.5-inches long and 12.75-inches high, you can fit a 13-inch laptop along with your phone, wallet, and keys. Available colors: 6

4 Buttery Suede Pants That Ground Any Look Chloé Chloé Straight Pants In Suede $5,190 See On Chloé As the weather starts to cool, there’s no better item to arm your closet with than these Chloé suede pants. Designed with a straight-leg, the supple suede calfskin offers a rich look and feel — an effortless way to ground any look. They’ll pair with a variety of tops, but donned with a frothy lace top would be a masterclass in textural contrast. Available sizes: 34 — 40

Available colors: 1

5 A Pearl Beaded Fringe Top That’s Made For Movement Sea Carlotta Top $525 See On Sea This top has so much going for it, from the hand-embellished pearl beading in an Art Deco motif, to the soft cowl neckline and adjustable tabs at the sides for a customized fit. But the real showstopper? The cascading pearl fringe along the hem. It adds sophisticated movement, making it a statement piece for any night out. Available sizes: 2X-Small— X-Large

Available colors: 1

6 Statement-Making Lace-Trimmed Pantaloons Net-A-Porter Yves Saint Laurent Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants $330 These statement satin pants ace so many trends right now: the pantaloon silhouette, the dainty lace trim, the silky fabrication. They exude effortless romance while still offering the comfiest wear. Pair them with kitten heels for a look that can go from day to night. Available sizes: 30 — 40

Available colors: 2

7 A Leather Bomber Jacket Inspired By Iconic ‘80s Designs Net-A-Porter Saint Laurent Leather Jacket $7,100 See On Net-A-Porter Trends come and go, but a cool leather jacket will always be in style, and this bomber version is essential. Crafted from soft-as-butter leather, with an elasticized hem and a notch collar, the bloused aviator silhouette was inspired by iconic ‘80s designs — and it’ll add instant edge to practically any look. Available sizes: 34 — 42

Available colors: 1

8 Intricate Lace Gloves That Add A Dose Of Drama FARFETCH 2310 Studio Lace-Detailed Fringed Gloves $167 See On FARFETCH The intricate lace and fringed edges add a modern, fashion-girl twist to these gloves, which rightfully own their spot in your fall wardrobe. The open-finger design is perfect for transitional weather — they won’t cause you to overheat, and you can use your phone without taking them off. They’ll add a dose of drama to all your seasonal dressy ensembles. Available sizes: X-Small/Small — Medium/X-Large

Available colors: 1

9 Glossy Patent Leather Flats With Pointe Ballet Influence Christian Louboutin Christian Louboutin Cassiasticina Ballet Flats $945 See On Christian Louboutin Designed in France, with a pleated square toe inspired by classic pointe slippers, these ballet flats are the real deal; two crossover straps further elevate the design. Crafted from gleaming patent leather and finished with a dainty bow, these can be styled with jeans, skirts, dresses, and so much more — they’ll be the hero of any shoe collection. Available sizes: 34 — 42

Available colors: 2