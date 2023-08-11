Stylists Say These Clothes Under $35 On Amazon Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are

From styling editorial shoots to dressing celebs for major events, fashion stylists have a whole closet (pun intended) of tips and tricks at their disposal when it comes to creating stand-out looks. And one of their much-loved online shopping destinations for finding surprisingly chic pieces is none other than Amazon. With that in mind, TZR tapped some of the industry’s top fashion stylists and buyers to get their take on the best clothes, shoes, and accessories the site has to offer.

Below, you’ll find tons of fabulous pieces that look so much more expensive than they really are. From go-with-everything basics to stunning evening gowns, here are the clothes from Amazon that stylists reach for over and over again.

1 This Set Of Outfit-Building Bodysuits Amazon OQQ Ribbed Square Neck Bodysuit (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Quality basics, like these seamless bodysuits, are a must for any capsule wardrobe. Jewelry designer and Los Angeles-based stylist Zoe DuFour knows how to put a stylish outfit together effortlessly and absolutely loves this set. “I love a sleeveless bodysuit as it’s easier to pair under a blazer or button-down,” she says. “[With this set] you have a choice of all neutrals or neutrals with a pop of color! Barbie pink, anyone?” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

2 The Animal-Print Slip Skirt That’s The Ultimate Year-Round Neutral Amazon Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $29 See On Amazon Like DuFour says, “A good leopard print is always luxe and on-trend and should be a staple in your wardrobe year round.” This silk-blend slip skirt is perfect for any and every occasion in your life — from the office to cocktails — and transitions well from season to season. DuFour recommends styling it with a linen button-down and white trainers for a casual elevated style during the warmer months and dressing it up with tall suede boots and a chunky oversized sweater during the colder months. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

3 A Long-Line Linen Shirt That’s A Warm-Weather Wardrobe Hero Amazon Runcati Button Down Blouse $28 See On Amazon As a celebrity fashion stylist and author of Style for EveryBODY, Kim Appelt has some fabulous tips and tricks for styling breezy materials like linen. “A classic linen button-up is a wardrobe must-have for the summer,” she explains. “Wear it [un-buttoned] as a cover-up with a bathing suit, over a tank and jean shorts as a casual preppy-style duster, or tucked into jeans to go out,” she suggests. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

4 These Cute Jelly Sandals That Are So Easy To Slip On & Go Amazon Generic Studded Jelly Sandals $13 See On Amazon Instead of packing tons of sandals and espadrilles on your next island getaway, consider bringing a pair of these studded jelly slides instead. “A stylish jelly slip-on can take you from the beach to dinner with little to no effort,” Appelt says. The celeb stylist recommends pairing these gems with a crochet cover-up when you’re out and about by the water, with a tank and shorts during the day, or with a pretty summery dress for the night. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

Available colors: 9

5 A Pair Of Classic White Chino Shorts That Are Forever Timeless Amazon Amazon Essentials 5" Inseam Chino Short $26 See On Amazon Even if you don’t consider yourself preppy in the slightest, you honestly can’t go wrong with having a crisp, clean pair of white chino shorts in your wardrobe. Appelt considers them a “classic summer wardrobe essential,” and she’s absolutely right. “Dress them up with a black pair of mules, a white tank, and a linen blazer, or keep it cool and casual with a pair of sneakers and a tee,” she suggests. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 12

6 This Gold-Plated Snake Choker For Easy Layering Amazon CHESKY 14K Plated Snake Chain Necklace $13 See On Amazon From commercial to high fashion editorial styling, Silicon Valley stylist Abby Young is all about creating great looks by working with what you already have. “Layered necklaces are so trendy these days, and they’re definitely here to stay,” says the stylist. “A wider herringbone necklace like this one is the perfect foundation to start layering with necklaces you already have.” Available styles: 15

Available colors: 3

7 A Slinky, Sultry Black Maxi Dress That’s Just Like Skims Amazon AnotherChill Long Slip Dress $25 See On Amazon If you still can’t get your hands on that Skims dress, you might as well opt for this black maxi that’s been dubbed one of the best alternative out there. “Form-fitting yet stretchy, this slip will accentuate any figure,” Young says. And despite its figure-hugging look, it’s actually incredibly comfortable. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

8 This Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag That’s Downright Chic Amazon CLUCI Shoulder Bag $33 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many handbags, so what’s one more purse to add to your collection? Young describes this black scrunched shoulder bag as “a cute and functional alternative” to a Bottega Veneta Pouch that won’t break the bank. She recommends bringing this adorable bag on your next dinner date to elevate any nighttime look easily. Available colors: 8

9 This Silky Open-Collar Blouse That’ll Go With Virtually Any Bottom Amazon EVALESS Collared Blouse $28 See On Amazon As a fashion stylist who creates bold everyday looks, Marlene Anzaldua knows how to enhance your wardrobe with simple yet elevated pieces. She describes this silky open-front top as “the perfect shirt to make a denim jean outfit more classy.” She recommends styling it with leather mules and a cute clutch for an effortlessly chic outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

10 A Pack Of Bold Statement Earrings For Less Than $20 Amazon Hefanny Gold Geometric Statement Earrings (12-Pairs) $16 See On Amazon Anzaldua recommends this pack of gold statement earrings, which includes 12 pairs for less than $20. Each style looks more expensive than they are, and will dress up whatever you’re wearing them with, too. If you’re not a gold girl, note that they also come in silver. Available colors: 2

11 This Geometric-Print Maxi Dress That’s Also Super Comfy Amazon Fabumily Cut Out Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon Who said a statement-making dress couldn’t be comfortable? This mid-weight knit maxi dress is made from a super-comfy cotton blend and has a chic geometric print that’s “perfect for any event,” Anzaldua says. “Dress it down with a T-shirt underneath and sneakers, or dress it up by adding minimal jewelry and a kitten heel,” she suggests. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

12 A Beautiful Cocktail Dress For Your Next Special Occasion Amazon WOOSEA High Neck Long Dress $36 See On Amazon “Just because you’re headed to a formal event doesn’t mean you have to break the bank,” explains Kimberly Parry, CMPC, CVPS, a lifestylist and owner and founder of Emergence Life Coaching. This high-neck gown is elegant enough to attend a wedding or gala in thanks to its high empire waist, A-line silhouette, and modest slit that stops right at the knee. The lifestylist recommends pairing it with your fave jewels to “own your look and feel like a million bucks.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

13 This Ruched Bodycon Dress You’ll Always Want To Reach For Amazon BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Dress $34 See On Amazon “[This] gorgeous ruched mini dress is a show stopper, destined to catch everyone’s attention at any occasion,” exclaims Leanne Lee, the head fashion stylist and buyer at Blue Bungalow. If you’re after a “casual yet chic style,” Lee recommends pairing the bodycon dress with some trendy kicks or sandals and completing your outfit with a bold statement necklace and a stack of bracelets. “This combination effortlessly exudes a relaxed and stylish vibe for daily outings, shopping, or hanging out with friends.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

14 These Strappy Sandals With Genuine Leather Soles Amazon The Drop Monika Sandal $35 See On Amazon “Versatility is the name of the game with the Monika Flat Sandal,” Lee tells TZR. “Whether you’re attending a garden party or a summer soiree, this sandal will effortlessly take you from day to night with unparalleled charm.” Brought to you by Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, this strappy sandal is made with a PU upper and a genuine leather sole that’ll be comfortable to wear all season long. Lee suggests pairing it with your favorite denim shorts and a flowy blouse or a breezy maxi dress and some bold accessories for an effortlessly chic look. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22

15 A Men’s Cardigan That’s Perfect For Cold Weather Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Cardigan Sweater $26 See On Amazon ICYMI, shopping in the men’s section is a whole vibe, and according to fashion stylist and lifestyle blogger Tara West, it’s an excellent opportunity to find comfy and high-quality staples. “You can never have enough knitwear,” the podcast co-host explains to TZR. “I love this men’s cotton cardigan for a boxy, oversized fit that looks exactly like a designer piece we would see all over our feeds.” She recommends styling it over a spaghetti strap tank and with cargo pants, denim, or a mini skirt on the bottom. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

16 This Classic Tank That’s The Ultimate Layering Basic Amazon Pact Organic Cotton Camisole $18 See On Amazon When it comes to transitional weather, your closet has to be filled with quality basics that you can easily layer. West loves this thin-strap cotton cami because it has adjustable straps and a built-in bra for a smooth base layer. Made of 95% organic cotton (with 5% elastane for a hint of stretch), it feels much more expensive than it is and will last you for years to come. And for less than $20 each, it’s worth stocking up on as many as your heart desires — especially considering that it comes in all the neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

17 A Printed Maxi Skirt For An Effortless Warm-Weather ‘Fit Amazon noflik Elastic Boho Maxi Skirt $27 See On Amazon “A chic, lightweight maxi skirt is a great staple for the spring/summer seasons,” West tells TZR. This printed maxi skirt has a shirred waistline, two side pockets, and a curved hem with subtle slits. “Wear this with a simple tank or baby tee and drape a denim jacket or shacket over your shoulders to elevate your look,” West suggests. It comes in lots of solid colors in addition to a handful of hippie-chic prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

18 This One-Piece Jumpsuit For The Ultimate Winter Baselayer Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Bodycon Jumpsuit $26 See On Amazon If you experience all four seasons throughout the year, having a ribbed one-piece jumpsuit like this will make a great addition to your wardrobe. Michelle Barrett, stylist and founder of Capsule Closet Stylist, finds this one super versatile. “These body con jumpsuits are great as they can be worn on their own with heels or sneakers, or underneath for an extra layer in the depths of winter. They are a cheaper version of some of the more expensive options but still in ribbed material to fit in all the right places,” Barrett says. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

19 A Printed Mini Wrap Dress That Looks Amazing On Everyone Amazon MSBASIC Floral Wrap Dress $34 See On Amazon “A wrap dress suits pretty much every body type [and] can easily be dressed up or down,” Barrett explains to TZR. This printed mini option pulls all the stops to be a warm-weather hero that looks much more expensive than it is. It features short cap sleeves, a wrap-front V-neckline, an adjustable tie belt, and a ruffled hem. And if the neckline sits a little too low for your liking, Barrett offers the styling tip of wearing a simple scoop-neck cami underneath. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

20 This Comfy, Breathable Pair Of Ballet Flats Amazon Shupua Comfortable Ballet Flats $27 See On Amazon Gone are the days of dealing with sticky, sweaty feet when wearing flats — or worse, wearing those annoying no-show footies that always seem to show one way or another. Thanks to these vibrant mesh ballet flats, you can enjoy the classic style's comfort while keeping your toes nice and cool. Each pair is made with a breathable mesh upper for ventilation with a sponge-like insole that feels soft every time you step. Plus, these shoes come in over 30 colors, prints, and styles, so there’s bound to be one (or two) pair that fits in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 33

21 A Crisp White T-Shirt That’s An Absolute Wardrobe Must-Have Amazon The Drop Lydia Drop-Shoulder T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon “A white T-shirt is a must-have for any well-curated wardrobe and is a great foundation for so many looks,” exclaims the owner of Sharon Warten Fashion Stylist, Sharon Warten. The head fashion stylist highly recommends investing in a quality white tee made from cotton. “I chose this T-shirt [from The Drop because of] the looser sleeves around the arm.” Warten adds, “Elevate the white T-shirt with a pair of tailored trousers in a neutral color or a chic pencil skirt. To give that quiet luxury feel, add a sweater draped over your shoulders.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 10

22 This Cotton V-Neck Cardigan With Chic Balloon Sleeves Amazon The Drop Divya Pointelle Cardigan $28 See On Amazon “Choosing a textured cardigan can add interest to your outfit, elevating [it] to a high-end luxury look,” Warten shares with TZR. This V-neck button-up sweater by The Drop will do just that, thanks to the puffy balloon sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and pointelle stitching texture that creates a “sense of richness and sophistication.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

23 This Oversized Stripe Blouse That’s A Forever Classic Amazon thefablandStriped Long Sleeve Blouse $27 See On Amazon “There is nothing like an oversized button-down for that casual, chic vibe,” DuFour says. “The fabulous stripes [on this button-up blouse] are key here — bold, but not too wide or narrow.” It’s the perfect staple to wear all year round, no matter where you go or what you do. You can style this piece in many ways, from with a simple straight skirt and designer belt to a bodysuit with wide-leg trousers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

24 A Lightweight Pair Of Cotton Wide-Leg Pants Amazon ECUPPER Wide Leg Cropped Trousers $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling, running errands, or just lounging around the house, these cropped wide-leg pants will become one of your favorite pieces to reach for. Made from 100% cotton, they’re super soft and breathable, making them comfy to wear all the time — but they also have an effortless silhouette that elevates any cozy look into a chic, put-together outfit. These trousers feature a stretchy elastic waistband and two side pockets with a cropped fit that stops just above the ankle. Available sizes: 0-4 — 22

Available colors: 15

25 These Stunning Teardrop Earrings That Look Just Like Designer Jewels Amazon Dancegirl Gold Drop Earrings $5 See On Amazon Lee calls these chunky gold earrings an “absolute game-changer” — and they definitely are. “The polished thick drop design exudes a textured and glossy feel, instantly adding a touch of luxury to any outfit. Their versatility makes them a must-have addition to your jewelry collection,” she says. “To achieve a luxe look, pair these statement earrings with a sleek updo or a classic high ponytail to highlight their elegant presence. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or elevating your everyday style, these earrings are sure to make you stand out with their sophisticated charm,” Lee adds. Available colors: 3

26 An Elegant Vegan Leather Bag With A Timeless Design Amazon PS PETITE SIMONE Leather Shoulder Bag $23 See On Amazon If you’re after a new tiny bag, Lee recommends considering this crossbody as your first choice. “The PS Petite Simone Mini Purse is the epitome of elegance and a perfect gift for yourself or loved ones,” she says, although you’ll totally want to keep it for yourself. Constructed with quality PU leather, this shoulder bag is adorned with quality stitching throughout, a classic flap design, and premium silver hardware for a nice touch. Nobody will believe you got it for less than $25 on Amazon. Available colors: 5

27 These Gold-Rimmed Sunnies With Cool Geometric Frames Amazon PORADAY Retro Octagon Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon Frankly, it doesn’t matter what time of year it is — wearing a pair of cute, golden brown sunglasses on your head is probably one of the easiest accessories that can elevate any basic outfit. “Gold accents on sunglasses can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look,” Applet tells TZR. Available colors: 15

28 This Tiered Tank Dress That’s Perfect For Summer Amazon SUOKOM Tiered Ruffle Swing Sundress $8 See On Amazon “When the summer days are hot and humid, an easy, throw-on lightweight, breathable cotton dress is essential,” Applet shares. This tiered tank dress is so easy to dress up or down for any casual outing and looks much more expensive than its $8 price tag suggests. Applet suggests styling it with some sneakers for running errands or strappy sandals for a family cookout. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 7

29 These Strappy Cork Bed Sandals That Are Just As Comfy As They Are Cute Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal $30 See On Amazon If you’re after that effortlessly cool aesthetic, you need a pair of cork bed sandals, like these, in your footwear rotation. They have all the qualities of the comfy pair of shoes that we know and love, like soft suede insoles and quality EVA outsoles, but with dainty strap detailing that looks a bit more chic compared to the signature two-strap buckle style we’re so used to seeing. Styled with a baggy pair of jeans cuffed at the hem or a flowy maxi dress, these shoes are perfect for slipping on and heading out the door. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 20

30 This Cotton Shirt Dress That Epitomizes Casual Chic Amazon Zeagoo Cotton Shirt Dress $35 See On Amazon Every warm-weather wardrobe should have relaxed, effortless pieces, like this mini shirt dress, in it. This adorable piece is so easy to throw on when the temperature rises, and you want to look fab but feel cool and not overheat. It’s made from 100% lightweight cotton and has two side pockets which is always a bonus to have on a dress. You can dress this up with a wedge sandal or keep it casual with a sleek pair of white tennis shoes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

31 An Oversized Sun Dress That Can Be Styled In A Ton Of Ways Amazon chouyatou Sleeveless Cotton Sun Dress $27 See On Amazon If there’s anything the current trend market can tell us, Euro-inspired pieces will forever be a summer classic. This sleeveless maxi sundress seems perfect to wear while exploring the Tuscan countryside or the Amalfi coast. And even if those destinations aren’t in your plans, you can still wear this cozy number for your next day out and about in the sun. It’s made from 100% cotton, has two roomy side pockets, and has an oversized silhouette that, when dressed up, looks so chic. Pair it with some dainty necklaces, gold drop earrings, a rattan mini bag, and a cute silk scarf. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

32 This Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants That Are Both Chic & Smart Amazon NIMIN High Waisted Work Trousers $27 See On Amazon As a certified personal style coach who prides herself on helping busy women maximize their style, Sonya Choi La Rosa knows a thing about finding easy pieces to build an impeccable wardrobe. The stylist suggests adding these wide-leg tailored trousers to your closet. “Tailored pants have been everywhere these past few seasons,” she shares. “[Styled] with a basic tee [they’ll] still be comfortable. However, the tailoring gives it a more smart, casual look,” she continues. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

33 This Dressy Mock Neck Top That Comes In A *Ton* Of Colors Amazon Avanova Mock Neck Ruched Top $24 See On Amazon Any professional wardrobe could use an elegant ruched mock neck top like this one. The ruched draping “creates beautiful lines and structure,” making it a fabulous statement piece for La Rosa. Plus, with over 40 different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find at least one (if not more) that works well with your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 42

34 A Trendy Pinstripe Vest That’s Incredibly Chic Amazon V VOCNI Fully Lined Vest $0 See On Amazon If your aesthetic is more like Monica Geller from Friends, then your wardrobe is just screaming to have this pinstripe waistcoat in it. (Not to mention, vests are having a total moment right now thanks to the quiet luxury trend.) La Rosa calls this look “business with style” and recommends styling it with a classic square-toe pump to give the top a “modern refined edge.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

35 This Breezy Shirt Dress Made From 100% Super-Soft Viscose Amazon Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress $32 See On Amazon Everyone should really consider adding this soft and flowy midi shirt dress to their wardrobe. It’s such an easy piece to wear for any casual, or slightly more dressed up, setting. It’s outfitted with short puffy sleeves, a drawstring empire waist, and a long A-line skirt that stops just below the knee. And since it has a button-up closure, you could even wear it open and style it as a duster. For a more elevated look, La Rosa suggests pairing this dress with a classic tailored jacket and a cute heel to keep it “simple, yet on point.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

36 This Lightweight Blazer For All Your Summer Suiting Needs Amazon ANRABESS Lightweight Blazer Jacket $30 See On Amazon One of the hardest things about going into the office during the warmer months is finding light and breathable, professional pieces. This lightweight blazer is the perfect thing to have in your summer work wardrobe. It’s made from a breathable hemp and viscose blend that’s so light, you can even wear it on the hottest days. It’s outfitted with a classic lapel, subtle shoulder pans, two side pockets, and a pretty pearl button for a fun and unique touch. Nobody will believe you got it from Amazon — and for just $30, no less. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

37 This Pack Of Pretty, Pearl-Adorned Scrunchies Amazon Brinie Pearl Hair Ties Elastic Scrunchies (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than looking downright amazing in a beautiful dress on a special occasion and having a black hair tie around your wrist ruin your photo. Instead, consider buying some pearl hair scrunchies to keep on hand. For Young, these hair ties are an easy and low-maintenance way to dress up your ponytail. “[They] instantly bring attention and add elegance to your hairdo,” Young says.

38 This Nylon Fanny Pack With A Whopping 4.7-Star Amazon Rating Amazon Pander Double Zipper Nylon Everywhere Belt Bag $15 See On Amazon “Athleisure has been all the rage — and bags are no exception,” says Young — and she’s absolutely right. This nylon belt bag is a great lululemon alternative and costs just $15. It has three mesh-walled pockets and, overall, is capable of holding much more than you’d think. Young suggests styling it as a crossbody bag instead of wearing it like a fanny pack for a very on-trend look. Available colors: 11

39 A Pair Of Soft, Pillowy Slides That Are TikTok-Approved Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers $24 See On Amazon For Young, flip-flops are definitely out, and slides are totally in. And these pillow cloud slides, beloved by celebs and influencers, are the ones to buy. They’re made with a 1.5-inch EVA sole, so you know they’re incredibly comfortable. The stylist recommends pairing these with a comfy monochromatic outfit for a more elevated loungewear-chic look. Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 14.5-16

Available colors: 23

40 A Faux-Leather Midi Skirt That Can Take You From The Office To Happy Hour Amazon RAMISU Faux Leather Pencil Skirt $30 See On Amazon Believe it or not, a black leather midi skirt is a timeless piece that deserves a spot in your weekly workwear rotation. “Add an edgy yet modest touch to your outfits by pairing [it] with button-up blouses, bodysuits, or a thin sweater tucked in,” Young suggests. And thanks to the bold touch of leather, you can go straight from the office to a night out in a breeze. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

41 A Cozy Crewneck Sweater In A Bold Floral Print Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Knit Floral Print Sweatshirt $31 See On Amazon Maximalists rejoice because we just found the perfect floral print sweater for your wardrobe. Made from an incredibly soft viscose blend, this top has the perfect balance of a bold print on a neutral hue, making it the perfect floral piece for any casual look. Wear this top with a cute pair of white denim to keep things simple, or opt for an even bolder outfit with army-green trousers and matching heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

42 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants That’ll Go With Any Top In Your Wardrobe Amazon Tronjori Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants $34 See On Amazon “Making your outfit more chic could not be more easy than with a pair of these wide-leg trousers,” Young explains. “Perfect for work, date night, or just looking put-together during the day — these pants look expensive without breaking the bank,” she continues. These trousers are so easy to style; they’ll go effortlessly with any top in your closet, from a basic white tee to a pretty button-up blouse — they’ll even look chic with a corset top. In other words, the possibilities are truly endless with these pants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

43 This Floral Print Satin Scarf That’s The Ultimate Accessory Amazon FONYVE Satin Head Scarf $10 See On Amazon Frankly, every wardrobe can benefit from a satin scarf. It’s the ultimate accessory that makes a simple, basic outfit, like a T-shirt and jeans, look so chic and intentional, whether you tie it around your neck, ponytail, wrist, or handbag strap. Not to mention, all the beauty benefits a satin scarf can provide for your hair is just remarkable. Trust us; you really can’t go wrong with adding one (or a few) of these scarves to your cart. Available colors: 43

44 A Crisp White Cotton Shirt Dress That’s *Super* Versatile Amazon Auxo Casual Tunic Dress $30 See On Amazon You simply can’t and won’t go wrong with having this oversize-fit shirt dress in your wardrobe. It’s made from 100% cotton, so you know it’ll be incredibly soft; however, be mindful when washing it because it could shrink on you. It has hidden tabs in the sleeves to adjust its length to get the right look you want. For Anzaldua, a piece like this is perfect for any occasion. “I’d pair it with denim jeans, a cork wedge, and make it luxe by adding statement jewelry and a woven bag,” she tells TZR. Even if you pair it with a simple pair of leggings or denim cutoffs, your overall look is bound to read expensive. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 7

45 These Breezy Linen Pants With A Cool Lace-Up Detail Amazon BIRW Linen Pants with Pockets $33 See On Amazon Just how cool are these linen pants? Adorned with a drawstring waist and lace-up detailing at the hem, these trousers are both unique and expensive-looking. A favorite for Anzaldua, these are a great option to reach for when you want something “loose fitting and breathable.” Her go-to look for these trousers is with a pair of pointy-toe mules, a knitted tank, and some chunky jewels. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 41

46 This Comfy, Cute Pair Of Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon Dokotoo Elastic Waist Tie Joggers $29 See On Amazon These cozy drawstring pants look so good, it’s hard to believe they’re only $30 on Amazon. The high-waisted elastic features a subtle frill around the waistline, giving these lounge pants a more elevated look. Pair them with a simple tank and dainty gold jewels for an effortless, casual outfit for just about any occasion. You could even dress them up for the office with a bodysuit, a chunky gold necklace, and heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

47 This Low-Back Longline Bra For All Your Backless Shirt Needs Amazon ForBaysy Low Back Multiway Bra $30 See On Amazon “A low-back bra like this one is a great addition to any wardrobe,” Barrett says, adding that “Unlike others, this one sits quite low on the back so [it’s] perfect to wear under an evening gown.” It also offers some padding in the cups for extra support. The straps are adjustable and convertible, ensuring you have all the comfort and support you need to pull off your look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

48 This Edgy Corset Belt To Make Any Outfit 10x Bolder Amazon GRACE KARIN Lace-Up Cinch Belt Tied Corset $17 See On Amazon Spice up your wardrobe with this lace-up corset belt. It has a stretchy elastic waistband and hidden metal buttons in the back, so you won’t actually have to lace it up to wear it. Young loves styling these belts over long-sleeve bodycon dresses, loose-fitting jumpsuits, or long-sleeve shirt dresses. “They’re an easy way to highlight [your] figure and bring a slight edge to your look,” she says. Plus, this one looks much more expensive than its price tag suggests. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

49 This Oversized Maxi Shirt Dress That’s Effortlessly Chic Amazon chouyatou Striped Maxi Shirt Dress $26 See On Amazon If there is anything you should buy for the warm weather season, it’s this striped maxi shirt dress. Trust us, this piece will be forever timeless in any wardrobe — you can dress it up with a cute pair of espadrilles, a sun hat, and some gold jewelry, or keep things simple with an easy pair of slides or sneakers. There are so many ways you can wear it, too, go from a classic shirt dress to a lightweight duster in an instant. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5