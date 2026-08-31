Statement Prints Are Trending For Fall — & This Bag Is The Ultimate Wardrobe Anchor

The animal print trend can be one of those polarizing conversations around the fashion table. Between leopard, cheetah, snakeskin, and cowhide, people tend to fall into two camps: Love or hate. But, I’d argue that deer print — the latest iteration taking over your feed and favorite brick-and-mortars — could convince even the biggest critic to take a walk on the wild side. And Coach’s luxe Nolita 19 shoulder bag is the key piece to anchor your fall looks. Its fashion-forward deer print serves as a neutral for easy styling, and its minimalist silhouette is still spacious enough for all your essentials.

What Statement Prints Are Trending For Fall?

If Copenhagen Fashion Week SS27 proved anything, it’s that unexpected animal prints are officially taking over. From bold tiger stripes and high-contrast zebra to delicate bambi spots, statement patterns were all over the Scandi runways — and there’s no doubt more will be on display at the big four fashion weeks. And in a sweet deer print, Coach’s Nolita 19 is a particularly chic, accessible entry point into the trend. Crafted from smooth haircalf leather, its dappled pattern reads as elevated and a little less in-your-face than fiercer prints — making it easy to wear even if you’ve historically shied away from leopard print. Consider it the ultimate starter piece for the season’s animal takeover.

How Do You Style An Animal Print Bag Without Overwhelming Your Outfit?

When styling animal print pieces in a more subtle way, the key is pops of pattern rather than a full print immersion. Let a kitten heel, belt, or bag be the statement element in your outfit and keep everything else — like your color palette and footwear – more grounded.

For the Nolita 19’s caramel-brown deer print, you have a tremendous amount of versatility in styling. It’s accented by a fringed tassel and features a slender leather strap in a golden brown hue that blends with the natural tones of the print; this minimal design could be styled with tonally similar trousers and a blazer if you’re headed to the office, or try it with jeans and a simple black knit. Natural color pairings are espresso browns and creams, but for those who like to let their personality shine through more, you can pair it with a color that’s either pale or deep, like a buttery yellow or a rich burgundy, to achieve an understated look without sacrificing your personal taste.

What Fits Inside The Nolita 19 Shoulder Bag?

Don’t let its compact size fool you — the Nolita 19 is deceptively spacious for its relatively small footprint. Measuring at 7.5-inches long by 4.5-inches high, it comfortably holds a card case or small wallet, and it can fit an iPhone 16 Pro Max — although you may want to forego a chunky phone case. It can fit your earbuds, and since it has two dedicated interior credit card slots, you can always leave your wallet behind to free up extra space for small toiletries, like lipstick or a small vial of perfume. It’s the kind of bag that keeps your daily essentials close at hand without the bulk of a full-size tote.

How To Transition The Nolita 19 Bag From Day To Night?

The Nolita 19’s built-in versatility makes it a natural day-to-night piece. Its convertible strap features a 6.25-inch drop, with a lobster clasp on one side. For daytime, you can carry it as a chic top-handle bag, and then you can move into night by unclasping the strap and transforming it into a wristlet. The brand also offers stylish, whimsical bag charms for the Nolita — the perfect opportunity to dress it up even further, or add a playful element. Whether you’re heading out for a mid-morning brunch or after-hours drinks, the combination of Nolita 19’s of-the-moment deer print and minimal, versatile design keeps up with your calendar.