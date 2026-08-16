Although the sun is only just starting to set on summer, my mood board has been overflowing with fall transitional pieces for weeks (what can I say, I’m a planner). As the nights start to feel cooler, these are the outfits living rent-free in my head. Think knit midi dresses, houndstooth Bermuda shorts, and square-toed Oxfords — the kind of pieces that read autumn but still work on days that start off balmy. Ahead, find transitional pieces that will seamlessly mix and match with your current wardrobe, and most importantly, get you excited for the new season without totally putting summer in the rearview.

1 A Classic Cardigan Made From An Ultra-Soft Wool Blend DÔEN DÔEN Petra Cardigan $328 See On DÔEN There are certain brands I wear throughout the year, and DÔEN is one of them — this cardigan being a perfect example of why. Crafted from a soft, fine blend of alpaca and merino wool, with a crew neckline and raglan sleeves, it calls to mind ‘90s-inspired style. Tie it around your shoulders in case the transitional weather looks stormy. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5+

2 On-Trend Bermuda Shorts In An Autumnal Houndstooth Print Neiman Marcus Brunello Cucinelli Houndstooth Bermuda Shorts $2,500 See On Neiman Marcus It’s no secret that Bermuda shorts have taken off over the last few seasons. Follow the tastemakers with this Brunello Cucinelli pair. Crafted from a soft wool blend, they feature a subtle houndstooth print that will seamlessly take you from summer to fall. Style with kitten heels when the sun lasts a little longer; add knee-high boots when the chill sets in. Available sizes: 36 — 48

Available colors: 1

3 An Iconic Shoulder Bag In A Slouchier Silhouette Coach Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 $475 See On Coach Crafted from buttery natural grain leather in a fall-coded pecan hue, and accented with the brand’s signature “C” hardware, Coach’s Tabby 26 bag is an iconic addition to your transitional wardrobe. With a slouchier silhouette, it’s a modern update to ‘70s archival designs. It features an interior roomy enough for essentials like your wallet and phone, and the detachable strap offers you the option of styling it as a clutch — or use the crossbody strap for a longer carry. Available colors: 12

4 A Simple & Structured Blazer You’ll Wear On Repeat Net-A-Porter The Row Obine blazer $2,450 See On Net-A-Porter With a transitional wardrobe, it’s important to make sure your selections can stretch across various outfits. That is exactly where this Obine blazer from The Row comes in. A subtle nod to the ‘80s and ‘90s, the long-sleeve design features an oversize fit and lightly padded shoulders, and a single-breasted lapel collar — a simple silhouette you’ll be able to wear on repeat. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

5 A Cowl-Neck Maxi Dress You’ll Wear To Every Event Reformation Reformation Bellin Knit Dress $178 See On Reformation Summer and fall tend to hold a lot of calendar invites, and it can be tricky to find a piece that can hold up to all your RSVP’s. Thankfully, this Reformation maxi dress has entered the chat. Crafted from soft knit fabric, it features a sophisticated high cowl neck, subtle ruching at the waist, and a slim-fit to show off all your curves. Worn with heels or boots, bare or with a coat, you’re sure to turn heads while navigating the in-between weather. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5+

6 Polished Patent Leather Oxfords That Go With Almost Everything Repetto Paris Zizi Soft Derbies $485 See On Repetto Paris These lace-up Oxford shoes sit on a low block heel and feature a rounded toe. Crafted from glossy, soft patent-leather, it’s a classic design that will never go out of style, handling lingering heat by day, or a breeze at night — and pairing with everything from with polished trousers to casual denim. Available sizes: 34 — 42

Available colors: 5+

7 A Stunning Cashmere & Silk Shawl That Adds A Light Layer ETRO ETRO Wool, Cashmere & Silk Shawl $1,050 See On ETRO Sometimes the key to dressing like a fashion editor lies in the accessories. Case in point, this printed shawl. Crafted from a blend of soft wool, cashmere, and silk, it features the ETRO’s iconic paisley print, updated with leopard-print accents. Designed with slightly frayed edges, it’s chic loosely draped around your neck or shoulders when all you need is a light layer.

8 A Pair Of Bootcut Jeans That Look Lived-In From Day 1 MOTHER Denim MOTHER Denim The Outsider Sneak Jean $288 See On MOTHER Denim Bootcut jeans are a year-round staple; with distressed details, this Mother pair stands out, looking lived-in from day one. Designed and crafted in Los Angeles, they feature a mid-rise waist, and stretch to help them keep their shape. The structured silhouette makes them easy to dress up or down, pairing well with sweaters or blouses. Available sizes: 23 — 34

Available colors: 1