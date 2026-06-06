I Shop For A Living & These Are The Looks I'm Wearing After Dark

Working in fashion means your best outfits don’t always show up during the day. As a shopping writer, after-hours is really where getting dressed feels like a chance to play — when the calendar lends itself to industry parties, gallery visits, and new restaurant openings. This edit is filled with the looks I reach for when the sun goes down. From a silk halter top in a bold, statement-making print to a ‘90s-inspired leather mini bag that lets you skip the wallet, these are the kind of pieces that hold their own at 8 p.m. and still feel right at midnight. Consider this your new late-night rotation.

1 A Halter-Neck Bodysuit With A Plunging V-Neckline ZIMMERMAN Luna Halter Bodysuit $310 See On ZIMMERMAN Elevated yet simple, this bodysuit is defined by its plunging V-neckline and body-skimming fit. The halter silhouette frames the shoulders in a way that feels a bit retro yet fashion-forward; the rich chocolate hue offers a softer alternative to classic black, while remaining elegant enough for nighttime dressing. Available sizes: 0 — 4

Available colors: 1

2 A Romantic Statement Skirt With An Exaggerated Bow Net-A-Porter CHLOÉ Bow-Embellished Midi Skirt $3,390 See On Net-A-Porter Decorated with an exaggerated wrap-like bow at the side of the waist, this midi skirt embraces CHLOÉ’s trademark romanticism. Sitting just above the knees, the asymmetrical shape creates softly draped pleats, while the bow’s ends dangle at the side, drawing just the right amount of attention. Available sizes: 2 — 10

Available colors: 1

3 A Floaty Silk Halter Top In A Head-Turning Print Net-A-Porter PUCCI Printed Silk Twill Top $1,215 See On Net-A-Porter If, like me, you obsess over ‘70s fashion, you’ll be happy to find this vintage-inspired Pucci halter top. Hung from a dainty chain-link strap that presents as a necklace, the bandana-style silhouette drapes beautifully, flowing into an asymmetrical handkerchief hem. Crafted from pure silk twill, the real head turner is the unique print — bold enough for date night (and everything else). Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1

4 Chunky Platform Heels For Evenings That Turn Into Nightcaps Kurt Geiger Chelsea Closed Platform Heel $218 See On Kurt Geiger When your after-hours plans are likely to run long, opt for these shoes. Made from metallic leather and set on a chunky 4-inch block heel balanced by an elevated platform, these can withstand multiple hours of dancing, schmoozing, and standing. The square toe caps are decorated with antiqued brass, crystal-embellished eagle heads — iconic. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 4

5 A Stunning Silk Top You Can Wear 3 Different Ways STAUD Georgia Convertible Silk Top $345 See On STAUD Crafted from stunning 100% silk and designed with an asymmetrical hem, the genius of this convertible top lies in its versatility; it can be styled as a dress, top, or a skirt. The on-trend red hue adds a pop of vibrant color, while the soft elastic makes it extra-easy to pull on, allowing you to effortlessly tug it up or pull it down, depending on your mood or plans. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

6 A Minimal Shoulder Bag That Lets You Leave Your Wallet At Home Coach Outlet Nolita 19 Shoulder Bag $119 See On Coach Outlet With its sleek, '90s-inspired silhouette, this shoulder bag is perfect for evening looks. Crafted from refined pebble leather, it features a compact 7.5-inch length that has just enough room for essentials like your phone and lipstick, and two credit card slots so you don’t have to worry about bringing a wallet. You can also convert the strap into a wristlet for the ultimate hands-free accessory. Available colors: 15+

7 Sheer Chiffon Pants Dotted With Shimmering Sequins shopbop Bec + Bridge Arielle Pants $300 shopbop Crafted from sheer, floaty fabric, these pants are designed to move with your night. The straight-leg silhouette is dotted with shimmering sequins — creating gorgeous, slightly skin-baring sparkle. Style them with a simple fitted top and minimal heels to let the pants take center stage. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 1

8 A Light-Catching Sequined Maxi Dress Reformation Aqualune Dress $378 See On Reformation Whoever decided sparkles are only for the holidays clearly hasn’t met this statement-making dress — it’d be a stunning late-night look any time of the year. Embellished with sequins, it catches the light with every step. Plus, the maxi-length silhouette is crafted from deadstock woven fabric, so it’s as sustainable as it is captivating. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

9 A Classic Bandeau Top That Goes With Practically Everything FWRD Carolina Herrera Bandeau Top $413 See On FWRD This bandeau top brings a refined edge to after-dark dressing. Featuring a clean, strapless silhouette and an exposed zipper at the back, it leaves the neckline free for accessorizing — and its classic black finish makes it endlessly versatile. Style with tailored trousers, a slinky skirt, or simple denim; it accommodates practically every evening plan. Available sizes: 0 — 6

Available colors: 1