The 40 Cheapest, Easiest Home Upgrades On Amazon You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

If you only head to Amazon when it’s time to replenish your shampoo and conditioner or need to pick up a new charger, you’ve been missing out on some surprisingly chic home products. Think: Elegant organizational solutions like marble lazy Susans and handwoven baskets, as well as expert-recommended products to touch up furniture and brighten old grout. No matter which of these you pick up, nobody would know that these expensive-looking things are almost all less than $40 (and even if you told them, they wouldn’t believe you).

1 A Sleek Desktop Organizer For Your Office Or Entryway Amazon BLU MONACO Gold Desktop Organizer $40 See On Amazon For your at-home office or for mail in your entryway, you can’t go wrong with this metal desktop organizer that has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. It has multiple slots for files and folders, as well as a larger drawer at the bottom to corral smaller accessories that you don’t want left out on your desk. The sleek gold finish will coordinate well with other metal pieces in your space, though there are other stylish options like black or rose gold available in the listing.

2 This Repair Kit For Your Wood Furniture & Floors Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Get your wood furniture and flooring in top shape with these wood markers and crayons — they’re designed to repair scratches, nicks, scuffs, and other damage. Each order comes with six markers and six crayons in oak, cherry, maple, walnut, mahogany, and black shades to match the finishes in your home.

3 These Plush Velvet Curtains That Come In 12 Shades Amazon Dreaming Casa Velvet Curtains $44 See On Amazon These luxe velvet curtains are designed to filter out light (but not block it completely) and there are two different ways to hang them — either via a rod pocket or back tab. With a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, one fan wrote that the curtains are “absolutely gorgeous, thick and soft, [with] great drape, and exactly as described.”

4 A 3-Pack Of Organizers With A Clever Velcro Opening Amazon Woffit Linen Closet Storage Organizers (3-Pack) $27 See On Amazon To keep your home tidy, any organization pro will tell you that everything needs a designated storage spot. Pick up this three-pack of organizers that are perfectly sized for sheets (even large California king ones), blankets, and towels to organize your linen closet. The front flap opens and closes with Velcro for quick access and the beige color is clean and neutral.

5 This Sleek Outlet Concealer For A Clean Look Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer & Cord Concealer Kit $24 See On Amazon Grab this outlet concealer to hide messy plugs and cords. It’s ultra-thin but large enough to cover the entire outlet and the small power strip at the end has three outlet slots to plug in multiples device. One fan pointed out that the “smart design [...] allows furniture in front of outlets to sit more or less flush to the wall.”

6 These Sturdy Shelves That Can Support 15 Pounds With Just Adhesive Strips KINCMAX Shower Caddy Shelf (2-Pack) $32 See On Amazon Utilize these stainless steel shelves to display your skincare collection or favorite bottles of perfume in the bathroom, or even spices in the kitchen. Each of the two shelves has a 15-pound max capacity and they’re spacious enough to accommodate many item. The open-bottom design allows water to drain out and the shelves are simple to hang with the included adhesive strips that won’t damage your walls.

7 This Marble Turntable That’s Pretty Enough For Your Dining Room Amazon Thirteen Chefs White Marble Lazy Susan $36 See On Amazon This 12-inch marble turntable is as practical as it is stylish. It’s made from a solid piece of marble with gorgeous gray veining worthy of display on your counters, buffet, or dining room table. It rotates 360 degrees, making serving up dishes at your next dinner party much easier. It’s also a lovely choice for spice storage.

8 A Paper Towel Holder That Can Mount Underneath Your Cabinets 2 Ways Amazon Dr. Catch Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holders $10 See On Amazon Get your paper towel roll off of your kitchen counters with this under-cabinet paper towel holder that’s a breeze to install (via the included adhesive tape or screws). It’s made from sturdy stainless steel and available in several different finishes in the listing — including stainless steel, gold, or black — to match your existing hardware.

9 This Wood Cable Management Box That’s Handmade In India Amazon Luxe Designs Large Cable Management Box $40 See On Amazon Handmade by artisans in India, no two of these cable management boxes will look exactly the same. The black wood box is designed to conceal and organize a power strip and cords, and the magnetic lid allows for easy access to them when necessary. Place the box on the floor or surfaces like your desk — the felt pads on the bottom will ensure no scratches occur. Choose from two colors in the listing.

10 A LED Light Bar That Doesn’t Require An Outlet Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar $14 See On Amazon Stick these thin light bars under your kitchen cabinets, in your closet, or anywhere else in your home that will benefit from extra illumination. It puts out a warm white glow (3000K) and is equipped with four long-lasting LED bulbs that are activated by touch. This pick is powered by three AA batteries and can be installed with either the included adhesive tape or screws.

11 These Remarkably Soft Sheets With 62,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon HC COLLECTION Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases Set (4 Pieces) $29 See On Amazon These brushed microfiber sheets are soft and designed for year-round use, and unlike linen sheets, this pick won’t wrinkle, pill, or fade. Included in the set are two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets for mattresses up to 16 inches thick. “Seldom do I leave reviews but these sheets feel like I'm sleeping in a soft cloud,” wrote one shopper. They’re available in 13 colors and five sizes in the listing.

12 A Spinning Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Levels Amazon MISERWE Rotating Cosmetic Organizer $19 See On Amazon Each of the seven levels on this rotating makeup organizer has a non-slip bottom that will keep all your jars, bottles, and tubes in place. And because each has an adjustable height, you can fit skin care and beauty products of any shape and size. Choose from several colors.

13 This In-Drawer Organizer That Can Hold 16 Knives Amazon In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block Organizer $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an uncluttered counter, grab this bamboo in-drawer organizer. It has 16 individual slots to keep various knives orderly and the angled storage position allows you to safely and easily remove one when the time comes. It also has a slot for a knife sharpener.

14 This Trendy Macrame Caddy That Comes In 2 Great Neutrals Amazon Mkono Macrame Sofa Armrest Organizer $16 See On Amazon This handmade organizer can hang on any couch or bed (and most chairs as well), providing an easy-to-reach storage spot for magazines, remote controls, books, tablets, and other smaller items. Choose from ivory or gray color in the listing.

15 These Waterproof String Lights To Create A Cozy Vibe Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights $14 See On Amazon Hang these string lights on your patio or deck to add an inviting ambiance. The 25-foot strand features 25 waterproof Edison bulbs that put out a warm white hue and they’re powered by an outlet. “These lights [definitely] pulled the whole look of our back patio/yard together,” commented a reviewer.

16 A Bamboo Tea Bag Organizer For A Streamlined Pantry Amazon Estilo Tea Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon Streamline your pantry with this bamboo organizer that also makes it much easier to spot the specific one you’re looking for and lets you declutter by consolidating all of your tea boxes. There are 10 deep compartments within the organizer (so each tea bag can stand upright) and a transparent acrylic lid.

17 These Highly Rated Dishcloths That Can Be Reused 100 Times Each Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Make the switch from paper towels to these reusable dishcloths that are just as absorbent (they’re made from a combination of cotton and cellulose) and safe for any surface, including delicate ones like marble. The set comes with 10 dishcloths that can be cleaned in the washing machine up to 100 times each. “They are so absorbent and wipe counters beautifully. They don’t have the odor of a regular dishcloth after a day,” explained one fan.

18 This Metal & Glass Side Table Nobody Would Believe Is Less Than $30 Amazon HOOBRO Narrow Side Table $28 See On Amazon With its sleek lines and lustrous gold finish, this side table has a chic, modern vibe, but it’s also functional — place items on the tempered glass top, as well as in the fabric sling below. The narrow frame is made from sturdy metal, and the four adjustable feet allow you to get it level even on a high-pile rug.

19 A 4-Pack Of Bamboo Dividers That Won’t Scratch Your Drawers Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers $30 See On Amazon You can place these bamboo dividers in almost any drawer — they expand in length from 17.5 inches to 22 inches. They’re useful for socks, underwear, bras, and other clothing, though they can also be installed in your desk, kitchen, or bathroom drawers as well. The dividers boast a built-in spring to keep them securely in place and non-scratch pads on the ends to protect your drawers. They’re also available in a natural bamboo and white finish in the listing.

20 This Fast-Drying Grout Pen For A Clean Look Without Scrubbing Amazon Grout Pen White $9 See On Amazon Even scrubbing your tiles for hours wouldn’t give you the same bright white result that you get with a few swipes from this grout pen. The formula dries fast and will cover 150 feet of grout. It’s available with a narrow or wide tip in the listing.

21 These Handwoven Wicker Baskets That Don’t Shed Amazon FairyHaus Wicker Baskets (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Made from dried water hyacinth, this three-pack of wicker baskets is chic enough to be displayed on your vanity or kitchen counter. Use them to store extra hand towels, your most-used spices, or the remote controls on your coffee table. Reviewers point out that they are smooth and don’t shed.

22 A Cushioned Mat That Comes In Lots Of Patterns & Colors Amazon WiseLife Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Mat $27 See On Amazon Made with extra-thick cushioning, this anti-fatigue mat will reduce pressure on your joints and muscles as you stand at your desk or wash the dishes. It has a non-skid bottom and water-resistant upper that will resist liquids and staining. It’s available in nine colors and several shapes and sizes to fit your space.

23 A Sturdy Tool Organizer With 40,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $17 See On Amazon This multi-tool holder boasts a knockout 4.5-star overall rating after 57,000-plus reviews. It has five spring-loaded slots to hold mops, rakes, brooms, or any tool with a handle, as well as multiple hooks for smaller items. It comes with everything needed for installation and one self-adhesive tool holder.

24 A Set Of Airtight Food Containers With Customizable Labels Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $42 See On Amazon Thanks to the silicone seal lining each lid, this pack of seven food containers will keep your dry goods fresh for longer and upgrade the look of your pantry. Just use the chalk pen to personalize the reusable (and optional) labels. The containers all share the same type of lid, making them stackable and eliminating the search for the right lid.

25 This Glamorous Storage Stool That Comes In 10 Colors Amazon LUE BONA Velvet Storage Ottoman $44 See On Amazon Add to your decor and maximize space with this storage stool. Invert the top cushion to reveal a wood surface to place your drinks on and beneath the lid is a hidden compartment that adds storage to your room. The velvet material is available in 10 rich colors in the listing, including neutrals and pops of color.

26 A 2-Way Smart Doorbell That Works With Alexa Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $60 - See On Amazon You no longer have to be home to check who is at the door with this video doorbell. It has two-way audio so you can speak to your visitors and Alexa capability so you can ask for your door to be answered when your hands are full. It’ll also send an alert when motion is detected even without the doorbell being pressed.

27 A Pack Of Shatterproof Organizer Bins To Polish Your Fridge, Pantry & More Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) $36 See On Amazon This six-pack of refrigerator organizer bins comes with four different sizes and shapes to hold produce, bottles, jars, and cans. They’re each made of shatterproof plastic that’s a breeze to wipe clean and have built-in handles that make it easy to fill them and put them back.

28 These Rug Grippers That Are Easy To Lift For Cleaning Amazon NeverCurl 3 Layer Rug Grippers $13 See On Amazon Thanks to their EVA foam tip, these rug corner grippers are easy to lift to clean underneath. They feature gel strips on either side that keep them firmly in place on your floor, preventing curling and shifting. And to refresh the stickiness of the pads, just wipe them down with rubbing alcohol.

29 An Expandable Drawer Organizer With Deep Compartments Amazon Luxury Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer $31 See On Amazon You’ll be able to fit all your silverware in this bamboo drawer organizer because of its expandable width and 2.5-inch-deep sections. Place larger cooking tools (like spatulas and ladles) on the sides and everyday utensils in the center. It’s available in several colors in the listing.

30 A Purse Organizer That Rotates 360 Degrees Amazon ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer $12 See On Amazon Your favorite bags will no longer be piled on top of one another or collect dust; preserve their shape by keeping them in this hanging purse organizer. It has eight large slots and a stainless steel hook that swivels 360 degrees so you can see your entire collection. It comes in four colors in the listing.

31 This Roomy Battery Organizer With A Built-In Tester Amazon Battery Storage Organizer $21.99 See On Amazon Tidy your junk drawer with this double-sided battery organizer that comes with a built-in tester. It can hold up to 180 batteries of six different varieties and be tucked neatly in a drawer (or cabinet) or hung from the carrying handle.

32 This Microfiber Mattress Pad That Will Keep You Cool Amazon Bedsure Mattress Topper $33 See On Amazon To make any mattress even more comfortable, slip on this highly rated mattress pad. The honeycomb quilting is designed to provide evenly distributed support. One shopper raved: “This mattress pad is so comfortable and it doesn't make us hot and sweaty.” It’s available in eight sizes and four colors in the listing.

33 A Frosted Window Film That’s So Easy To Apply Amazon Haton Frosted Privacy Window Film $8 See On Amazon Available in several sizes, this window film can also be trimmed to fit any area you want to cover. It uses only static cling to attach and won’t leave behind any residue when removed. And in addition to blurring the view for additional privacy, the material also blocks out UV rays to prevent furniture and flooring from fading.

34 This Set Of 2 Wood Wall-Mounted Jewelry Holders Amazon Keebofly Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer (Set Of 2) $17 See On Amazon This set of two wall-mounted jewelry organizers are made of solid wood and metal so they’re nice enough to display in your closet or bedroom. One features two sizable earring racks and the other has a bracelet rack and necklace rack, making it easy to display your collection and keep it organized. The shelf on top of each has a lip to keep bottles or picture frames in place. Several finishes are available in the listing.

35 A Sound Machine With 6 Sounds That Can Charge Your Phone, Too Amazon Pure Enrichment Premium Sound Machine $30 See On Amazon This sleek sound machine gives you the option between white noise, fan, ocean, rain, stream, and summer night — all sounds have seamless looping so there are no interruptions. It’s extremely lightweight, has a USB port so you can charge your devices overnight, and has several optional automatic shut-off timers.

36 This Pet Hair Roller With 111,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon You won’t need to deal with sticky sheets when using this pet hair remover. It collects lint and fur by creating an electrostatic charge. Dump out the back chamber with the press of a button. “Even if you don’t have pets, this roller is the best lint remover and you will be glad you bought it! No more sticky sheets or rake-like gadget that tear on materials,” wrote one fan.

37 These Velvet Hangers That Can Hold 10 Pounds Each Available In 6 Colors Amazon Zober Velvet Hangers (30 Pack) $23 See On Amazon Choose between six different colors of these velvet hangers to transform your closet. They can hold up to 10 pounds each and swivel 360 degrees so you can get a full view of your item. Larger packs of hangers are also available in the listing.

38 A 2-Tier Stainless Steel Turntable That Resists Fingerprints Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan $28 See On Amazon Easily find your spices and condiments thanks to this two-tier turntable that smoothly rotates 360 degrees. It’s made from durable stainless steel that’s brushed to prevent fingerprints and has raised edges so items don’t fall off during use. It’s sleek enough to display on your counters, but will can be used in cabinets or your pantry, too.

39 This Versatile Stainless Steel Cleaner Made With Coconut Oil Amazon Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish $20 See On Amazon To keep scratches and smudges off your appliances, use this lavender-scented stainless steel cleaner. It’s made with gentle coconut oil and has an overall pH-neutral formula that’s safe for grills, sinks, refrigerators, microwaves, stoves, trash cans, and more.