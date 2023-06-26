Here Are The Biggest Discounts From Amazon's Prime Day Sale: The Best Stuff Over 50% Off

(Prime Day)

Prime Day 2023 is finally upon us, and as our shopping editors have learned by now, it’s that the most heavily discounted products tend to go the fastest. To ensure that you don’t miss out on the best Prime Day deals, you’ll want to bookmark this page, because our team will be rounding up the deepest Prime Day discounts (up to 80% off) to be found across all categories and updating them here by the hour.

48% Off This Anti-Fatigue Mat With 23,000 Ratings

This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

41% Off These Mini Plugs

These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.

54% Off A Robot Vacuum

With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

71% Off This 2-Pack Of Lightning Cables

You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.

63% Off A 6-Pack Of Foldable Storage Cubes

These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

46% Off A Pair Of Best Selling Biker Shorts

Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.

45% Off This Best-Selling Flowy Cardigan

This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

40% Off This Single Serve Keurig

Sip delicious coffee from the comfort of your own home with this Keuring and K-cup bundle that features a 12-count box of Amazon Fresh medium roast coffee pods. With its miniature 5-inch width, this Keurig is a total space saver that can make a soothing cup of your morning brew in no time flat.

58% Off This Fire TV Stick And Remote With 390,000 5-Star Ratings

Stream more than a million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more using this handy Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can even use your voice to control it, since Alexa is directly built in! Set up is simple; just plug the device in to your TV and connect to the Internet to get started.

67% Off Another Comfy, Best-Selling Bra

Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

41% Off Some Apple EarPods With A Lightning Connector

These Apple EarPods come with a versatile lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also come with 4.6 stars and almost 205,000 reviews.

45% Off This Electric Toothbrush With 14,000 5-Star Reviews

This highly rated electric toothbrush features three modes and a built-in pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums while you brush. There's also a two-minute timer to help you brush thoroughly and impressive 14-day battery life — so click "add to cart" now while this deal lasts.

53% Off This Liquid Eye Liner

It's waterproof, so you won't have to worry about it wiping off in the rain, but this eye liner is also made with a super-fine marker-like tip that makes it easy to create all sorts of styles, ranging from thin, precise lines, to thicker, more dramatic looks.

52% Off This Volumizing Hair Dryer

This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.

43% Off These Fine Tip Journaling Pens

Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.

48% Off A Pair Of Highly-Rated Clogs

The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

57% Off These Satin Pillowcases With 19,000 5-Star Ratings

These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

45% Off This Roomba With 27,000 5-Star Ratings

With over 22,000 ratings and 4.4 stars overall, the Roomba 692 robot vacuum is a fan favorite on Amazon. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to lift dust and dirt from carpets and hard floors, and you can schedule the vacuum to run daily — it'll even recharge itself when it's done.

46% Off This Surge Protector With 41,000 5-Star Ratings

Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.

65% Off This 3-Pack Of Lightning Cables

Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.

51% Off This Pro-Quality Ionic Hair Dryer

This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

42% Off This Portable Mini Fan

Cool down with ease using this unique 3-in-1 handheld mini fan. The fan has two speeds, and also works as a flashlight and power bank. It's completely foldable so can be stashed in a pocket or tote bag, and after nearly 43,000 reviews earns a cool 4.6-star rating.

59% Off This Best-Selling Snail Mucin Cream

Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel-cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."

58% This Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra

This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

72% Off These Highly Rated Carpet Grippers

To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.

62% Off These Colorful iPhone Chargers

Whenever you're buying a phone charger, it always helps to invest in a pack. Even better when that pack comes with chargers of different lengths so you can customize to your needs. This pack of Apple M-Fi-certified chargers comes with two 3-feet chargers, three 6-feet chargers, and one extra-long, 9-food charger. Their braided design also makes them more durable than your standard cord.

53% Off This 4-Pack Of Cotton Underwear

It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.

55% Off An Amazon Fire Stick 4K

The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.

62% Off This Multi-Pack Of Sponges

These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

54% Off This Set Of Chenille Bath Mats

These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

50% Off This Incredibly Comfortable Seamless Bra

"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

51% Off These Wireless Earbuds With 251,000 5-Star Ratings

These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an amazing deal any day, but while they're on sale they super worth an "add to cart." Not only are these IPX8-rated waterproof (so you can drop them into 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes and they'll still work), but they also have touch control built in to their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and awarded this pair of headphones its glowing, 4.4-star overall rating.

50% Off A Pair Of Classic Levi’s Jean Shorts

In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

42% Off This Best Selling Cleanser

This gentle cleanser is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to hydrate and replenish your skin. It contains salicylic acid to help gently exfoliate, and it's both non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

50% Off This Mini Security Camera With 251,000 5-Star Ratings

Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. With more than 40,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, it's a popular pick. Want a little more? You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

50% Off This Blink Video Doorbell

Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.

52% Off These Lightning Cables And Charging Blocks

Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too -- one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet -- so you can use your devices anywhere.

49% Off This Next-Level Air Purifier

Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.

42% Off This Cult Korean Snail Mucin Essence

This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

45% Off An Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

41% Off This Comfy Tank

This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.

42% Off This Drugstore Mascara Pros & Celebs Swear By

With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

47% Off A Pack Of Best Selling Face Masks

You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin, and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.

75% Off This Electric Hair Trimmer

With more than 35,000 reviews and an overall star rating of 4.5, this ear and nose hair trimmer is the best-selling device in its category on Amazon. It runs on a single AA battery for cordless operation and has blades that rotate 360 degrees for quick hair removal with minimal discomfort.

47% Off This Vent Cleaner

With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."

48% This Set Of 5 Resistance Bands

Add some variation and a boosted challenge to your workouts by incorporating these bestselling exercise resistance bands. Each band has a different level of resistance ranging from extra light to extra heavy. This pack of five is available in three color assortments and comes with a carrying bag.

50% Off This Cool Mist Humidifier That Can Run Continuously For Up To 50 Hours

If you're dealing with dry air, this one-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.

60% Off This Seat Cushion With 101,000 5-Star Ratings

A best-seller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 101,000 reviews, this seat cushion offers a ton of support at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may find yourself. Made of 2.75-inch thick, dense memory foam, this cushion supports your spine. Best of all, this cushion has a breathable and moisture-wicking design to keep you as comfortable as possible.

44% Off This Best Selling Eye Cream

This under-eye cream is such a classic because it has hyaluronic acid and ceramides for a moisturizing, brightening, and de-puffing skincare step. It has a precise applicator, so it's easy to sweep on this non-greasy eye cream. Plus, you can reach for it during your before-bed or before-makeup skincare routine.

47% Off This Bestselling Detangling Brush

This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.

50% Off These Best Selling Packing Cubes

Organizing luggage has never been easier, thanks to these packing cubes that keep items separate in your suitcase. Each organizer features a double zipper for easy opening and closing, as well as a mesh top panel that makes it easy to spot items with a glance.

60% Off This Best Selling Sports Bra

This Under Armour sports bra delivers both support and comfort thanks to its thick crossover straps in the back and a wide elastic band at the bottom. It features removable cups that won't shift or move during your workout, extra coverage in the front, and a smooth, breathable fabric that dries quickly.

40% Off This Best Selling Shapewear

Shapewear can be sneaky expensive, so keeping your eyes out for deals is a good way to get the most value. These best-selling shapewear shorts can help smooth lines under your clothes and make you feel more secure in your outfit, no matter the occasion. This pair comes in five colors, sizes small to 4X, and has a glowing 4-star average rating after 50,000 Amazon reviews.

57% Off This Best Selling Luggage

Upgrading your luggage during a big sale is always a smart idea. And this 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Rockland is a great investment. It's expandable, has four spinner wheels, a retractable handle, and a durable (yet lightweight) ABS hardside exterior that holds up super well. It also comes in 13 different colors, and has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after 8,000 reviews.

