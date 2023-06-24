It’s the online shopping event of the season: Prime Day is finally here, and the best Prime Day deals of 2023 cover every category imaginable, from cult-y skin care products to the buzziest gadgets of the moment.

The good news? There are major discounts to be found. The less good news? Things are selling out fast, so if you see something you want, you’ll have to act quickly. To ensure you don’t miss out, keep checking back here because our team of shopping editors will be updating this page around the clock.

41% Off These Smart Plugs You Can Schedule Amazon Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2-Pack) $19.99 $11.89 — See On Amazon These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.

31% Off Apple Airpods Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case $159 $89.99 - See On Amazon You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.

67% Off This Comfy Full-Coverage Bra Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra $39 $12.89 - See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

45% Off A Flowy Cardigan That Goes With So Much Amazon Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan $26.99 $14.80 - See On Amazon This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

71% Off A 2-Pack Of Lightning Cables Amazon Hi-Mobiler iPhone Charger Lightning Cables (2-Pack) $18.99 $5.59 - See On Amazon You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.

20% Off This Classic Drugstore Mascara essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 $3.99 - See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with this under-$5 volumizing mascara and right now it's even cheaper. Having garnered over 200,000 five-star reviews gushing about the lengthening, volumizing, smudge-proof formula, this is one of the best-selling mascaras on Amazon and now is a great time to stock up on it.

35% Off A 22-Pack Of Crest WhiteStrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit (22 Count) $45.99 $29.99 - See On Amazon Forever a best-seller, the Crest Whitestrips whitening kit comes with 22 sets of strips (each with one for your bottom and one for your top teeth), and work so easily you'll wonder why you never used them before. In just 22 days of use, you'll see dramatic results, according to reviewers. It's no surprise these have a 4.6-star average rating after 77,000 Amazon reviews.

50% Off A 6-Pack Of Foldable Storage Baskets Amazon Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) $41.99 $20.99 - See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

54% Off A Robot Vacuum That Accesses Those Hard-To-Reach Areas Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 $259.99 $119.99 - See On Amazon With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

51% Off A Quiet & Lightweight Hair Dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $69.99 $33.96 - See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

54% Off A Set Of 2 Quick-Drying Bath Mats Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) $49.99 $22.99 - See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

20% Off This Teeth-Whitening Gel Amazon Smileactives Pro Whitening Gel, 3.8 Oz. $60 $48 - See On Amazon Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.

24% Off A Vitamin C Serum That’s A Bonafide Hit Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum $25 $19 - See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

58% This Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra $48 $19.94 - See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

40% Off A Portable Neck Fan Amazon JISULIFE Hands-Free Bladeless Portable Neck Fan $39.99 $23.99 - See On Amazon This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.

26% Off These Super-Spacious Shower Caddies Amazon YASONIC Corner Shower Caddy $26.99 $19.99 - See On Amazon Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.

45% Off A Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Amazon Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush $109.96 $59.95 - See On Amazon This powerful electric toothbrush has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from thousands of reviewers and features three modes — cleaning, whitening, and gum care modes — to deliver a full-mouth clean. It has a built-in pressure sensor to help protect your enamel and a 2-minute timer that'll buzz every 30 seconds so you know when it's time to move to the next quadrant. Plus, it comes with two extra brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.

57% Off 2 Satin Pillowcases Amazon BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) $12.99 $5.59 - See On Amazon These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

52% Off The Best-Selling Revlon One-Step Blow Dryer & Styler Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style (Black) $69.99 $33.60 - See On Amazon This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.

38% Off A Hotel-Quality Sheet Set Amazon Mellanni Deep Pocket Sheet Set (various sizes) $48 $30 - See On Amazon This four-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases and is made of a double-brushed microfiber material that's both supremely soft and breathable. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep and has a 360-degree elastic to keep it in place. The set is both wrinkle and shrink-resistant and comes in 40 colors to choose from.

41% Off These Classic Corded Headphones Amazon Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector $29 $16.99 - See On Amazon These Apple EarPods come with a versatile lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also come with 4.6 stars and almost 205,000 reviews.

48% Off This Kitchen Mat That Gives Your Feet A Rest Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $19.99 $13.99 - See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

53% Off This Pro-Favorite Liquid Eyeliner That Doesn’t Budget Amazon stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $24 $11.40 - See On Amazon A basic black eyeliner is a makeup essential — and this waterproof formula from stila is a best-seller for a reason. Its tapered brush makes it easy to get precise lines and the formula is designed not to budge even when wearing it for long periods of time. Snag it on sale while this unbeatable price lasts.

46% Off These Best-Selling Bike Shorts Amazon BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts $26.99 $14.69 - See On Amazon Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.

35% Off These Best-Selling Memory Foam Pillows Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows (Set Of 2) $61.37 $40.09 - See On Amazon An ultimate fan favorite, these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows combine lightweight down alternative with supportive memory foam — resulting in a pillow that keeps you comfortable all night. Available in a set of two, these pillows have breathable cotton covers, and they're OEKO-TEX certified (which means they meet high standards for using safe materials). The popular set has a staggering 180,000 fans on Amazon, and now's your chance to get it at a discount.

20% Off 2nd Generation Airpods Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $249 $199 - See On Amazon Apple's AirPods are a beloved pair of headphones, and their AirPods Pro level up the experience. These wireless earbuds offer an even more comfortable experience, better audio quality (including active noise cancellation), and a better battery life when compared to their earlier predecessors. Snag them while the sale lasts.

37% Off These Best-Selling Dermaplaners & Eyebrow Shapers Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3 Count) $7.49 $4.74 - See On Amazon With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan favorite beauty product. These razors painlessly remove peach fuzz or any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star average rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.

65% Off A 3-Pack Of Lightning Cables Amazon Mitesbony USB-C to Lightning Cables (3 Pack) $19.99 $6.99 - See On Amazon Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.

58% Off An Amazon Fire Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $16.99 - See On Amazon If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as pie.

37% Off A 2-Pack Of Hotel-Quality Pillows Amazon Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $34.99 $21.99 - See On Amazon These extra-plush and cooling pillows are such an easy swap for any flat or not-so-comfy pillows on your bed. Underneath the breathable cotton cover, they even have an anti-shift filling that will always stay fluffy. You also get two of them in this luxurious bedding pack.

48% Off These Surprisingly Trendy Crocs Amazon Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $49.99 $25.95 - See On Amazon Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.

40% Off A Mini Single-Serve Keurig Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $99.99 $59.99 - See On Amazon This Keurig K-Mini coffee makes is perfect for small spaces because it's just 5 inches wide. It's super easy to operate, too, because you fill up your mug with water, pour it into the reservoir, add in your go-to K-Cup, press the button, and you'll have coffee in no time. Be sure to check the box to get $20 off this morning essential.

30% Off A 30-Ounce YETI Tumbler Amazon YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler (30 oz) $38 $26 - See On Amazon If you're looking for a tumbler that'll keep your drink cold from morning until night, check out this 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler from Yeti. It's dishwasher-safe, available in over 30 colors, and has over 76,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, scoring an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. It's also great for hot drinks if it takes you some time to get through your morning coffee.

31% Off A Trio Of Active-Rich Face Serums Amazon goPure Facial Serum Trio Actives Set $79 $54.51 - See On Amazon This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.

43% Off An 18-Pack Of Colorful Pens Amazon iBayam Fine Tip Drawing Pens (18-Pack) $7.99 $6.79 - See On Amazon Add a pop of color to any page with this 18-pack of fine-point art pens. The #1 best-selling product in the drawing pens category on Amazon, they have garnered more than 70,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating. They feature a 0.38-millimeter tip and nicely pigmented water-based ink that's ideal for everything from drawing to journaling.

30% Off A Non-Stick Cookware Set Amazon GreenLife Soft Grip Nonstick Cookware Set (16 Pieces) $119.97 $83.97 - See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.

30% Off This Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Serum Amazon Brandefy Vitamin 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum $49 $34.30 - See On Amazon A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. With this 15% Vitamin CE Ferulic Acid serum, you get luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environment damage. The formula also smoothes fine lines, soothes inflammation, and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution.

35% Off A Bento Box With Built-In Cutlery Amazon Umami Bento Box With Utensils $26.99 $17.59 - See On Amazon This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.

20% Off This Travel-Friendly Electric Toothbrush Amazon Quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $39.97 $31.98 - See On Amazon Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.

30% Off The Matching Eucalyptus-Infused Comforter Amazon Sheets & Giggles All-Season Eucalyptus Comforter $199.95 $139.96 - See On Amazon At 30% off for Prime Day, the Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides, and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”

30% Off These Eucalyptus Fiber Sheets Amazon Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set $169.95 $118.96 - See On Amazon Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.

39% Off These Trendy Buckle Slides Amazon Weweya Sandals With Double Buckle Adjustable Slides $39.99 $24.43 - See On Amazon These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.

30% Off The Coordinating Eucalyptus Sheet Set Amazon Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Duvet Cover $179.95 $125.96 - See On Amazon This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.

25% Off These Sugar-Free Superfood Truffles Amazon B.T.R. Keto Dark Chocolate Cherry Truffle Cups (18 Cups) $36.99 $27.74 - See On Amazon These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.

33% Off This Highly Rated Cordless Water Flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser $44.97 $29.97 - See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly-rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

60% Off This Crossback Sports Bra Amazon Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra $35 $14 — See On Amazon This Under Armour sports bra delivers both support and comfort thanks to its thick crossover straps in the back and a wide elastic band at the bottom. It features removable cups that won't shift or move during your workout, extra coverage in the front, and a smooth, breathable fabric that dries quickly.

30% Off A 14-Piece Cookware Set Amazon Blue Diamond Cookware Set (14-Pieces) $129.99 $90.99 - See On Amazon This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last ten times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and sauce pans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked down set.

25% Off A 12-Pack Of Keto-Friendly Protein Bars Amazon B.T.R. Bar Superfood Keto Protein Bars, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip BLISS (12-Pack) $32.50 $24.37 - See On Amazon If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.

20% Off A Cordless Water Flosser Amazon quip Cordless Water Flosser $64.99 $51.99 - See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.

43% Off A Humidifier That Runs Up To 50 Hours Amazon WELOV Cool Mist Humidifier $69.99 $39.99 - See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this highly rated cool mist humidifier, not least of which is the fact that it’s majorly on sale right now. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 50 hours while covering a space of 430 square feet, and the mist output is adjustable. It also features a (reviewer-loved) sleep timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto-shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Reviewers also praised the humidifier for being “amazingly quiet” and easy to clean. Choose from black or white units.

20% Off This Cute Dog Collar Amazon Nina Woof Milan Vegan Leather Dog Collar $34.99 $27.99 - See On Amazon Made of pebbled vegan leather with durable hardware, this Nina Woof dog collar is the perfect combination of elegance and function. And it’s PETA-certified for being cruelty free. The adjustable collar comes in two colors and four sizes to fit most dog breeds. And the thick, soft design promises to keep your pup comfortable. It’s easy to see why it has a near perfect 4.8-star overall rating.

39% Off An Air Purifier That Works Well For Large Rooms Amazon Welov Air Purifier $229.99 $139.99 - See On Amazon This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can purify the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters filter out over 99% of room pollutants, including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has an indicator light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real time.

30% Off A Turmeric Face Scrub With Its Own Applicator Amazon Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie $31.95 $22.36 - See On Amazon Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.

39% Off This Umbrella That Adjusts For Your Needs Amazon Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella $42.50 $26.09 - See On Amazon You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.

31% Off A Set Of Machine-Washable Dish Cloths Amazon Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths (6-Pack) $13.99 $9.59 - See On Amazon These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

33% Off A Versatile Belt Bag With High Reviews Amazon ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag $23.98 $15.98 - See On Amazon Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might just want to nab it in a few colors.

27% Off The Lip Balm With Three Types Of Collagen Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen $29.99 $22 - See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

25% A Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Helps Your Dryer Work Better Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $14.95 $7.96 - See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."

21% Off These DEET-Free Patches That Repel Mosquitos Amazon RiptGear DEET-Free Mosquito Patches (78-Pack) $27.95 $21.95 - See On Amazon These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.

44% Off This Silicone Makeup Brush Holder Amazon FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder $19.99 $11.19 - See On Amazon This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.

35% Off These Hair Wax Sticks For Smooth, Slicked Back Buns Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick (2-Pack) $21.99 $14.25 - See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite Korean Skin Essence Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. $25 $14.50 - See On Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

15% Off These Trendy & Comfy Shorts Amazon BMJL High-Waisted Athletic Shorts $32.99 $27.99 - See On Amazon With over 40 colors to choose from, these high-waisted workout shorts are a comfy yet functional staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy layer of spandex underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash.

50% Off This Super-Comfy Seamless Bra Amazon Warner's Easy Does It® Seamless Bra $42 $20.99 - See On Amazon "Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

41% Off This Casual-Chic Tank Amazon ETCYY Sleeveless Tank Top $26.98 $15.90 - See On Amazon This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.

53% A 4-Pack Of Comfy, High-Waist Underwear Amazon wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) $30.99 $14.44 - See On Amazon Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.

44% Off This Mascara That Makeup Artists Love Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara $12.99 $7.33 - See On Amazon For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

41% Off These Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders Amazon XinXu Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set $42.99 $25.19 - See On Amazon Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

40% Off A Set Of Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats Amazon Amazon Basics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $17.99 $10.77 - See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.

40% Off A Hepa Air Purifier Amazon AMEIFU Hepa Air Purifier $139.89 $83.82 - See On Amazon This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.

49% Off This Next-Level Air Purifier Amazon BLUEAIR Pro Air Purifier $979.99 $499.99 - See On Amazon Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.

29% Off A Less-Expensive (But Still Effective) Air Purifier Amazon BLUEAIR Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier $119.99 $85.30 - See On Amazon This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.

20% Off A 12-Pack Of Delicious Sparkling Water Amazon Drink Simple Sparkling Maple Water, Blackberry Lemon (12-Pack) $42 $33.60 - See On Amazon A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forest and its habitat.

25% Off This Super-Cute, Travel-Friendly Electric Toothbrush Amazon quip Smart Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth $59.99 $44.99 - See On Amazon This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.

20% Off A Turkish Beach Towel That Comes With A Carrying Bag Amazon BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag $29.99 $23.95 - See On Amazon If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.

42% Off This Pro-Favorite Mascara Amazon L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara $10.99 $6.35 - See On Amazon With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

50% Off These Classic Levi’s Denim Shorts Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts $59.50 $29.99 - See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

55% Off An Amazon Fire Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $54.99 $24.99 - See On Amazon The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.

20% Off This 12-Pack Of Hydrating Maple Water Amazon Drink Simple Maple Water (6-Pack) $42 $32 - See On Amazon Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."

46% Off This Wall Outler With Charging Ports Amazon Addtam USB Wall Charger and Surge Protector $21.99 $11.97 - See On Amazon Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.

35% Off A YETI Rambler Travel Mug Amazon YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $30 $19.50 - See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings and 4.7 stars overall, the YETI rambler mug is definitely a fan favorite on Amazon. It's double-wall insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours and features a magnetic sliding lid for easy opening and closing. The mug is also dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning.

52% Off 2 Wall Chargers With USB Cords Amazon FEEL2NICE Wall Charger Block With Long USB C To Lightning Cable Charger (2-Pack) $20.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too -- one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet -- so you can use your devices anywhere.

47% Off A 50-Pack Of Face Masks Amazon LEVENIS KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) $29.99 $15.99 - See On Amazon You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design won't irritate your skin, and feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.

11% Off A 4-Pack Of Apple Air Tags Amazon Apple AirTag (4-Pack) $99 $88.49 - See On Amazon Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.

31% Off This Insulated Travel Mug Amazon Contigo Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug $25.99 $17.99 - See On Amazon Beverage in style with this leak- and spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo. Dispense your sips with the push of a button, and enjoy drinks that stay cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to five. With over 117,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, this is a sure bet.

50% Off The Must-Have Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $59.99 $29.99 - See On Amazon Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.

20% Off This Best-Selling Meat Thermometer Amazon Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $15.99 $12.79 - See On Amazon This meat thermometer is a total game-changer because it'll accurately tell you the temperature of your food in just two to three seconds. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating and nearly 50,000 reviews because of its waterproof construction and large backlit LED display screen.

50% Off A Mini Security Camera Amazon Blink Mini Smart Security Camera $34.99 $17.50 - See On Amazon The Blink Mini smart security camera is one of the most popular indoor security systems on the market. With 250,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this small, wireless camera is an extremely popular option for anyone looking to keep a better eye on their home (or pets) while away. You can set up alerts to your smartphone whenever the camera picks up motion in your space, and view your space live, and even use the two-way audio feature. It's no surprise this best-seller has a stunning, 4.4-star average rating on Amazon.

38% A Lidded Sports Water Bottle Amazon IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle With 3 Lids, 32 Oz. $33.99 $20.98 - See On Amazon This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with three different styles of lids and has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after over 130,000 reviews. It keeps cold drinks cool for 2 hours and hot drinks warm for up to 12, and it's available in 28 colors in the listing (and several other sizes).

30% Off This Best-Selling Lash Serum Pros Swear By Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $36 $25.20 - See On Amazon Whenever you see cult-favorite beauty products on sale, run, don't walk. This lash-enhancing serum is formulated with amino acids and hyaluronic acid to strengthen and hydrate your lashes for more length and thickness. And reviewers rave that this formula works quickly. Some see results in as soon as two weeks.

30% Off This Cult-Favorite Korean Lip Mask Amazon LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 $16.80 - See On Amazon Beauty experts and consumers alike — just check out the 25,000+ five-star Amazon ratings — are obsessed with LANEIGE's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask. With its sherbet-like texture and delicious fruity scent, it pampers your lips using a blend of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and botanically derived butters so you wake up with a smoother, softer pout after applying a thin layer before going to bed. Of course, you can use this in lieu of lip balm during the day, too.

30% Off A Sleek-Looking Apple Watch Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] $399 $279.99 - See On Amazon Loaded with lifestyle features, the Apple Watch Series 8 does more than keep you connected. In addition to receiving calls, texts, and apps on its easy-to-read screen, it boasts advanced health tech including the ability to take an ECG and sense fluctuations in body temperature. Crack-resistant and swimproof, it can go everywhere you do.

45% Off An iRobot Roomba Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $299.99 $164.99 - See On Amazon Make keeping tidy so much easier with the assistance of this Roomba robot vacuum. You can schedule it to clean via its app or your voice assistant (like Alexa or Google Home). Multi-surface brushes grab dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets automatically, while edges and corners are taken care of with an edge-sweeping brush.

72% Off These Corner Grippers To Keep Your Rug In Place Amazon KppeX Double-Sided Rug Grippers (12-Pack) $33.99 $9.59 - See On Amazon To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.

30% Off This Little Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Amazon BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $123.59 $86 - See On Amazon Remove tough stains and odors — even from pet messes — with this portable, powerful carpet and upholstery cleaner by Bissell. Strong suction makes quick work of stains and the large-capacity, 48-ounce tank means you can do more cleaning and less refilling. And, each purchase supports BISSELL's Pet Foundation which helps homeless pets.

32% Off America’s Number-One Best-Selling Concealer Amazon Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $10.99 $7.48 - See On Amazon This moisturizing concealer has a precise sponge on top that makes it super gentle to apply. Simply twist the easy-to-use top anytime you want to apply or layer on a bit more of this brightening formula. It also lasts for up to 12 hours and boasts 4.4 stars out of almost 188,000 reviews.

37% Off A Waist Trainer Amazon Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer $30.95 $19.57 - See On Amazon Great for adding to your workouts, this waist trimmer helps boost your core temperature, increase circulation, and support your lower back and abdominals while breaking a sweat. It's made out of a soft, neoprene material with a hook and loop closure and has a nonslip design to help keep it in place.

20% Off This Pro-Favorite Hair Repairing Treatment Amazon Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $30 $24 - See On Amazon This hair strengthening and repairing treatment is a cult-favorite, with over 118,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Ideal for damaged hair, the nourishing formula is designed to make hair softer, shinier, and more resilient. It's also free of silicones. Use one to three times a week as needed.

75% Off An Ear & Nose Trimmer Amazon Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper $39.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon With more than 35,000 reviews and an overall star rating of 4.5, this ear and nose hair trimmer is the best-selling device in its category on Amazon. It runs on a single AA battery for cordless operation and has blades that rotate 360 degrees for quick hair removal with minimal discomfort.

30% Off A Gillette Venus Razor & 4 Refills Amazon Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor $16.99 $11.96 - See On Amazon This ergonomic razor comes with four refill blades and they all have a super soothing design. Each one is lined with a gentle white tea-scented gel, so they'll feel more luxurious than your usual go-to's. This easy-to-use razor also boasts 4.6 stars and over 15,000 reviews.

62% Off A 6-Pack Of Sponges Amazon SCRUBIT Multi-Purpose Sponges (6-Pack) $25.98 $9.98 - See On Amazon These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.

35% Off A Kindle At A Great Price Amazon Amazon Kindle (2022 release) $99.99 $64.99 - See On Amazon Read in comfort with the most compact and lightest Kindle yet. A sharp, high-resolution display delivers crisp text and images, and the display is designed to be paper-like and glare-free. A single charge can last up to six weeks and 16 gigs of storage mean you can store thousands of books.

45% Off A 4-Pack Of Colorful USB Cables Amazon AILKIN Micro USB Cables (4-Pack) $19.99 $10.99 - See On Amazon With over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this set of micro USB cables is a popular pick for charging your Android phone, tablet, or Kindle. Each one has a long, 6-foot braided nylon cord, reinforced necks for durability, and plugs into outlets or adapters via USB 2.0.

59% Off A Korean Snail Mucin Cream With A Cult-Like Following Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All-In-One Cream, 3.53 Oz. $25 $10.14 - See On Amazon Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel-cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."

51% Off These Powerful & High-Quality Earbuds Amazon TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds $42.99 $20.99 - See On Amazon These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an amazing deal any day, but while they're on sale they super worth an "add to cart." Not only are these IPX8-rated waterproof (so you can drop them into 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes and they'll still work), but they also have touch control built in to their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and awarded this pair of headphones its glowing, 4.4-star overall rating.

30% Off A Gillette 4-Blade Razor With Refills Amazon Gillette Fusion5 Razor with 4 Blade Refills $19.94 $13.96 - See On Amazon This ergonomic razor comes with a unique design that will actually sweep away extra shaving cream if you apply a bit too much. It also comes with a precise trimmer on top, extra-gentle features, and four refill heads, so this ergonomic razor is the only shaving tool you'll need. Plus, it has 4.7 stars and almost 32,000 reviews.

42% Off This Small But Mighty Mini Fan Amazon JISULIFE Handheld 3-in-1 Mini Fan $24.99 $14.39 - See On Amazon Cool down with ease using this unique 3-in-1 handheld mini fan. The fan has two speeds, and also works as a flashlight and power bank. It's completely foldable so can be stashed in a pocket or tote bag, and after nearly 43,000 reviews earns a cool 4.6-star rating.

62% Off A 6-Pack Of iPhone Chargers In Pastel Colors Amazon NYOEZU iPhone Charger (6-Pack) $25.99 $9.96 - See On Amazon Whenever you're buying a phone charger, it always helps to invest in a pack. Even better when that pack comes with chargers of different lengths so you can customize to your needs. This pack of Apple M-Fi-certified chargers comes with two 3-feet chargers, three 6-feet chargers, and one extra-long, 9-food charger. Their braided design also makes them more durable than your standard cord.

48% Off A Set Of Resistance Bands For Your Workouts Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (5-Pack) $20.95 $10.95 - See On Amazon Each resistance band in this five-pack has a different level of resistance that you can choose from, depending on your workout. The levels range from X-Light to X-Heavy, and they're all constructed with natural, lightweight rubber. Plus, the pack includes a carrying case so you can easily bring it with you when you exercise.

33% Off This Must-Have Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray Amazon Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray $18.49 $12.47 - See On Amazon Not only does this SPF 50 sunscreen come in a super easy spray bottle, but it also moisturizes your skin every time you mist on this protective formula. This Reef Act-compliant SPF also comes with a summery scent and vitamin E to make it feel luxurious.

60% Off This Spine-Supporting Desk Chair Cushion Amazon Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $80.24 $31.99 - See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 101,000 reviews, this seat cushion offers a ton of support at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may find yourself. Made of 2.75-inch thick, dense memory foam, this cushion supports your spine. Best of all, this cushion has a breathable and moisture-wicking design to keep you as comfortable as possible.

35% Off A Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover $16.99 $10.97 - See On Amazon If you've never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It'll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since its on sale.

50% Off A Set Of Packing Cubes Amazon Amazon Basics Packing Cubes (4-Pack) $26.63 $13.32 - See On Amazon Organizing luggage has never been easier, thanks to these packing cubes that keep items separate in your suitcase. Each organizer features a double zipper for easy opening and closing, as well as a mesh top panel that makes it easy to spot items with a glance.

40% Off These High-Waist Shapewear Shorts Amazon SHAPERMINT High-Waisted Shapewear Shorts $40 $23.91 - See On Amazon Shapewear can be sneaky expensive, so keeping your eyes out for deals is a good way to get the most value. These best-selling shapewear shorts can help smooth lines under your clothes and make you feel more secure in your outfit, no matter the occasion. This pair comes in five colors, sizes small to 4X, and has a glowing 4-star average rating after 50,000 Amazon reviews.

57% Off This Expandable Hardside Suitcase Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Luggage $140 $59.85 - See On Amazon Upgrading your luggage during a big sale is always a smart idea. And this 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Rockland is a great investment. It's expandable, has four spinner wheels, a retractable handle, and a durable (yet lightweight) ABS hardside exterior that holds up super well. It also comes in 13 different colors, and has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after 8,000 reviews.

47% Off A Wet Brush Amazon Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush $12.79 $6.79 - See On Amazon This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.

35% Off A Naked Eyeshadow Palette From Urban Decay Amazon URBAN DECAY Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette (6 Shades) $33 $21.45 - See On Amazon This fan-favorite mini eyeshadow palette from Naked is compact and travel-friendly, featuring six ultra-wearable nude and taupe shades. Whether you want a smoky eye, soft glam, or no-makeup makeup, the soft matte finish offers blendability and rich color that lasts. Beauty buffs agree this palette is tops, rating it 4.6-stars after over 10,000 reviews.

24% Off An Apple iPad Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $329 $249.99 - See On Amazon If you're in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,00 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.

32% Off These Gold Under-Eye Patches Amazon Celor Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs) $19.97 $13.50 - See On Amazon These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten dark circles.

33% Off A 22-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set Amazon GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set (22 Pieces) $549.99 $384.99 - See On Amazon Featuring a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that is safe to use with metal utensils, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this 22-piece GreenPan cookware set is as durable as it is complete. Every piece is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium and the pots and pans work on all stovetops, including induction. The set comes with a wide variety of pots and pans in varying sizes, as well as pan protectors in three sizes for easier storage.