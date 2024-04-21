(Shopping)

60 Weird Things For Women That Are Getting Insanely Popular On Amazon

Prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

It’s no secret that online shopping marketplace Amazon brims with essentials — *cue doorbell with Amazon Prime delivery*— but there are some surprising, and surprisingly useful, things you can find there. Lest you feel overwhelmed at the prospect of seeking out the unusual, this list has rounded some up: 60 weird things for women that are getting insanely popular on Amazon. You’ll find must-have products to help organize and decorate your home, fan-favorite skincare products, even accessories — all getting so much love from shoppers. Scroll on, and prepare to be pleasantly, weirdly, surprised.

1

This Set Of Drawer Organizers For Your Spring Cleaning

Whether spring cleaning or simply cleaning, these drawer organizers are bound to become a favorite. Modular in design, the 6-piece set come in assorted sizes so you can easily fit them to your specific drawers to organize contents. Crafted from sturdy, flexible fabric, they pack down flat, with a zipper at the bottom to remove the cardboard bottom if you so choose.

  • Available colors: 5

2

A Set Of Drinking Glasses You Can Take On The Go

With secure bamboo lids and reusable glass straws, this set of drinking glasses is a simple and stylish way to take your drinks on the go. The set of 4 is dishwasher-safe, can be used with both hot and cold liquids — and the tapered lip is modern and chic, too. Handy bottle brush cleaners are included to keep your reusable straws looking fresh.

3

This Pet Hair Remover With An Unbelievable Number Of 5-Star Ratings

The over 130,000 5-star ratings this pet hair remover has earned might seem a little unbelievable — but reviewers rave about its ease and effectiveness. The easy-to-use design works without any sticky strips; simply roll back and forth over your clothing or furniture to easily remove pet hair and then dispose via the release button. It’s a must for any pet owner.

  • Available colors: 2

4

A Flat Power Strip That Charges Your Devices…& Looks So Chic

Proof that charging tools can indeed be chic, the flat design of this power strip allows it to evenly lie on the floor or a table, with outlets to accommodate up to 8 plugs. Two USB-A ports and one USB-C port offer even more charging convenience; the flat 5-foot extension cord lets you access those hard-to-reach outlets.

  • Available sizes: 5-feet — 25-feet
  • Available colors: 3

5

This Expandable Car Cup Holder For Your Extra-Large Drinks

Gone are the days of cradling your gigantic tumbler or extra-large soda between your legs with this car cup holder. The adjustable base twists to fit most car cup holders, accommodating drinks from 18-ounces to 40-ounces — and there are even larger versions, if you’re very thirsty.

  • Available sizes: Standard — Extra wide
  • Available colors: 2

6

A Moss Pole For Your Indoor Garden

This moss pole is crafted from coco coir, a natural fiber that comes from coconut husks; the organic, porous texture is perfect for vine-growing plants like monstera or philodendron to grip onto. The pole comes with 2 pieces of string to secure your plant to the pole — and then watch it grow upward, creating a new look for your indoor garden.

7

This Fan-Favorite Multipurpose Highlighter

A combination of shea butter and glycerin make this multipurpose highlighter seriously radiance-boosting — it adds subtle glimmer whether you layer it underneath foundation, dot it as a highlighter, or wear it au naturel. It’s such a fan-favorite that over 26,000 shoppers have awarded it a 5-star rating.

  • Available colors: 6

8

A Sleek Matte Shower Caddy

Organize all your shower essentials and make your bathroom look like a high-end spa with this shower caddy — the sleek matte finish of the rust-proof stainless steel is low-key chic. Thanks to an ultra-strong adhesive strip, the 2-rack set can be positioned on virtually any surface, from tile and glass to wallpaper, so you can place them exactly where you like.

  • Available colors: 2

9

A Cast Iron Pan That’s So Low-Maintenance

Unlike most cast iron pans that require seasoning before use, this cast iron pan comes pre-seasoned, so it’s ready to cook upon arrival. Making your life even easier, it can be cleaned with soap and water — also unlike most cast iron pans. Available in a range of sizes, it’s the ultimate low-maintenance kitchen essential.

  • Available sizes: 10-inches — 12-inches

10

A Handy Set Of Hangers For Your Car

Hook shopping bags onto them to prevent tipping over, or use them to hang purses or dry cleaning — it’s easy to imagine uses for this handy 4-piece set of headrest hook hangers. Crafted from sturdy plastic, the easy-to-install hooks fit around the headrests, secured by a carabiner clip. The design is so popular they’ve won over 17,000 5-star ratings.

11

This Holy Grail Korean Snail Mucin Serum

A combination of 97% snail mucin and organic centella asiatica packs this serum with a moisturizing punch — it’s sure to become one of your holy grail products. The lightweight water-based formula is friendly to all skin types and can be used day and night to help hydrate and brighten the complexion.

12

A Foot Peel Mask Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

This foot peel mask removes calluses and softens your feet, all without stepping foot *cough cough* inside a salon, so no wonder it’s got over 47,000 5-star ratings. The gentle formula uses fruit acids for its effective results — you paint the solution on and then cover with the included booties — which you can see as soon as 6 days after use.

13

A Wearable Nail Polish Holder

Pop this nail polish holder on just as you would a ring, and then watch as your manicures get even easier. Your nail polish bottle is securely held inside the silicone base so you can easily dip your nail polish brush, without having to reach — and risk knocking the bottle over.

  • Available colors: 20

14

This Essential Set Of Reusable Nipple Covers

An essential for any wardrobe, these nipple covers can be used in place of a bra under backless dresses or tops with plunging necklines — or anytime you prefer to go braless, but want a little nipple coverage. Crafted from smooth silicone that virtually disappears underneath clothing, the covers can stay in place for up to 12 hours; when you’re done, simply wash and reuse.

  • Available sizes: Small — Large
  • Available colors: 5

15

A Misting Bottle That Works From Any Angle

Over 33,000 shoppers have given this misting bottle a 5-star rating; it features a clever design that allows you to hold it at virtually any angle, so whether you’re misting your hair or your favorite houseplant, you’ll get just the right spot. What’s more, if you pull the trigger twice, you’ll get a continuous spray for a full second — so useful.

  • Available colors: 9

16

An Ultra-Absorbent Bath Mat That Works Like Magic

Thanks to a velvety, ultra-absorbent surface, this bath mat soaks up water in seconds, as if it were never wet at all — like magic. A grippy rubber backing holds it in place on the floor, and prevents slipping. Use it in the bathroom, under the kitchen sink, or under pet water bowls; don’t be surprised if it becomes your new go-to home product.

  • Available sizes: 16” x 24” — 24” x 70”
  • Available colors: 11

17

These Non-Stick Oven Liners For Keeping Your Oven Pristine

A sustainable alternative to aluminum foil, these double-sided non-stick liners are just as effective at keeping your oven free from baked-on spills. Crafted from lead and cadmium-free heat-safe material, the 2-pack set fits inside your oven to catch any drips, with a customizable design can be trimmed to fit your oven. Should a mess occur, don’t fret — they’re dishwasher safe, too.

18

A Brightening, Calming Ice Roller

Consider adding this ice roller to your skincare arsenal; after popping it in the freezer, the roller can be used to soothe skin, promote circulation, and even relieve fatigue. The reusable design can be easily cleaned after each use; for instant calming, try storing yours in the freezer.

19

This Game-Changing Hair Powder For Creating Luxurious Volume

Natural cotton fibers are the secret ingredient in this hair powder, which has won over 18,000 5-star ratings from shoppers. The tinted powder taps directly onto your scalp, for hair that looks instantly more full and thick. Available in a range of shades, the powder is both sweat-proof and rain-resistant — a game-changer.

  • Available colors: 14

20

A Made-By-Hand Body Scrub Gift Set

Not only are the body scrubs included in this gift set crafted by hand in Wisconsin, they’re packed with nourishing natural ingredients. Formulated to moisturize and exfoliate using ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and fine sea salt, skin is left moisturized and soft — and each set comes with an adorable tiny wooden spoon.

21

A Gentle Curling Set That Doesn’t Require Heat

Avoid the hassle and damage of hot tools and achieve gorgeous, natural-looking curls with this clever heatless curling set. Simply wrap damp hair around the soft satin headband, then secure with the two included scrunchies. Beautiful curls will become part of your “I woke up like this” scenario.

22

The Hydrating Facial Cream Loaded With Plant-Based Squalane

Squalane has been a much-hyped skin-care ingredient for a moment now, and this deeply hydrating moisturizer is positively packed with a pure and stable form derived from sugarcane. Rounded out with hyaluronic acid, vitamins E and B5, as well as rice protein, this powerhouse cream is designed to bring out a smooth, nourished glow.

23

A Body Scrub Made With Himalayan Sea Salt & Collagen

With a formula that can be used everywhere from your face to your toes, this body scrub rejuvenates skin with ease. Himalayan salt is a natural exfoliant that quickly sloughs away unwanted flakes, leaving behind smooth, silky, glowing skin. Aloe leaf juice, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil help lock in moisture and encourage that glow to linger.

24

A Handy Tool That Lets You Put On Bracelets Without Help

Relying on someone else for your jewelry looks is a chore, and this bracelet helper tool prevents you from needing to do so. One end grips your bracelet chain — it’s coated in silicone to treat jewelry gently — and allows you to handle the clasp with your other hand.

25

This Popular Strainer That Streamlines The Kitchen

Switch out the bulky colander and opt for this clever clip-on strainer that stores in a fraction of the space. Designed to fit nearly any pot or pan, it has silicone-coated clamps that securely affix to your cooking vessel. Then, straining out water is as simple as tilting the pot with one hand.

26

These Gentle, Plant-Based Makeup Wipes That Clean So Well

Formulated with plant-based ingredients without fragrance, parabens, or silicones, these Honest Beauty makeup removing wipes will remove all your makeup — even the most stubborn waterproof mascara — without irritating skin in the process. The hypoallergenic, cruelty-free formula even has cucumber extract and aloe juice powder to soothe skin while you take of a day’s worth of makeup and buildup.

27

This Popular Eyelash Curler That Delivers Major Lift

With 26,000 perfect five-star ratings, this iridescent eyelash curler isn’t just a pretty beauty tool to have in your arsenal — it’s delivering serious curl and lift in seconds, all while being supremely easy to use thanks to the ergonomic handles and smooth hinge. The set even comes with two replacement pads and a storage pouch.

28

An Illuminating Primer From A Favorite K-Beauty Brand

To brighten skin while providing a flawless base, this illuminating face primer is absolutely worth adding to your daily lineup. It comes courtesy of Elizabeth Mott, a K-beauty brand that’s earned legions of fans for its use of effective, cruelty-free ingredients. This sweatproof primer promises to now only add dewy glow but also control oil; all it takes is a quick application and a 30 second wait before moving on to your next makeup step.

29

This Unbreakable Pitcher With A Press-Top Lid For Smooth Pours

Whether you’re serving fruit-infused water, iced tea, or sangria, this 64-ounce pitcher makes for the smoothest pours. It features a press-top lid that allows for a steady stream without the larger ingredients splashing into your glass. Plus, the unbreakable Tritan plastic material will last for years. Choose from four lid colors to match your aesthetic.

30

A Leave-In Conditioner That Does It All

With a lightweight formula designed for all hair types, this leave-in conditioner doesn’t just detangle. It also smoothes frizz while adding lustrous shine and works to prevent against future breakage. All of that’s to say: This hydrating spray is a must-have for getting the healthiest hair yet.

31

These Leakproof Containers That Are Perfect For Meal Prepping

Whether you’re meal prepping for the week or saving leftovers for later, these containers are a solid pick. They’re safe to send through the microwave, dishwasher, as well as store in the freezer for later. Plus, the leakproof lids help keep your fridge (or lunchbox) safe from spills.

32

A Headband Organizer Make From Sleek Acrylic

A cluttered vanity can make even the cleanest bathroom look messy. Enter: these organizers. They’re great for headbands, hair ties, Bobby pins, or nearly any other hair accessory that’s currently scattered across your bathroom counters. The best part? The sleek acrylic material won’t shatter if dropped.

33

This Shampoo Powder That Won’t Leave Roots Looking White

If your hair isn’t quite ready for a wash, consider tapping some of this shampoo powder into your roots to give it a quick refresh. The powder absorbs excess oil while simultaneously lifting up your roots, giving your hair a clean look without having to hop into the shower. “This product has taken my hair from stringy and greasy looking, to presentable,” wrote one reviewer.

34

These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Are 4 Times Stronger Than Leather

Anyone who has a habit of nicking themselves in the kitchen can appreciate these gloves. They’re made from cut-resistant material that’s four times stronger than leather — and since they’re food-safe, there’s no need to worry about them affecting your meals when cooking. Plus, the index, middle, and thumb are reinforced with stainless steel thread for added protection.

35

The 2-Tier Shelves That You Can Stack On Top Of Each Other

Bathrooms, kitchens, home offices — these tiered shelves can be used to organize messy spaces all over your home. Both tiers slide out so that it’s easy to grab any items stored all the way in the back. And since you can stack them on top of each other, they’ll even help you maximize storage space inside of cramped cabinets.

36

A Vacuum-Insulated Koozie Made From Stainless Steel

Pop your canned drink into one of these koozies, and its vacuum-insulated walls will help keep it cold for up to 12 hours. They’re suitable for use with all 12-ounce cans, including White Claws, Red Bulls, Trulys, or nearly any other type of tall, skinny can. And with more than 20 colors to choose from, don’t be surprised if you find yourself tempted to add more than one to your cart.

37

This Vegetable Chopper That Comes With 4 Interchangeable Blades

Whether you want to mince, chop, spiralize, or cut your veggies into wide ribbons, this vegetable chopper comes with a blade that can help you do so in a fraction of the time it would take using a knife. Each blade is made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Plus, the nonslip feet on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place as you press down on the top lever.

38

A Faux Fur Seat Cover That Looks More Expensive Than It Is

Can’t quite figure out why your living room feels stale? It could be due to a lack of varying textures — in which case, this seat cover is worth a look. The faux fur material makes it appear way more expensive than it is, and it looks just as good draped across a chair as it does your couch. Choose from four sizes as well as more than 10 colors.

39

The Nail Top Coat That Protects Your Manicure For Up To A Full Week

Don’t forget to finish off your manicure by applying this top coat to your nails. Not only can it keep your manicure looking fresh for up to a full week, but the high-gloss formula won’t yellow over time. The best part? One coat is enough to provide ful protection.

40

These Silicone Utensils With Authentic Acacia Wood Handles

Throw out those crummy plastic utensils in favor of these stylish silicone ones. The heads are suitable for use on nonstick cookware, and are heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit — so there’s no need to worry about them melting when placed directly against hot pans. Plus, the handles are made from real acacia wood rather than plastic.

41

A Glycolic Acid Face Wash That’s Suitable For Sensitive Skin

Unlike some glycolic acid washes, this one is formulated so that it’s suitable for sensitive skin. Gently scrubbing it into your face is all you need to do in order for it to help exfoliate away dead skin as well as shrink the appearance of pores — all without drying out your complexion. “I have very sensitive skin so I was hesitant at first given that it is exfoliating, however it is not too abrasive at all!” raved one reviewer.

42

The Hydrating Lip Oil With A Subtle Hint Of Color

Dry, chapped lips are no match for this hydrating oil. Its silky texture won’t leave you feeling sticky, while a slight tint gives your lips a subtle hint of color. But if that isn’t enough? The precision-tip applicator means there’s no need to dunk your hands inside in order to swipe it onto your lips.

43

A Leakproof Bottle That Infuses Plain Water With Fruity Flavors

If you aren’t a fan when it comes to drinking plain water, consider taking a look at this bottle. Simply add your favorite fruits to the infusion core in the center, and their fresh juices will gradually seep out, giving your water a delicious hint of flavor. Plus, the leakproof lid helps keep your bag safe from spills.

44

This Anti-Frizz Serum That Adds Shine To Dull Hair

Biotin and castor oil are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find inside of this anti-frizz serum. It’s suitable for all types of hair, regardless of whether it’s curly, straight, wavy, or extra-fine. You can also use it as a heat protectant when styling hair with hot tools — and many reviewers raved about how it “smells great.”

45

An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Helps Save Space

Don’t waste precious counter space on a clunky dish rack. Instead, upgrade to this over-the-sink version. Any stray drips of water fall right back into the sink — so there’s no need to clean out a grimy drip tray. And since it’s made from heat-resistant stainless steel, you can even use it as a trivet for hot cookware in a pinch.

46

The Lacy Thigh Bands That Help Prevent Uncomfortable Chafing

Slip these thigh bands up your legs to help prevent uncomfortable chub rub. The lacy material looks undeniably cute if it happens to peek out underneath your shorts or skirt. Two rows of silicone strips help keep them from sliding down as you go about your day — and with 20 styles to choose from, don’t be surprised if you’re tempted to grab more than one.

47

A Fabric Shaver That Breathes New Life Into Tired Clothes

Whether your sweaters are too fuzzy or your leggings have started to pill, this fabric shaver can help get all sorts of tired garments looking good as new. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it suitable for nearly any type of fabric — and it only needs two AA batteries (which are not included) in order to use.

48

This Batter Blender That’s Designed To Break Up Clumps

Home and professional chefs alike can appreciate this batter blender. Its specialized head breaks up pockets of flour as well as clumps, while the looped design easily cuts through thick dough without sticking. Plus, the stainless steel metal is unlikely to rust over time.

49

These Oil Dispensers That Are Airtight & Leakproof

Airtight, leakproof, and stylish — these oil dispensers hit all the right notes. Their slim design makes it easy to grip them when dressing pans or salads, while the included funnel makes filling them up a total breeze. And if you happen to misplace one of the pour spouts? Not a problem, as each order includes two spares, just in case.

50

The Metal Flower Vases With A Modern Twist

There’s no denying that these flower vases are a modern take on a classic piece of decor. The rose gold frames make them look way more expensive than they are, while the wide bases help keep them from being knocked over. “I have gotten so many compliments and questions on where I have purchased them!” raved one reviewer. “They are super unique and beautiful!”

51

These Velvet Hangers That Prevent Clothes From Slipping Off

These velvet hangers may not be weird exactly, but they certainly are genius. Why? Firstly, they’re coated with velvet to prevent your clothes from slipping off, so you’ll never have to deal with unexpectedly wrinkled blouses ever again. They also feature hooks that swivel 360 degrees and have a slit for ties, too.

  • Available colors: 7

52

This Set Of Plastic Organizers That You Can Customize To Fit Your Drawers

Make your drawers Insta-worthy with these clear acrylic organizers. Sold in a set of 25, they can be configured to fit any size drawer, and they work well in bathrooms, offices, and kitchens alike. If you need more, they’re also sold in packs of 37, 60, and 52.

53

This 10-Piece Set Of Unique Cuff Earrings

Up your earscape with this set of 10 ear cuffs in assorted designs. You don’t need any extra holes to wear these — simply slide them on wherever you’d like. Made of hypoallergenic, nickel-free brass, they look great both worn solo or stacked with other cuffs and earrings.

54

An Exfoliating Brush That Helps Prevent Ingrowns

Help prevent ingrown hairs with this exfoliating brush that’s made of hygienic, easy-to-clean silicone. You can use it anywhere on your body before shaving or after waxing, and it also helps smooth skin that’s generally dry, bumpy, and rough. To date, over 20,000 Amazon reviewers have left it a perfect five-star rating.

55

This Set Of Stemless Margarita Glasses

Take your taco Tuesdays to the next level with these stemless margarita glasses (though of course, they can be used for other cocktails — like daquiris and piña coladas — too). The dishwasher-safe glasses are sold in a set of six and come in two sizes.

56

These Vintage-Inspired Night Lights That Turn On & Off Automatically

These vintage-inspired night lights are proof that night lights don’t have to be boring (or solely designed for kids). In fact, dare we say these night lights are actually pretty chic? Sold in five designs in packs of one, two, or four, the lights turn on at dusk and off at dawn, and emit a warm glow that’ll add a cozy touch to any room.

57

These Fun, Fast-Drying Hand Towel Balls

Add a fun touch to your kids’ bathroom with these fuzzy balls that are both quick drying and designed to dry your hands fast. They’re steadily racking up the glowing reviews and five-star ratings on Amazon, and are sold in packs of two in a few different colors.

58

These Cheese-Shaped Wine Glass Charms

Never again mix up your guests’ drinks with these wine marker charms that are each shaped like a different type of cheese. Also a fun conversation piece and a great hostess gift, the charms are dishwasher safe and come in a few other colorful designs, like cats and citrus slices.

59

This Hand Lotion That Forms A Protective Layer Over Your Skin

For those with very dry skin or a job that requires them to wash their hands a lot (doctor, nurse, waitress, cook, et cetera), there’s the best-selling Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion. By bonding with the outer layer of your skin, the lotion forms a protective barrier over your hands to prevent irritants from getting in, while also ensuring your skin stays moisturized throughout the day. No wonder why thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by it.

60

This Fun, Vampire-Themed Garlic Crusher

Prevent smelly, garlicky hands with this vampire-themed garlic crusher that gets the job done in seconds. Designed to mince both peeled and unpeeled garlic with ease (and with zero effort on your part), the ‘Gracula’ also makes a funny hostess gift or housewarming present.