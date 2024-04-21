60 Weird Things For Women That Are Getting Insanely Popular On Amazon

41 A Glycolic Acid Face Wash That’s Suitable For Sensitive Skin

Unlike some glycolic acid washes, this one is formulated so that it’s suitable for sensitive skin. Gently scrubbing it into your face is all you need to do in order for it to help exfoliate away dead skin as well as shrink the appearance of pores — all without drying out your complexion. “I have very sensitive skin so I was hesitant at first given that it is exfoliating, however it is not too abrasive at all!” raved one reviewer.