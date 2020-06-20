If you've seen any of Zoe Saldana's films — including sci-fi and fantasy movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar — then you already know the star is a true chameleon in her craft. Whether she's dressed head-to-toe as an otherworldly creature or transforming into another role outside of her everyday element, the actor has proven that she can pull off any type of look. And judging by Zoe Saldana’s most iconic looks, the same can be said of her style, too.

Ever since she graced the world with her breakout role in Center Stage, Saldana has been one to watch — not just for her talent as an actor, but also for her sartorial prowess. Whether she’s donning a sleek, minimalist-approved ensemble for more casual appearances or rocking something bolder for a movie premiere or an awards show, it’s clear that the A-list star — much like her roles in Hollywood — has range.

Though her looks on and off the red carpet have proven to land anywhere on the spectrum of aesthetics, it’s clear that the actor leans into classic silhouettes.

To see how her style’s evolved over the years, scroll down to see her best looks to date.

2000 RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images At the Center Stage premiere in 2000, Saldana tapped into one of the biggest trends of the time: spaghetti strap tops and knee-length skirts.

2005 Robin Platzer/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2005, the actor attended the Glamour Salutes The 2005 Women of the Year event wearing a playful take on the little black dress, which featured sparkling floral embellishments and a tulle skirt.

2006 Steven TUDOR/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images At an event with People En Espanol in 2006, Saldana went for a classic, romantic Grecian-inspired gown — showcasing her love for classic designs.

2008 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Saldana went for another classic look featuring a long-sleeve turtleneck dress when she attended the MANHATTAN Magazine launch event in 2008.

2010 Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor went for a dramatic, but classic, approach for her appearance at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards, where she donned a deep red Louis Vuitton gown.

2010 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images To add to her awards show drama, Saldana wore a Givenchy Couture gown for the 2010 Academy Awards along with a lavender-hued cocktail ring to finish her look.

2011 Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images On the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of The Tree of Life in 2011, the Avatar actor chose to style an Armani Privé gown with peep-toe pumps from Nicholas Kirkwood.

2014 Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images Saldana attended the 2014 Met Gala — which spotlighted the designer, Charles James — wearing a dramatic gown by Michael Kors.

2015 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the premiere of Infinitely Polar Bear at the 2015 LA Film Festival, the actor wore a one-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress.

2017 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actor went for modern romance in a pink ruffled Gucci gown when she attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2017.

2017 Joe Maher/FilmMagic/Getty Images Saldana was ahead of the trend on puff-sleeve shoulders when she wore a dress by Ulyana Sargeenko to the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017.

2018 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a sleek and simple look, Saldana wore a long-sleeve gown featuring a deep V-neck at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala.