Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2020 show proved two undeniable facts: Latex and red lipstick go with everything. And while the former may take longer to come around to — those trousers were tight — painting on the perfect red lip is as easy as picking up YSL Beauty's new Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Liquid Lipstick. Debuted mid-March, the just-dropped $37 matte lip stain offers seven variations on scarlet alone, ranging from the cherry-red "Rouge Tatouage" to the deep, red-wine-hued "Club Bordeaux."

To create the velvety Tatouage — French for "tattoo" — YSL Beauty combined soft elastomers, a matte formula, and an emollient oil cream base. "Usually matte lipsticks are very powerful, but also very thick in texture. What we wanted to do with Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream was to create something that meets the needs and desires of those women who want high coverage, but also desire a comfortable texture on the lips, a lipstick in other words that is lovely to wear, and not too thick and heavy," Global Beauty Director for YSL Beauty, Tom Pecheux, said in a press interview quote.

Moreover, Pecheux created 12 new YSL Beauty lipstick shades for the Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream drop — like the snappy "Rouge Tatouage", soft-pink "Beige Underground", and cool-toned "Nude Sedition." Each color is accented by a new cushion applicator that's wider than the original Tatouage Couture marker version. While this allows shoppers to easily apply the high-coverage formula, its sharp edge also works with you to achieve a straight line around your lips.

"I just love the chicness of a matte textured lipstick," Pecheux continued. "I also love it for the way it creates contrasts with something that I really like — a dewy, glowing complexion. When you apply a matte lipstick, it makes the glow of your skin seem even more radiant, as if you’ve placed black velvet next to diamonds — they help each other."

First, though, you have to pick which shade you're going to wear. Below, a few notable colors from the Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Liquid Lipstick lineup.