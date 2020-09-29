YSL Beauty understands that there isn't just one type of lip color anymore. Take a scroll through its online U.S. store, and you'll spy lipstick, gloss, balm, stain, liner — and, as of this month, the new YSL Beauty Illicit Nudes collection. Launched mid-September, the new lipstick drop introduces two newcomers to YSL Beauty's cosmetics catalog: the Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick and the Water Stain Glow Lip Stain.

First, meet YSL Beauty's version of a glowy matte. Light-reflecting pearls give the $39 Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick its "luminous" quality, while the 12 shades still remain matte once applied and feel effortless to wear. This is partly due to the seriously slim, square-shaped lipstick bullet YSL Beauty crafted — it makes it genuinely easy to precisely glide on the lip color, even in tight, curved corners.

And just in case you needed one more reason to pick up the color that's calling your name, the rich formula is infused with mallow flower extract from YSL Beauty's Moroccan gardens, an ingredient which tends to the sensitive area even as you wear the lip color throughout the day. So, even this creamy matte lipstick will still add a hint of hydration to your lips.

Meanwhile, the new Water Stain Glow Lip Stain shades are unique additions to YSL Beauty's sweeping lip color line. Available for $38 per color, the ultra-lightweight lip stains are formulated with aloe vera, enhancing the already moisturizing look of the product. The Water Stain Glow adds a hit of flushed color — orange, red, nude — while still remaining glossy and smooth. (You can thank the same mallow flower extract for that last perk, too.)

And, as you can probably tell from the name, the emphasis is on amplified nude shades that complement your skin. Below, a few colors from both new lip products worthy of a first look, now available online via YSL Beauty.

