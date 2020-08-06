If you’ve been keeping a finger on the pulse of the fashion world, odds are you’ve noticed how brands big and small have had to adjust to the new ways (and shopping habits) of the world. For some, that includes shifting production schedules and hosting digital fashion presentations. But for With Jéan and its Modernism collection, it means taking on a new creative direction.

Over the past three years, the Australian brand has become known for its Instagram-famous pieces like the Isabelle Dress and other best-selling styles. However, for its latest season, the cult-favorite fashion label is taking a new approach to its designs — and it might just be their best collection yet.

Moving away from the ruffled, romantic details seen in its past styles, With Jéan’s Modernism collection features new silhouettes and playful prints to highlight its versatility and the individualism of the wearer. Pieces in the new launch feel particularly reminiscent of the classic mid-century modern design era, complete with a color palette that recalls the work of Charles Eames and other iconic designers of the time to give the collection its vintage-inspired finish.

According to the brand's co-founder and director, Evangeline Titlas, the collection reflects what she and her partner, Sami Lorking-Tanner, found missing from their own closets. “We had been inspired by some prints and pieces we found in our travels pre-COVD,” Titlas tells TZR of the collection's influences in an email. “It’s also largely what we personally want to wear right now.” Of course, if you’ve become an adoring fan of With Jéan’s most iconic pieces, don’t worry — the brand's founders are carrying through some of its classic silhouettes in the next drop.

Considering With Jéan’s massive online following, it comes as no surprise that the brand experienced its biggest spikes in sales during a time when nearly everyone is shopping online. “COVID-19 has completely changed people’s shopping behaviors,” Titlas shares. “We think with millions of consumers creating new online buying behaviors, the trend will most likely continue in our post-COVID world.”

Whether you considered yourself an avid online shopper before your time in quarantine started or not, With Jéan’s Modernism collection carries a handful of versatile pieces you can stock up on to wear now and into fall.

