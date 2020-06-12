In so many ways, small businesses are the backbone of our economy. So, when the COVID-19 crisis ravaged the world, it ensured a precipitous decline for several small business owners — 3.5 million of which are now facing risk of closure without support, according to a report by Main Street. The latest initiative, Small Business Live, is supporting for local storefronts through music — with a special focus on minority-run businesses, who have been disproportionately impacted by the crisis.

Presented by Superfly, Small Business Live is inviting top performing artists to descend upon their favorite neighborhood brick-and-mortars for an unforgettable musical experience. The live-streamed concert will take place on Saturday, June 20, raising money for restaurants, bookstores, cafés and more, all of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists from Allen Stone to 2 Chainz will be providing entertainment through the evening, while also spotlighting a business in their city that they've chosen and what it's meant to them, personally.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Accion Opportunity Fund, a non-profit who has been uniquely servicing businesses owned and founded by BIPOC, immigrants and women for three decades. "This is a fun way to do something really important," shared Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. She detailed how minority-owned businesses are more likely to be denied credit and charged higher rates for loans to fund their businesses, thus requiring closer care to ensure their prosperity. “We have to decide what we want our Main Streets to look like when this is over, and we must act decisively to keep small businesses alive and ready to rebuild."

Bustle Digital Group is a founding partner of the event, in tandem with the publisher's two-monthlong Small Business Salutes initiative. Over the months of May and June, BDG titles have been leaning in to support small brands, which make up 44% of all U.S. economic activity and employ 49% of the private sector workforce. To provide crucial support to all business owners, especially minority-run companies, BDG is proud to be a helping hand in securing aid through Small Business Live.

The event will be streamed through all BDG publications, as well as on TikTok, Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, and more. The livestream a veritable way to get involved while enjoying the free performance. For more information and to get the full lineup, head to SmallBiz.live ahead of the event.