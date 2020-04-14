While face masks hydrate, tighten, brighten, clear acne (and the list goes on), there is one thing they usually don't get around to: sculpting your chin. Which, isn't their fault — it's not technically their job. But that's exactly why beauty mogul Huda Kattan's skincare line Wishful released a Chin Lift Sculpting Sheet Mask solely dedicated to defining and smoothing your jawline — for less than $10.

Since the mask works specifically on the chin, it does *slightly* resemble the bandages people wear after getting their wisdom teeth taken out. But there's a reason Kattan went with that sling shape — especially after she saw people wearing similarly shaped masks (also known as V-masks) in skincare holy ground, South Korea.

It's about actively lifting the chin. Wishful's $9 mask is a woven cotton material — think along the lines of athletic tape — that holds the skin under and around the chin while also delivering a cocktail of sculpting and smoothing ingredients. And as for what those ingredients are, there are quite a few: Niacinamide (vitamin B3) and adenosine visibly tighten, reduce fine lines, and energize the skin while the peptide, acetyl hexapeptide-8, and orchid extract (a natural antioxidant), support skin firmness. And finally, a healthy dose of peppermint reduces redness and provides a calm, cooling sensation.

Courtesy of Wishful

Though in South Korea people mask while out and about, you can use the Chin Lift Sculpting Sheet Mask in the comfort of your own home. Apply the mask to dry skin, according to the brand, and give it a good stretch before attaching to your ears. Remove anywhere between 20 and 30 minutes later, but nothing less. "We realized anything less than 20 minutes, you don't get that much of an impact," said Kattan in an Instagram video posted on the brand's page.

Once your chin is all set, you can also hydrate and brighten your entire face with Wishful's new Thirst Trap Cocoon Mask ($9) which also dropped April 14. The mask, which gives an upgrade to traditional sheet masks, has a double-layer-fiber technology that allows it to hold more of its aloe, hollyhock rose, and sodium hyaluronate formula — aka more essence, better results.

Snag both masks on Wishful's website right now and check out your chin's new best friend (aka the Chin Lift Sculpting Sheet Mask) below.

