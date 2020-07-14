Men's Fashion Week is outgrowing its name. Increasingly, the time on the calendar dedicated to menswear brands has become a more universal event, with many designers choosing to show clothing on both men and women together. In part, Covid-19 has served as a disruption to the traditional calendar, but this movement towards a more collaborative fashion season has been in the works for some time now. Jacquemus transitioned to a combined show last year, and many designers for the Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 season have combined efforts and streamlined their work into a singular (currently digital-only) presentation.

Motivations vary for such a shift to shared fashion. “We’ve been frustrated for a while by the timing of the schedule,” designer Christopher Lemaire told Vogue of the label's move to a combined show. But, even for labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior which show distinct collections for men and women, shoppers are picking and choosing pieces as desired from the separate creative directors, both of which offer unique perspectives on the brands' heritage. So, while you may not intrinsically think to follow what's going on in the men's fashion circuit, as the industry continues to evolve and shift, it's worth exploring the ways designers are creating pieces you'll want to have an eye on now. See the best of the latest shows — both men's clothing, and women's designs offered right now — below.

Spring/Summer 2021: Dior Homme

Courtesy Dior

Designer Kim Jones' latest collection is both subtle and sophisticated. For Spring 2021 he partnered with the Ghanian painter Amoako Boafo, including pieces emblazoned with the artists' eye-catching portraits.

Spring/Summer 2021: Lanvin

Courtesy Lanvin

For the Pre-Spring 2021, both women's and men's designs are inspired by a sense of escapism felt during quarantine. Creative director Bruno Sialelli embraced the brand's French-ness with sharp tailoring and layered accessories, but added a dreamy, fantasy element during a time when it's much needed.

Spring/Summer 2021: Isabel Marant

Courtesy Isabel Marant

This latest collection — a colorful ode to relaxed sportswear — was contrasted against the stark architecture chosen for the backdrop. Marant included bold ikat and floral prints for the collection, referencing the importance of dance, flexibility, and movement.

Spring/Summer 2021: Reese Cooper

Courtesy Reese Cooper

For his Los Angeles-based presentation, titled A River Runs Through It, Cooper drew inspiration from nature, creating a sporty collection worthy of venturing outdoors, with imagery taken from Cooper's own travels to Lake Piru in California. This season marks his first combined collection of both women's and men's pieces.

Spring/Summer 2021: Lemaire

Courtesy Lemaire

For 2021, Lemaire will be showing men's and women's collections together, easing both the pace and volume of clothing created by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran. Working together to coordinate fabrics and cuts, the latest showing has the ease and versatility of a capsule wardrobe. Every piece can be worn in conjunction with another.

Spring/Summer 2021: Prada

Courtesy Prada

Prada's Spring/Summer 20201 collection is one that touches back to basics — tailored separates, black dresses, Linea Rosa sportswear, and yes even simple knit separates. Five creatives — Terence Nance, Joanna Piotrowska, Martine Syms, Juergen Teller and Willy Vanderperre — created videos showcasing their interpretation and vision of the clothing, highlighting that simple, sleek design can be viewed through many lenses. This collection also marks Miuccia Prada's final solo collection at the fashion house before her partnership with Raf Simons begins.