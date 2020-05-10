As sunny days grow longer, stylish women everywhere are updating their wardrobes in anticipation of warm weather. One of their smartest tricks you can steal? Pick up the latest box of seasonally inspired goodies from Rachel Zoe's fashion and beauty subscription, Box of Style. Inspired by the laid-back glamour of tropical getaways and dinners al fresco, this season's box features five curated must-haves to help you get a jumpstart on your summer style. Intrigued? To discover exactly what’s in Rachel Zoe’s Summer 2020 Box of Style, just keep reading.

Hand-selected by Rachel Zoe herself, the fashion pieces in this season’s Box of Style were chosen for their effortless versatility. These are three impossibly glamorous staples — a one-of-a-kind sarong, which was created as a collaboration between designer Peter Kom and Rachel Zoe; a go-anywhere weekender bag from a chic sustainable brand; and a gorgeous pair of hand-crafted earrings — that you’ll love using all season long, for this summer and many more to come. But that’s not all: In this summer’s Box of Style, you’ll also receive two full-sized beauty products from Kosas and Grown Alchemist, both of which can be incorporated seamlessly into any summer beauty routine. And, while the retail prices for all five luxe finds add up to a total of over $500, you’ll get the entire box for just $99.

Or, better still, get an annual subscription for $350, and you’ll receive a new Box of Style to refresh your wardrobe each season. Unlike many similar subscription services, Box of Style gives you full-sized beauty products and fashion pieces from brands that you’ll actually recognize and love. And, because each box is carefully curated to include only the most timeless, versatile pieces, you’ll never need to worry about receiving products you won’t use.

Scroll on to take a deeper peek into Rachel Zoe's Summer 2020 Box of Style.

A One-Of-A-Kind Sarong That Can Be Worn So Many Different Ways Peter Som Dream Floral Print Sarong, Meteorite or Rose Quartz Box Of Style Retails at $195 See On Box Of Style Absolutely dripping in effortless glamour, the gorgeous print on this one-of-a-kind sarong came straight from the runway archives of designer Peter Som, and was re-colored as part of a collaboration with Rachel Zoe herself. Endlessly versatile, it can be worn dozens of different ways, including as a dress. Take your pick between two gorgeous colors: meteorite or rose quartz.

A Bronzing Blush & Highlighter Duo To Enhance Your Summer Glow Kosas Color & Light Palette- Tropic Equinox Box Of Style Retails at $34 See On Box Of Style By now, we all know that daily sunscreen is absolutely non-negotiable — but thanks to this bronzing cream blush and highlighter duo from Kosas, you can still achieve the perfect sun-kissed glow all summer long. The palette includes a brightening cream blush and a prismatic highlighter in a complementary shade. Both creamy, buildable formulas are cruelty-free, easy to blend, and packed with nourishing natural ingredients like rosehip and jojoba seed oils.

An Elegant Weekender Bag From A Chic Sustainable Brand Henny + Lev Weekender Box Of Style Retails at $169 See On Box Of Style Henny+Lev has earned a stellar reputation for making the most luxurious bags and accessories using sustainable materials — and this sturdy weekender is certainly no exception. Consider it your trusty travel companion for weekend getaways, afternoons at the beach, and quick trips to the gym. It's roomy enough for all the essentials and more, and because it's made of durable canvas and trimmed with the highest grade waterborne PU leather, it'll literally hold up as long as you love it.

A Hydrating Moisturizer That Won't Leave Your Skin Greasy Or Shiny Grown Alchemist Hydra-Repair Day Cream Box Of Style Retails at $49 See On Box Of Style During the summer, when sweat and heat often make skin more prone to shine, Grown Alchemist's hydrating facial moisturizer will truly be a lifesaver. The nourishing, non-greasy formula instantly — and quite significantly — improves the hydration levels of thirsty skin, without leaving behind a greasy residue. Formulated with naturally derived ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and several different botanical oils, its velvety texture leaves skin feeling smooth, supple, and perfectly prepped for makeup application. In fact, you may even end up using it in place of a traditional primer.

An Intricate Pair Of Earrings That Are Hand-Crafted By Women Panacea Beaded Tassel Earrings Box Of Style Retails at $55 See On Box Of Style To finish off the box, there's these gorgeous earrings from Panacea, a small, woman-owned business whose hand-crafted designs have been beloved by the fashion set for more than a decade. Somehow trendy and timeless all at once, the earrings are made of delicate seed beads and have a dangling tassel design that's lightweight and comfortable to wear. They'll look gorgeous with all your breezy dresses and skirts (that sarong!) and are also an effortless way to elevate a simple top and jeans.