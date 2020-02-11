What's In Rachel Zoe's Spring 2020 Box Of Style?

If there were one word to describe the Spring 2020 edition of Box of Style, it would probably be reinvigorating: Reinvigorating your skin, your wardrobe, your rotation of outfits. That's exactly what Rachel Zoe had in mind when she curated this quarter's products, which were chosen to make your post-winter fashion and beauty overhaul feel simple and fresh. So what is in Rachel Zoe's Spring 2020 Box of Style? Keep reading to find out.

In this quarter's Box of Style, you'll find over $400 worth of luxury products — despite each box only costing $99 (or $350 for all four, if you choose to go the annual subscription route). Highlights include a transitional tote in the perfect warm-weather shade, a chic pair of oversized sunglasses (in your choice of frames!), and a gorgeous gold bracelet from a sustainably conscious brand. On the beauty front, you'll receive two full-sized goodies from Erno Laszlo and R+Co, both of which can seamlessly be incorporated into any existing skin- or hair-care routine.

And if you're new to Box of Style, don't forget that annual members receive a few extra perks, like an exclusive anniversary gift, free shipping on their first box, and more. You can also choose to gift a box to a friend by choosing the one box plan, or refer a friend and give them $25 off their first order (you'll get $25 off your next box, too).

Subscribe To The Box Of Style: Box Of Style $99 Box Of Style Valued at $450 See On Box Of Style Keep scrolling to learn more about the products featured in this season's box.

A Chic Camel Tote Made Of Vegan Leather Shiraleah Arden Tote Box Of Style Retails at $74 See On Box Of Style Consider this the perfect everyday tote to take you from spring into summer. Its minimalist design and neutral color palette will look good with all your warm-weather looks — think yellow floral dresses, faded blue denim, and head-to-toe white-on-white ensembles — though it's an equally chic choice for early autumn, too. Made of vegan leather, it's spacious enough to fit a tablet, a water bottle, your makeup bag, and more. Check out more ways to style this versatile hobo bag, here.

A Versatile Bracelet From A Sustainably Produced Jewelry Brand BaYou With Love Oval Chain Bracelet Box Of Style Retails at $195 See On Box Of Style Designed by actress and environmentalist Nikki Reed, this chain link bracelet offers a subtle way to add just a hint of polished glamour to any outfit. It's simultaneously on-trend and timeless, but better yet, it's sustainably produced and hand-assembled in Los Angeles, and made of recycled brass plated in 14-karat gold. This is one versatile, high-quality piece you'll wear for years to come.

A Soothing Toner That Won't Irritate Or Strip Your Skin Erno Laszlo Hydraphel Skin Supplement Box Of Style Retails at $68 See On Box Of Style Old-school toners have a reputation for stripping your skin — but not this one. Rich in skin-soothing ingredients, the Erno Laszlo Hydraphel Skin Supplement was made to calm, repair, and soften skin while also helping to alleviate inflammation and redness. In other words, it's the rare type of toner dry skin types can use — though anyone can benefit from incorporating it into their cleansing routine, even if their skin is prone to sensitivity or breakouts. Use it after cleansing before moving onto serums and creams, or as a mid-day pick me to refresh tired-feeling skin.

A Moisturizing & Shine-Enhancing Hair Lotion From R + Co R + Co WATERFALL Moisture + Shine Lotion Box Of Style Retails at $29 See On Box Of Style It's hard to think of something this R + Co Waterfall Moisture + Shine Lotion can't do. In addition to restoring moisture and enhancing shine, it can also be used on wet or damp hair to detangle knots and prevent unwanted frizz, or on dry hair to slick back flyaways and soften the appearance of split ends. R + Co is also a vegan and cruelty-free brand, so you can feel great about supporting them.

Your Choice Of Oversized Sunglasses In Black Or Tortoiseshell Frames DIFF Eyewear Bella Sunglasses Box Of Style Retails at $85 See On Box Of Style Even if you're in a simple white tee and jeans, when the sun is shining, there's no better way to tie together an outfit than with a classic pair of oversized shades. In this season's Box Of Style, you get to choose between two pairs of DIFF Eyewear Bella sunglasses, in either black or tortoiseshell frames. The best part? DIFF Eyewear donates a pair of glasses to those in need for each pair they sell, adding to this quarter's theme of supporting charitable and environmentally conscious brands.