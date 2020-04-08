Of all the denim pieces out there, overalls don’t get quite as much attention as, say, a classic pair of jeans. However, WeWoreWhat’s overalls might just change that. The influencer-founded brand relaunched its line of one-and-done staples last summer, bringing chic overalls and jumpsuits to the top of every fashion lover’s Instagram feed. Since then, they’ve only gotten better — and if you’ve been eyeing a pair to add to your wardrobe, now is a perfect time to do it.

Right now, the cult-favorite brand — which was created by Danielle Bernstein, an It girl with a notable 2.3 million followers on Instagram — is offering 20 percent off its sale items for a limited time. You know what that means: These already marked-down, It girl-approved overalls are available for an even better price.

WeWoreWhat’s sale section has plenty of options to choose from, whether you’re searching for the quintessential set of overalls for your low-key moments or a vintage-inspired style to make a statement. Once you’ve chosen your favorite styles and added them to your cart, all you have to do is use the code “FLASH20” at the checkout to get in on the 20 percent discount. And after a few additional clicks, they’ll be on their way straight to your closet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re just getting started with your collection of overalls and jumpsuits, why not start with the Basic Denim Overalls? Between the relaxed fit and the classic bib front, this style — which is on sale for $85 — is bound to be a timeless option in your wardrobe. If you prefer to wear something a little sleeker, the High-Rise Skinny Denim Overalls are another great choice and are on sale for $78. More of a jumpsuit person? The $90 Denim Jumpsuit will look great styled with your favorite heels.

As you start stocking up, chances are you also want a few styles to wear on your next venture outside. In which case, the vintage-inspired ‘70s Corduroy Jumpsuit is on sale for $85 and can be styled on its own or accessorized with a brown leather belt. And if you want something for the brighter days ahead, the Basic Linen Short Overalls, which are also available for $85, will be a piece you wear well into summer.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s picks from WeWoreWhat’s flash sale below.