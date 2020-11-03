The skin care brand Weleda has been around for a minute — since 1921, to be exact. That means that quite a few products have come and gone. Though if you're a fan of the brand, you probably have its cult favorite sitting center stage in your beauty collection: the Skin Food moisturizer. A body-care item that beauty fans aren't afraid to slather all over, the thick, dense cream has been a Weleda staple ever since 1926, and has made the brand synonymous with heavy-duty hydration. So, you can probably imagine how big of a shake-up Weleda's new Sheer Hydration collection is for fans.

After all, this drop will serve as a way to mark Weleda's 100th anniversary early, and that's cause for celebration. The new skin care is available exclusively via the brand's website at the moment, with a launch at stockists and retailers starting in 2021. Four Sheer Hydration products are included in the inaugural release: the Sheer Hydration Daily Dew Lotion, Daily Crème, Eye Gel, and Moisture Mist. Better yet, both daily moisturizers and eye gel retail at $23.99, while the Sheer Hydration Moisture Mist will only cost you $14.99.

As you can undoubtedly guess from the collection's apt name, its focus is on lightweight, easy-to-absorb moisture. The Sheer Hydration products are formulated with prickly pear cactus extract and aloe leaf juice, with the goal being multi-hour hydration; the Sheer Hydration Daily Crème and lotion offer up to 24 hours of skin hydration, while the Sheer Hydration Eye Gel and moisture mist tackle 12 hours.

That way, you can get all of the hydration that Weleda is known for this winter, just now with lighter, weightless-on-skin textures. A win-win for winter, honestly. Explore the new Weleda collection online by visiting it's website, or at retailers beginning next year. Shop all four new products Sheer Hydration collection, ahead.

