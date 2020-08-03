The Zoe Report
Courtesy of Juillet

Ultra-Feminine Swimwear Is The Trend to Try If You're Not Into Stringy Styles

By Laura Lajiness
Share

Everyone's taste in and approach to bathing suit shopping is different. Some shop for one-pieces and bikinis based on the season's latest offerings. Others stick to tried-and-true silhouettes, colors, and fabrics, regardless of seasonal trends. If the former sounds like your MO, a trend you won't want to sleep on is one of 2020's biggest swimwear trends: romantic, feminine swimsuits. Think super-sweet floral prints, eyelets, ruffles and ruching, and bows. A few scrolls on Instagram lately, and you've undoubtedly witnessed friends, influencers, and the like in a floral-printed underwire bikinis á la the '80s and '90s or a frilled suit with ruffled hems or bow adornments.

Though neon colors, shimmering metallic fabrics, and bold animal prints are prominent swimwear looks this season, frilled silhouettes with darling details and softer touches have risen in the ranks. "The ruffle trend has been around for a while. However, I think '80s florals are a newer trend for this season," Tiffany Hsu, Mytheresa's Fashion Buying Director, tells TZR. "We have seen a lot of high-cut [silhouettes] and very sexy shapes. Bold prints are always a hit in this category."

Courtesy of Juillet

For swimwear labels like the Ontario, Canada and Lagos, Nigeria-based brand Andrea Iyamah, and the Los Angeles-helmed label Juillet, feminine details are collection signatures. "Ruffles are fun, exciting, and flirty," says Andrea Iyamah of her namesake brand. "[They] always give any item a burst of excitement." Juillet's co-founders, Lindsay Hofmann and Whitney Wilkerson, regularly look to decades past as sources of inspiration for their collection. "We have a deep nostalgia for the '70s and try to incorporate what we love about that into our designs and prints," Hofmann says. "Ruffled cotton blouses, sweet eyelet tees, flowy floral summer dresses. It's all about exuding a feeling versus a trend."

According to Samantha Gabriella Khoury, founder and creative director of the Los Angeles-based swimwear brand, Amaiò, the past always re-emerges when it comes to trends like ultra-feminine swimwear, but in a way that's reinvented for the current context. "Whenever we embrace trends like these, we do so in a way that is timeless and unfussy, with nothing oversaturated or overdone," Khoury tells TZR. "Our eyelets are simplistic in design, our florals are more abstract than literal, and anything ruffled is done so with the finest fabric, so it lays just-so."

Courtesy of Amaiò

For the girliest of tastes, Wilkerson suggests styles that tend bohemian and romantic. "I love how our customers have strongly gravitated to [eyelets] this season. It creates a unique look and feel on everyone who wears it." For Khoury, styes with a moody romance are among her favorites from dark floral prints to tops with bustier cups. "I think lingerie-inspired swimwear really makes women, along with myself, feel feminine in a completely luxurious way."

The most minimal take on feminine swimwear is an underwire silhouette, which Iyamah recommends in a bright color for a modern take on retro. "I love a high-cut and high-waist bottom with a W-shaped wire bra."

Courtesy of Juillet

If you don't already subscribe to a super-feminine aesthetic, there are ways to embrace this swimwear trend and still feel like yourself. "I prefer more simple cuts," Hsu tells TZR. "I would suggest going with smaller ruffles or more minimal silhouettes when you try out prints. I love off-the-shoulder pieces and high-waisted bottoms. It's the perfect way to go with very feminine styles and avoid awkward tan lines."

Iyamah, Khoury, and Hofmann suggest striking a balance when approaching the ultra-feminine swimwear trend for a modern look, too. "We have a lot of different silhouettes in each colorway or print so that you can pair a more feminine top with a cleaner cut bottom or a floral print in a simpler cut," Hofmann says.

Courtesy of Andrea Iyamah

Khoury and Iyamah both suggest specific colors for a not-too-sweet result. "Color plays a key role in how soft ruffles may seem," Iyamah tells TZR. "I think trying ruffles in darker tones helps with a subtler look if you're not super feminine."

Koury says. "You may prefer to try a ruffled garment in a more muted color palette, rather than one in blush tones. It's still feminine, but less overtly so."

From saccharine frills and prints to understated cuts with delicate whims, keep scrolling to discover an edit of ultra-feminine swimwear to shop — or get inspired by — now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Ultra-Feminine Swimwear Trend

The Izzy Top in Melrose Eyelet
$108
Juillet
The Edie Bottom in Melrose Eyelet
$108
Juillet
Amelie Floral Swimsuit
$320
Zimmermann
Fleur Top in Garden Rose
$125
Amaiò
Fleur Bottoms in Garden Rose
$145
Amaiò
Oasis Swimsuit
$220
Castamira
Lavande Top Venissa Floral
$95
Faithfull The Brand
Lavande Bottoms Venissa Floral
$95
Faithfull The Brand
Kari Orange High-Waist Bikini
$195
Andrea Iyamah
Viper Top in Floreal
$120
Palm
Viper Bottom in Floreal
$85
Palm
French Gramercy Maillot
$399
Marysia
Devi Tie-Detailed Floral-Print Bikini Set
$195
LoveShackFancy
Spliced Split One-Piece
$230
Ephemera
Coco Tie-Front Bandeau
$286
Karla Colletto
Printed Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
$495
Luisa Beccaria
Saria Mayflower Bikini
$109
Triangl
Pintucked Swiss-Dot Stretch Swimsuit
$190
Peony
The Tie Oasis
$95
Summersalt
The Layla Top
$65
437
The Layla Bottoms
$55
437
Spike Floral-Print Bikini Top
$155
Fella
Elvis Floral-Print Bikini Briefs
$80
Fella
Joey Cami in Sycamore
$110
Lonely
Joey High Waist Brief in Sycamore
$99
Lonely
Floral Bikini Top
$115
Ganni
Floral High-Rise Bikini Bottoms
$85
Ganni
Straight One Piece
$75
Madewell
Lola Tie-Front Top
$125
Lemlem
Lola High-Waist Bottom
$125
Lemlem
Cinched One Piece
$215
Shoshanna
Rita Top in Blue Botanical
$85
Revel Rey
Rita Bottom in Blue Botanical
$80
Revel Rey
Kinaya One-Piece Swimsuit
$180
Andrea Iyamah
Knot Detail Floral Print Swimsuit
$263
Adriana Degreas
Myriam Bikini Top Macaw Floral
$210
Araks
Mallory Hipster Macaw Floral
$135
Araks
The Rio Top in Bloom
$65
Andie
The High Waisted Bottom in Bloom
$50
Andie
The Jessi One-Piece in Wilder Floral
$220
Juillet
The Rachel Top Floral
$89
Solid & Striped
The Rachel Bottom Floral
$89
Solid & Striped
Chloe Floral Smocked Bikini Top
$175$123
Jonathan Simkhai
Clara Smocked Bottoms
$165$116
Jonathan Simkhai
Rosebuds Strapless Swimsuit
$367$294
Anna Sui
Nabu Swimsuit
$125
Diarrablu
Odila Top in Sage Green
$120
Amaiò
Fleur Bottoms in Sage Green
$125
Amaiò
The Scoop Maillot
$300
Matteau
Hama Bikini
$275
Maygel Coronel
Bridge Swimsuit
$348
Veronica Beard
Poppy Metallic-Jacquard Strapless High-Rise Bikini
$387
Lisa Marie Fernandez