Though drugstores are considered "essential" right now, stopping by one just to pick up your fave mascara might not be the best idea (#socialdistancing). But, instead of going without said mascara or even something as simple as micellar water, shop Ulta's 2020 Spring Haul sale online — which features tons of drugstore brands on *major* discount.

This isn't a small sale, either. Until April 18, Ulta's discounted more than 80 brands up to 50% off. And while that does include cult-favorites like Morphe and I Dew Care, the beauty retailer has also marked down quite a few drugstore brands. Before you snag any, and all, of your trusty products, though, it's important to know not everything is marked down. Rather, each brand has its own percentage off on either select items or the whole line.

For example, CoverGirl's eye products — and only eye products — are 30% off, whereas OGX's entire haircare line (aside from travel size) is now 25% off. Thankfully, Ulta separated each brand by its discount and offerings into clickable boxes on the sale's homepage so you'll know exactly what's up for grabs and what kind of savings you'll get. And to top it all off, orders over $35 receive free shipping.

Ready to resupply and save? Ahead, nine drugstore brands featured in Ulta's Spring Haul Event, plus one product from each worth throwing in your cart.