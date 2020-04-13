Ulta’s 2020 Spring Haul Sale Features CoverGirl, e.l.f. Cosmetics, & More Drugstore Finds Up To 50 Percent Off
Though drugstores are considered "essential" right now, stopping by one just to pick up your fave mascara might not be the best idea (#socialdistancing). But, instead of going without said mascara or even something as simple as micellar water, shop Ulta's 2020 Spring Haul sale online — which features tons of drugstore brands on *major* discount.
This isn't a small sale, either. Until April 18, Ulta's discounted more than 80 brands up to 50% off. And while that does include cult-favorites like Morphe and I Dew Care, the beauty retailer has also marked down quite a few drugstore brands. Before you snag any, and all, of your trusty products, though, it's important to know not everything is marked down. Rather, each brand has its own percentage off on either select items or the whole line.
For example, CoverGirl's eye products — and only eye products — are 30% off, whereas OGX's entire haircare line (aside from travel size) is now 25% off. Thankfully, Ulta separated each brand by its discount and offerings into clickable boxes on the sale's homepage so you'll know exactly what's up for grabs and what kind of savings you'll get. And to top it all off, orders over $35 receive free shipping.
Ready to resupply and save? Ahead, nine drugstore brands featured in Ulta's Spring Haul Event, plus one product from each worth throwing in your cart.
The entire OGX haircare line is marked down 25%, which means you can grab this fan-favorite oil for $6.74. With over 900 five-star reviews, this spray adds moisture to strands, helps heal split ends, and adds a glossy shine.
Along with concealers, select mascaras from Maybelline are 30% off. The beloved Lash Sensational Mascara (now $6.99), not only lengthens and adds volume to lashes but also keeps them hydrated and soft with rosehip oil.
Give your body extra TLC with Soap & Glory body washes, now 25% off. For $7.50, pick up this all-around cleanser with an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars and admire your silky soft skin that smells like a mix of bergamot, rose, peaches, and jasmine.
All makeup from Burt's Bees is marked down a whopping 40%, including the brand's fan-favorite BB Cream. Now $8.99, the lightweight cream formulated with noni extract is a tinted moisturizer, sunscreen, and fine-line defeater, all in one.
The Butter Bronzer is one of Physicians Formula's best-selling products and, along with highlighters and blush from the brand, it happens to be 40% off. Grab one of the six brown-gradient shades for $9.59 and watch it deliver a lit-from-within glow.
Garnier's entire brand is 40% off, and while that means there's a lot to choose from, this micellar water (now $6.74) has over 1,000 five-star reviews. Remove makeup and cleanse at the same time without the need to rinse it off once finished.
If your hair is going a day or two without being washed, pick up one of Not Your Mother's dry shampoos, which are marked down 50%. This Clean Freak iteration (now $2.99) has 1,000+ five-star reviews praising it for its ability to defeat oil without leaving hair sticky.
e.l.f Cosmetics may already be known for its low prices, but select skincare from the brand has been marked down 40%. Protect your skin against pollution with this now-$9.60 serum formulated with vitamins C and E plus pomegranate extract.