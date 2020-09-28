With Labor Day sales not yet a distant memory, Ulta Beauty is already back at it again. Ulta Beauty's 2020 Fall Haul Event just kicked off — and similar to its 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, there are brands from all over the board included in the massive discount event. As in now's the time to stock up on Pixi, Frank Body, and Pacifica, just to name a few.
According to the beauty retailer's website, the massive online and in-store sale began on Sept. 25 and doesn't wrap up until Oct. 3. Select products and brands are up to 50 percent off. There are other deals happening along with those sales, too: Some brands are offering Buy One, Get One Half Off sales — including NYX Professional Makeup — while Ulta Beauty itself is hosting a multi-brand skincare sale, where you'll receive a free facial cleanser if you buy a face serum and facial moisturizer. This includes products from La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Olay, and many, many more.
However, Ulta Beauty's website makes it easy to shop that side of the sale. For the individual products included in the 2020 Fall Haul Event you shouldn't skip, keep on scrolling. 11 on-sale gems you might miss otherwise are below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Regularly $19, this talc-free eyeshadow palette from Pacifica is packed with autumnal shades. It's on sale for 30 percent off like the rest of the Pacifica Cosmic Collection, discounting it to only $13.30.
Ulta Beauty is offering 20 percent off Frank Body kits and face and lip products during the sale. Opt for the Jet-Setter Kit — now only $15.96 — to try out the Insta-famous brand's Original Coffee Scrub, Original Face Scrub, and Glow Mask.
Half serum, half toner, this alcohol-free treatment covers so many skincare bases: salicylic acid for pores, zinc PCA for oil, and Centella Asiatica for soothing. Get it on sale for $13.50.
If you've never tried this fan-favorite mascara before, now's the time — it's on sale for $7.69. Even at its regular $10.99, it's a small price to pay for dark, thick, doll-like lashes. (Or, pick up another L'Oréal formula while you're shopping; select brow and mascaras from the brand are on sale for 30 percent off.)
Ulta Beauty has included multiple lip treatments from different brands in its sale, marking all of the products off by 20 percent. Major players like ChapStick, Burt's Bees, and eos are all included. On sale for $7.19, this overnight treatment will help moisturize and soften your lips while you sleep.
Ulta Beauty is offering 40 percent off the entire Physicians Formula range — which makes this cult-favorite drugstore bronzer only $9.59.
Looking to clean up your body-care routine? Snag this biodegradable Plant Apothecary body wash on sale for $14. It smells like peppermint and geranium, and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, and synthetic ingredients.
It was hard to beat the price of this vegan and cruelty-free pressed pigment palette, even when it was $20. Now it's on sale for $14, aka 30 percent off.
The entire Ahava line is currently on sale for 25 percent off. While you could always stock up on skin care, make sure this rich hand cream ends up in your cart while it's marked down to $18. Winter weather plus routine handwashing is going to be a doozy this year.
Pixi cosmetics are discounted by 35 percent for the event, though fortunately, that includes this easy-to-use skincare mist. Snag it for $9.75 to see why Pixi remains a cult favorite amongst the skincare savvy.