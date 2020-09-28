With Labor Day sales not yet a distant memory, Ulta Beauty is already back at it again. Ulta Beauty's 2020 Fall Haul Event just kicked off — and similar to its 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, there are brands from all over the board included in the massive discount event. As in now's the time to stock up on Pixi, Frank Body, and Pacifica, just to name a few.

According to the beauty retailer's website, the massive online and in-store sale began on Sept. 25 and doesn't wrap up until Oct. 3. Select products and brands are up to 50 percent off. There are other deals happening along with those sales, too: Some brands are offering Buy One, Get One Half Off sales — including NYX Professional Makeup — while Ulta Beauty itself is hosting a multi-brand skincare sale, where you'll receive a free facial cleanser if you buy a face serum and facial moisturizer. This includes products from La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Olay, and many, many more.

However, Ulta Beauty's website makes it easy to shop that side of the sale. For the individual products included in the 2020 Fall Haul Event you shouldn't skip, keep on scrolling. 11 on-sale gems you might miss otherwise are below.

