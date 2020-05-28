Originally teased on the New York Fashion Week runway in September 2019, UGG and Eckhaus Latta's Spring/Summer 2020 collab is finally here. The ten-piece capsule collection, which launched May 28, includes every summer shoe style on your shopping list, like strappy sandals, tennis sneakers, and even sky-high clogs. Starting at $350 and reaching up to $475, the collection is a the second collaboration between the two brands — and it's an intentional blend of the two brands' signature aesthetics.

Founded by Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus in 2011, the eponymous label is known for its downtown-edgy aesthetic — which is why the duo's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, featuring frilly ruffles, feminine frocks and girly glitter was an unexpected turn. The footwear collab debuted on the runway along with the collection, and it's a uniquely familiar blend of both brands' core DNA. Take, for example, the dramatical square toes on the block-heeled Cowboy Mules, which are on par with the label's vintage feel. Priced at $350, the slip-on style comes in Moroccan blue leather and a Tapioca suede. Two strappy sandals, the Pilar and Lace On Lace (both priced at $375), feature a three-inch wooden heel, nailhead detailing, and long cotton laces.

As always, functionality is king: The Block Sneakers come in both a lace-up blue leather iteration ($450) as well as a bone white suede with velcro closures ($425) — and they look akin to walking on air. But it's the platform numbers that steal the show. The dark wooden heels on the Boogie platform mules and Squid platform sandal measure in at five-and-a-half inches and — fear not — include a cushioned foam insole for a deceivingly comfortable fit.

UGG fans can rest assured, too: The collection offers details that are unmistakable to the brand, like sheepskin shearling on the Pilar Sandal, and the padded sole of the Block Lace Sneaker. The Cowboy Boot, $475, is truly a love child of the two brand's signature feels with UGG's trademark chestnut lamb suede and Latta's eye-catching silhouettes. And given that UGG's viral furry slippers made quite the splash in the high-fashion world (having been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid) it's a safe bet that the style set is going to eat these up. Shop the entire collection below.

